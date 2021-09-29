Tinder amplifies consent conversations with new print ad

Tinder’s campaign #LetsTalkConsent had picked up momentum across media channels – social media and otherwise. The dating app has amplified the message of the campaign with a print ad on what constitutes consent.

"The campaign that commenced with the aim to create discourse around the subject of consent and its many nuances, has seen conversations like never before. Why now? There’s never a right time to have conversations around subjects as crucial as consent and safety. The time is always ‘right here and now’. So as the clarion call for a cultural shift rings stronger, louder and clearer, it is not the question of ‘why now’ but ‘how’ - how can we ensure consent is exercised with utmost transparency and without any room for misjudgements, second-guessing or even awkwardness," said the company.

After launching the microsite – www.letstalkconsent.com, creating buzz across its social media channels and launching a film to showcase the many nuances of consent, the brand scales up its campaign with a print ad.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)