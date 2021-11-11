Syncing with demand to drive consideration by 62% for L’Oréal Professional

Marketing programmatic partner MIQ looks at how one can leverage real-time, in-market-signals, to create a beauty demand score to help improve the effectiveness of branding performance campaigns

The Indian online beauty market is one of the fastest-growing sectors which is expected to cross 122Mn active consumers by FY25. With recent times seeing a major shift in the consumer buying patterns from the traditional offline, brick-and-mortar stores to using online channels, beauty brands are starting to recognize programmatic advertising as an effective marketing strategy that can drive incremental growth above and beyond Search & Social.

MIQ, a leading marketing programmatic partner, looks at how we can leverage real-time, in-market-signals, to create a beauty demand score to help improve the effectiveness of branding performance campaigns.

Our award-winning customised solutions help the campaigns deliver powerful results for our clients.

Here’s a look at the campaign result that helped L’Oréal Professionals; a leading Indian cosmetic brand, to drive awareness around its range of professional products by connecting interested users (Online/Offline) and building a personalized engagement with their customers.

Overall, we drove an average CTR of 0.8% with an increase in overall brand awareness by 4%. And our campaign also created a 62% brand consideration for L’Oréal in the future.

The strategies that worked:

Leveraging signals from our GDPR compliant consumer Data Lake



Our Data Lake comprises of 700Mn devices with 500+ connected attributes Precise targeting to reach the Right Audience at the Right Time and Place with the Right Content Engage the user with a customised message based on their stage in the consideration journey.

Driving users to their WhatsApp account with a click to WhatsApp metric measurement

High intent user profiles powered by beauty focused app and domains-based consumption patterns

Display Brand Survey powered accurate and niche audience cohort

Across age and gender Connecting data signals across demographics, awareness, market presence and purchase intent patterns of engaged audiences



Converting the best performing social creatives on Facebook, Instagram and other social platforms into programmatic creatives.

Signals around temporal and geographic browsing trends in the market for ‘Hair Care’ allowing us to focus on target Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities based on demand.

Reduced campaign wastage through data driven optimisation and toggled bids across a combination of favourable signals like ad type, ad placement, domain, seller, viewability, device etc.

Wavemaker, our agency partner and L’Oréal coordinated on getting the hyperlocal data, salon addresses, best performing social creatives and WhatsApp business account integration.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media

