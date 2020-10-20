TAM launches analytical tool CRISP to decode consumer sentiments

TAM Media Research today announced the launch of CRISP - analytics tool to help Decode Consumer Sentiments in the Indian marketplace. The product is specially crafted for marketers to gauge and understand the actual consumer reviews/sentiments and augment the consumer product connect.

It answers the need of today – to understand the need and qualitative views of the product user and improvise customer satisfaction so as to further build Brand affinity and a loyal consumer. TAM has partnered with Revuze – a leading company that has revolutionized product experience management globally. The AI based dashboard will be available to the users from October 2020.

The end consumer of a product makes the most significant contribution to a brand. Consumer reviews, feedback and suggestions are the mirror to the brand’s image. Today’s consumer at a click of a button can rave or rant about a product, its performance, customer service, etc. Every marketer knows the need to listen, understand the feedback and reviews but is struggling. There is a gold mine of non coded & unstructured information and data available in various forms across ecommerce sites, blogs, etc.

Marketers do not have a quick and reliable single window means to decode, mine and analyze the data and know the actual sentiments from their direct users/influencers. CRISP (Consumer Reviews & Influencer Sentiments for Brand Performance) - will help marketers with a holistic, unbiased, affordable, AI analytical tool at their fingertips. This AI based analytical tool provides actual data insights and analytics of the User Sentiments.

It tracks consumer sentiments across multiple ecommerce portals and decodes unstructured data in turn help marketers with valuable information to take informed decisions. The Analyzer tool is unconstrained by human bias and perception.

This proprietary technology deep dives and provides Insights via tracking reviews, opinions and messages.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. L.V. Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research: “Today’s evolved Indian consumer is not just pragmatic about the products they purchase but extremely vocal and quick to give reviews. For a Marketer, these customer feedbacks can help realign Product & Communication strategy effectively.

Hence, it is crucial for Marketers to constantly keep track, understand & re-connect while managing consumer sentiments towards Brands. TAM has partnered with Revuze to bring a new age, robust, data analytics tool – CRISP, for Marketers to decode the realms of unstructured feedback data from consumers and retrace it back into defining sharper Brand strategies.

In a fast-paced evolving environment, it can be a crucial weapon for Marketers to win additional Brand Sales & Market Shares. CRISP will help build the much-needed superior analytical prowess within the Marketers business and help analyze product usage, identify areas of product/service improvement based on feedbacks so as to take quick footed decisions.” 2 Mr. Shai Etzion, CRO, Revuze:

After showing significant success in the USA, Revuze is entering the Indian Market partnering with TAM Media, a natural choice being our mutual Nielsen family relationship and their 20+ years’ experience in deep understanding of the Indian media landscape. It will be a compelling product and a game-changer for India to understand the consumer sentiments and reviews. More details regarding CRISP



CRISP – a marketer’s go-to-tool for understanding:

Brand & Positioning analysis

• Monitor Customers Sentiment of the Brand, Product lines and SKU’s

• Compare the position of the brand to the Category and Competitors

Product & Features

• Identify which features and functions matter to the customers

• Compare the company products to the competition

Service and Support

• Monitor concern with your service in a timely manner

• Identify areas to improve in Customer Satisfaction

CRISP will help the marketer to:

• Understand the gaps in product promise vs. actual consumer sentiments

• Reviews and plan communication,

• Creation of user manuals with requisite FAQ’s – which will in the end enhance

customer satisfaction

• Product feedback via reviews to help in faster resolution.

Resulting in loyal, delighted and long term consumer for the brand!