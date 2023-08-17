Sunil Gavaskar allays tension in new Dr Reddy’s Laboratories campaign
The cricketer has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the company's #TensionMatLo campaign
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has announced the appointment of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar as the brand ambassador for its #TensionMatLo campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about hypertension, its symptoms, causes, and advocate the need for effectively managing blood pressure for a healthier life. Leveraging its three decades of expertise in hypertension management, this collaboration of Dr. Reddy’s aims to change opinion regarding blood pressure control, benefiting both individuals currently affected by hypertension and those at risk.
#TensionMatLo campaign employs a unique and imaginative approach, prompting the audience to pause, contemplate, and question the significance of managing blood pressure. By addressing the underlying causes of hypertension and emphasising the importance of regular blood pressure checks, the campaign aims to have a lasting influence on individuals' health decisions.
With over 75% of Indians having uncontrolled blood pressure and being unaware of the hike in blood pressure, the Government of India launched the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to fast-track access to treatment services for over 220 million people in India. Only about 12% of people with hypertension in India have their blood pressure under control. Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attacks and stroke and are responsible for one-third of total deaths in India. India has set a target of a 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of hypertension (raised blood pressure) by 2025.
"I am happy to be associated with the #TensionMatLo campaign of Dr. Reddy’s. As a sportsperson, I understand the significance of maintaining good health for optimal performance. I am excited to contribute to the purpose of increasing awareness about this critical medical issue because I believe that uncontrolled blood pressure levels pave the way for many complications, some of which are life-threatening,” said brand ambassador and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.
M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said: “Hypertension has been an important focus area for us. For over 30 years, we have served patients in this area through our robust portfolio. With this campaign and our partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, we aim to build further awareness and send out strong messages on the alarming spike in hypertension cases in India and the need to control it. Sunil Gavaskar represents the values we stand for. We are certain that his collaboration will help us reach a larger audience and educate them on hypertension control and management, thereby, meeting our patient-centric goals of accelerating accessibility to affordable and innovative medicines.”
As Dr. Reddy's continues its unwavering commitment to public health, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in raising awareness about hypertension and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. With Sunil Gavaskar's influential presence, the #TensionMatLo Campaign is set to make a lasting impact on the global fight against hypertension.
We should promote magnificence of Indian jewellery globally: MP Ahammed, Malabar Group
Marketing and ad space have become dynamic with growing experimentations in digital and social media advertising, according to the Group Chairman of the jewellery brand
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 17, 2023 8:55 AM | 7 min read
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a three-decade-old brand is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $4.1 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally.
A big part of the group's success is its culture of putting customers first and that’s what sets it apart, said Malabar Group Chairman, M.P Ahammed. In a chat with exchange4media, Ahammed spoke about how Malabar as a significant player in the jewellery industry has evolved over the years. He also shed light on the company’s festive plans, the marketing mix the company uses to proliferate its marketing presence, financial avenues and how the jewellery industry paved its way amid government import restrictions on gold jewellery articles.
A glittering festive season
The Indian jewellery industry is on a very strong growth trajectory. Over the last couple of years, the value of gold and diamonds has appreciated by 25-30% which has led Indians to spend more on gold and diamond jewellery aided by the robust growth in the economy. The festive season is lined up and Jewellery brands are all set to invest their marketing budgets heavily across different media platforms.
Sharing Malabar plans for the festive season, Ahammed says, “Festive and wedding seasons are the crucial seasons for the jewellery retail industry to drive sales. Jewellers usually go all out to attract maximum eyeballs. We always maintain a balanced approach while finalising our advertising plans for the festive seasons. We always ensure our presence across all advertising platforms such as print, TV, digital, and social media. We’ll follow that approach in the upcoming festive season.”
A strong network
Malabar has a strong retail network of 324 outlets spread across 11 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, Far East & USA. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 17,500 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success.
“The humble beginning from a tiny 400 sq. ft. shop in Kozhikode, Kerala to a growing retail presence across 11 countries with over 324 showrooms speaks volumes. We always put customers first and that’s what sets us apart,” Ahammed shared.
“Schemes like the ‘One India One Gold Rate’ scheme which offers gold jewellery at a uniform price across all our showrooms in the country, lifetime maintenance for jewellery, 100% HUID Verified BIS hallmarked gold, a 28-point quality check of global standards, have helped us build stronger trust with our customers. Customers have been the biggest growth capital for us. We always go the extra mile to make our customers happy and offer them a world-class buying experience and that has made all the difference for us,” Ahammed added.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds is present across 11 countries and has around 324 showrooms and 14 manufacturing units in five nations.
Sharing more insiders, Ahammed said, “We currently have over 324 showrooms. Our goal is to emerge as the number-one jewellery brand by 2030. To achieve that target, we are expanding our presence globally. We are planning to expand our footprints in Australia, Canada, the UK, Turkey, and Bangladesh.”
A glittering marketing plan
Malabar Gold has fabricated interesting marketing campaigns in the past featuring several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many South Indian stars.
Speaking about featuring South Indian and other celebrities in marketing campaigns, Ahammed said, “Well, our association with celebrities is primarily based on the values we strongly believe in and the values that celebrities stand for. Names like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, or even NTR Junior have established themselves as icons thanks to their acting prowess. Similarly, in our three-decade-old journey, we have emerged as the leading jewellery retail chain in the country based on our unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, quality and purity standardisation, and customer service.
When it comes to planning the marketing budget, it’s a strategic decision for us. It varies from campaign to campaign and is based on a few key parameters such as media mix, media consumption habits of the target consumer segments.”
“As I said, we will continue to adopt a strategic approach while further building our visibility and strengthening our brand proposition through marketing efforts. The marketing and advertising space has become extremely dynamic with the growing experimentations in digital media and social media advertising. We carefully evaluate all the developments to decide the budget. Be it our Brides of India Campaign for promoting bridal jewellery or the Ever After campaign exclusively on social media for promoting wedding bands - freshness and uniqueness of ideas matter the most to us when it comes to garnering a larger customer attention span. I think ideas and the process of execution decide the budget and not vice versa,” shared Ahammed.
A gleaming 2024
Mentioning how Malabar has paved its way towards a bright future in terms of revenue growth, Ahammed said, “Jewellery retail business is always guided by consumer sentiment, prevailing market scenarios, and demand. As jewellery as a category competes with other lifestyle and new product categories such as apparel fashion brands, smartwatches, etc., the competition to gain a larger wallet share is increasingly becoming tougher. Having said that, positive consumer sentiment on the back of economic revival added momentum to festive and wedding season sales in 2023. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we have maintained a healthy revenue graph in FY22-23.
For us, the key learning is that it’s about time we should promote the timeless magnificence of Indian jewellery craftsmanship at the global level. We launched 'Make in India, Market to the World' for that purpose i.e. to bring the focus onto the unparalleled Indian jewellery artistry. I think we, the jewellery retail industry as a whole, must come together to boost the design leadership of India across the world.
We expect a strong revival of consumer demand in the October-December 2023 quarter i.e. the festive and wedding season quarter.”
All that glitters is gold and diamond
The Global Gold & Diamond Jewellery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 97.87 billion by 2028 from USD 73.67 billion in 2021. The growth is being driven by an increase in demand for gold jewellery across all applications and regions, coupled with the rising luxury segment in emerging economies such as China and India where customers are willing to spend more on Luxuries like gold jewellery. Based on the industry analytics, we are expecting good growth in the upcoming years where the maximum growth is coming from developing economies.
“The demand in GCC countries, countries in the Far East, and the USA, where we have a presence, is healthy. Gold is an integral part of the country’s socio-cultural ethos. So, the demand for yellow metal across regions is eternal. Having said that, diamonds are for customers with evolved sensibilities. As jewellery has become an expression of individuality, we are witnessing healthy demand growth in the diamond jewellery category as well,” said Ahammed.
Import restrictions
In July 2023, the Government restricted imports of some gold jewellery and articles. However, import under a valid India-UAE CEPA TRQ is permitted freely without any import license.
Sharing insights on how government decisions will impact the Jewellery brands, Ahammed said, “Both decisions will benefit the jewellery industry in more ways than one. The import restriction aims to curb the uncontrolled flow of jewellery. On the other hand, gold import through India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is transparent. Malabar Gold and Diamonds became the first jewellery group in India to obtain a TRQ (Tariff Rate Quota) license from the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) through which we can import gold through India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX).”
Pitch CMO Summit-Bangalore: Arjun Ranga, Chandru Kalro, Shuvadip Banerjee to speak
To be held on August 18, 10 am onwards
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News, The Hindu Group and Teads. Our Associate Partner - Truecaller, and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
Taking the center stage for the Keynote Fireside Chat is Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi in conversation with Vaishali Verma, Chief Executive Officer - India, Initiative. Cycle Agarbatti as a brand is deeply intertwined with Indian cultural traditions and rituals and has harnessed this rich heritage to establish meaningful connections with today’s consumers and continues to do so. The brand has witnessed digital transformation and technological advancements in keeping with the changing landscape. Cycle Pure Agarbatti's involvement in sports sponsorship is noteworthy. Ranga shares his insights on this and more.
Another home grown multi billion dollar conglomerate at Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru edition is TTK Prestige. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige s played a key role in moving the company from a south based, south focused company in just pressure cookers to becoming India’s largest and most profitable kitchen appliance company. The journey of the company has been from a turnover of 113 crores in 2003 to 2100 crores today. Reminiscing about the journey in an omnichannel environment is Kalro in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group
‘What Is Omnichannel Experience And Why It Is Important For Brand Building’ is the topic that Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Limited will share his insights on at the Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru Edition. The pandemic focused FMCG companies to pivot from being primarily offline to having a sharper digital and omnichannel strategy. For example ITC revamped its e-stores for its employees to serve consumers and with consumer feedback the company is able to adapt to changing consumer requirements.
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
Why marketers need to mind their language
With digital revolution brining more of ‘Bharat’ online, advertisers need to increasingly be aware of and offer localization and cultural relevance in their communication, say experts
By Shantanu David | Aug 17, 2023 8:41 AM | 7 min read
While the debate over whether this is India’s 76th or 77th year as an independent nation will probably continue for a while yet, it is undeniable that the country has 22 official languages. And even while the lingua franca for much of the country is Hindi, with pidgin English to a lesser extent, efforts are being made to democratize access to goods and services by those limited to, or more comfortable in, their native tongues.
In a recent interview with exchange4media, Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India, highlighted this fairly herculean task, pointing to the Bhashini project, a national language translation mission undertaken by MeITy (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). “Given that a lot of technologies, like Alexa, don’t recognize Indian languages, this is a big project for the Indian government as they feel a lot of services can be delivered digitally if the various languages are recognized.”
It’s not for nothing that in India, where literacy levels still leave a lot to be desired, the voice searches on Google are twice the global average, as people, especially from rural areas, who have increasing access to the internet but not requisite literacy levels, take advantage of digital access.
And while access to the diverse speakers of languages is only increasing, brands and companies are making sure there’s plenty of relevant content for them to be able to engage with prospective purchasers. Consumer media is speaking to us, and more of us are tuning in every day.
Market Chatter
Noting that integrating the next half billion in the digital ecosystem has been an ongoing conversation for some time now, Puneet Bajaj, VP, Strategy, FCB Kinnect, says, “I see it as a phase-wise shift, which first requires infrastructure, then products, followed by affordability, and then usage drivers.”
He adds, “Infrastructure (internet penetration), products (Jio, e-commerce and resellers, SFV, OTTs), affordability (free/low pricing) have been implemented quite well and will continue to evolve, now the focus is on the last leg, and rightly so. And for this, we don't necessarily need new solutions and innovations all the time, rather figure out how the barriers can be overcome through the existing ecosystem of products.”
Bajaj says this is best exemplified by Senegal, where the government and other public institutions use WhatsApp voice notes as a way of educating the farmer community, who speak in their own dialects, none of which are integrated in the keyboard system of the country is a very good case in point.
“Audio is easiest to understand and adopt and we are seeing something similar being worked on by the Bhashini initiative. Brands that are seeking to engage with the hitherto untapped/unaddressed markets will have to take the charge in driving this change,” he adds.
Apart from the public sector, the process of digitizing various Indian dialects is also being undertaken by private corporations, especially Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon. Most recently, Adobe announced the global expansion of Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, to support text prompts in over 100 languages, including eight Indian regional languages enabling users to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the standalone Firefly web service.
Pointing to the fact that India has over 750 million active internet users in 2023, Debarshi Chakravorti, VP - Business and Communications Planning, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), notes, “Nielsen's data indicates that 56% of this active user base comes from rural India, accounting for approximately 425 million users. This statistic underscores the significant presence of non-English speaking regions in the digital landscape.”
The Story in Numbers
The report by Nielsen further highlights the remarkable growth of rural areas, which outpaced urban areas. While urban regions experienced a 10% growth in the number of active internet users, rural areas exhibited an impressive 30% increase. Notably, the highest growth was observed in areas with populations below 100,000, including small towns and rural areas.
“The swift expansion of digital access has led to tangible effects on online activities, including a notable 43% year-on-year growth in digital payments transactions. In addition, video watching and video calling rank as the top two online activities among individuals aged 12 and older,” says Chakravorti.
Another standout trend is the surging popularity of digital regional news, which has seen a remarkable 20% increase in consumption compared to the previous year. Chakravorti says that as Indian languages become more broadly accessible, advertisers need to increasingly be aware of and offer localization and cultural relevance; multilingual content creation; and regional influencer marketing.
A notable example of a recent campaign that embraced India's rich cultural and linguistic diversity is Tata Tea Premium's #DeshKaKulhad campaign in August 2021. This campaign, showcased primarily on YouTube, celebrated artisans that craft the country's diverse art forms. The campaign not only portrayed the creation of the iconic kulhad but also highlighted region-specific art on each piece. As an extension of the campaign, it featured kulhads created by local artisans from different regions, enlisted local influencers to endorse these unique creations, and even made them available for purchase on ecommerce platforms as collectibles.
Unlike say 10 years ago, where barriers to build something were quite high, today's it's relatively easier with the technological suite of solutions. Bajaj observes, “The advent of AI as we see today couldn't have come at a better time, opening numerous opportunities to remove various barriers for the next 500 million users. If we can do an AI-powered hyperlocal, personalized campaign, there's no reason why we can't solve for this audience that has certain adoption barriers, primarily language.”
Take Away
The evolving digital landscape in India necessitates a shift in advertising and creative strategies to match the widespread digital access across languages.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says we have been witnessing vernacular video adverts gaining prominence through short-forms and social apps, enabling brands to connect swiftly with their target audiences and leave a lasting impact.
“Personalization has become integral as customers seek relatability, values, and language alignment. It is a pressing need in the current times to adapt to various languages and cultural nuances, tailoring messages for targeted emotional resonance. With a nation constituting multiple languages and dialects, successful digital evolution hinges on customization and personalization,” he says.
This means that platforms catering to local experiences and languages will play a vital role in empowering and including a larger demographic, even as leveraging accurate engines and AI is essential for realizing the true potential of digital media in reaching a diverse population.
Ranveer Singh shares secret to '24 hour active energy' in new HealthOK TVC
'The campaign seeks to strengthen the brand's commitment to empowering individuals,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 2:44 PM | 3 min read
Mankind Pharma proudly announces its collaboration with Ranveer Singh for their latest campaign, "24 Hour Active Energy with HealthOK." Centered on Mankind's renowned HealthOK tablets, this campaign seeks to strengthen the brand's commitment to empowering individuals, specifically targeting men aged 30-50, by providing them with the essential vigor and endurance required to embrace an active lifestyle. HealthOK is a growing brand in the oral solid multivitamin segment, which is estimated to be worth 1500 crores in India.
In line with its commitment to driving conversations about men's health, well-being, and the pursuit of a healthy and active lifestyle, Mankind has again joined forces with renowned superstar Ranveer Singh. Together, Mankind and Ranveer Singh strive to make a lasting impact on the realm of men's health and well-being by recognizing the daily signs of fatigue & tiredness, which might be a signal of unfulfilled nutritional requirement.
Superstar Ranveer Singh, the brand ambassador, expressed his excitement at the collaboration stating, "I am thrilled to again partner with Mankind Pharma and endorse their remarkable brand, HealthOK. As an actor, maintaining energy levels throughout the day is of utmost importance to me, and HealthOK has truly transformed the game. It goes beyond just being active; it is about experiencing a sense of well-being and vitality each day. Let's embrace the extraordinary potential of HealthOK and unlock a life filled with boundless energy!"
According to extensive consumer research, men within the age group of 30-45 often experience feelings of tiredness and weakness, preventing them from maintaining an active lifestyle throughout the day. HealthOK recognizes these challenges and endeavors to provide a comprehensive solution to address nutritional deficiencies and enhance overall health. By incorporating HealthOK into their daily routine, individuals can experience improved energy levels, health & pursue an active lifestyle.
HealthOK multivitamin tablets are 100% vegetarian and contains double action of Taurine and Ginseng. This powerful combination gives 24-hour active energy, enabling individuals to stay energized. Additionally, HealthOK tablet contains 12 essential vitamins and 7 minerals, to support overall health.
Joy Chatterjee, AVP of Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer further emphasized the sentiment of taking care of one’s health by stating, "At Mankind Pharma, we prioritize the well-being of individuals by providing high-quality healthcare solutions. At times, men do want to stay active and energetic all day but with ageing, daily tiredness becomes a common problem, which most men face. It could be due to nutritional deficiencies, bad food habits or sedentary lifestyle. HealthOK multivitamin tablets can fulfill those nutritional deficiencies and provide an added benefit of staying energetic due to Taurine & Ginseng. We believe Ranveer is an ideal ambassador for our brand HealthOK due to his unmatchable energy levels. HealthOK exemplifies our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, solidifying our position as a leader in the multivitamin category."
To enjoy the benefits of HealthOK, individuals are encouraged to take one tablet every day along with their breakfast. HealthOK tablets are available across leading chemists, modern trade outlets, and popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg. This widespread availability ensures easy access for individuals seeking to improve their energy levels and overall health.
Mankind Pharma remains committed to being socially responsible and recognizes the need to engage in conversations around men’s health, the best practices to lead a healthy life and being active.
Gowardhan Ghee highlights its role in making everyday cuisine magical
The latest campaign has been aligned with the upcoming season of KBC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 1:56 PM | 3 min read
Parag Milk Foods, known for Gowardhan Ghee, is set to unveil its latest campaign this season. Aligned with the upcoming season of KBC that premiered on August 14th, 2023, the campaign leverages the immense popularity of Gowardhan Ghee, crafted from cow’s milk, celebrated for its purity, rich flavour, golden hue, and granular texture. Introduced in 2022, "Garv se Gowardhan Ghee" is ready to transcend its pan-India appeal.
The latest iteration of "Garv se Gowardhan Ghee" propels the narrative of pride to greater depths, adding an additional layer of significance. Through this TVC campaign, the objective is to delve into the intricate connection between Gowardhan Ghee and the culinary artistry of everyday meals.
The campaign seeks to vividly portray how Gowardhan Ghee transforms ordinary dishes into extraordinary creations, infusing them with unparalleled richness and flavour. By showcasing the pivotal role that Gowardhan Ghee plays in enhancing taste and texture, the campaign aims to evoke a sense of pride not only in the brand but also in the process of cooking itself.
Akshali Shah, Vice President and Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods added, "Our aspiration was to take a significant stride forward in the Garv se Gowardhan Ghee campaign. The inaugural season effectively instilled a sense of pride. Now, our focus was to delve into the dimension of pride and delve deeper into the culinary process. We aimed to showcase the pride of cooking, the pride inherent in crafting daily meals. BelieveTrinity, our chosen agency, has executed this admirably. We are excited to witness the campaign inspiring individuals to take pride in their cooking and create unforgettable moments around food.”
Elaborating on this, Samarth Shrivastava, Founder, BelieveTrinity has this to say, “Our intent in the current campaign is to showcase how Gowardhan Ghee is used by millions of homemakers across India to make everyday food super special & super tasty. Simple masalas and dals are taken to the next level with the magic of Gowardhan Ghee.”
Hanoz Mogrelia, Head of Creative, BelieveTrinity said, “Creatively, we wanted to show the magical effect that Gowardhan’s pure cow Ghee has on everyday ingredients like masalas and dals. Through the films, we showcase how Gowardhan Ghee interacts with food, unleashing its magic… Using extremely tight close up shots and ASMR, we have tried to show the beauty of cooking, as it happens.”
The "Garv se Gowardhan" campaign is more than just an advertisement; it's a celebration of the love and pride that goes into every dish we prepare. Gowardhan Ghee understands the significance of food in our lives and how it brings families together.
The TVC campaign, boosted by in-show integration (as co-sponsors of KBC), radio, print, outdoor, and activations, further enhances Gowardhan Ghee's prominence in the market.
Tata Play marks 17 years of 'Jhingalala' entertainment
The platform has launched a new digital campaign, #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Celebrating 17 years of jingalala entertainment this month, Tata Play launched a new digital campaign, #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath. In commemoration of this significant day, the brand expressed its gratitude towards the instrumental contributors who have shaped its journey. From the forefront representatives of the brand such as dealers, technicians, and support agents, to its growing number of viewers, all were acknowledged for their vital role in establishing Tata Play as the nation’s most cherished DTH platform.
The campaign #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath pays tribute to the unsung heroes of Tata Play through a heartfelt video depicting different stakeholders' roles. The campaign features a montage video with each image strategically placed inside the number '17'. These images showcase Tata Play’s numerous contributors in action.
Talking about the campaign, a Tata Play spokesperson said, “The #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath campaign honours the relentless work of our frontline staff and our esteemed users who have been with us on this unique journey. It is their loyalty and devotion that motivates us to chart the next chapter of streaming and broadcasting in India.”
“We're thrilled to have partnered with Tata Play in bringing the #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath campaign to life. This initiative not only celebrates their remarkable 17-year journey but also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders who've been an integral part of this success story. It's a testament to Tata Play's commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences and strengthening its bond with customers across India. At Chimp&z Inc., we take pride in crafting campaigns that resonate deeply and create meaningful connections." Said Angad Singh Manchanda, Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc.
The campaign was released across Tata Play’s social media handles and garnered 1.4M impressions along with 1.13M engagement across all platforms.
Tata Play also recently started beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, enabling sharper picture quality and availability in the remote corners of the country.
Celebrating India’s most influential marketers at Festival of Marketing
On August 18, BW Top 100 Marketers will honour leaders whose work done in the year gone has not only impacted their businesses but the Indian marketing landscape at large
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 12:54 PM | 2 min read
The spotlight is gearing up to illuminate the marketing industry's brightest stars as the eagerly awaited BW Festival Of Marketing gears up to celebrate and honour the Top 100 Marketers. This distinguished event, meticulously organized by BW Marketing World in association with BW Businessworld, this extravaganza stands as a profound acknowledgment of the extraordinary leadership, limitless creativity, and ground-breaking innovation demonstrated by these outstanding individuals within the dynamic realm of marketing.
The celebration is scheduled to take place on August 18, 2023, at The Imperial, New Delhi is an amalgamation of hard work, dedication, and strategic thinking
of these remarkable individuals. From driving successful campaigns to redefining marketing strategies, these Top 100 Marketers have not only achieved professional excellence but have also left a lasting impact on the industry as a whole.
The celebratory event will unfold on a gala evening, filled with networking opportunities, inspirational speeches, and a special awards ceremony to recognise each of the Top 100 Marketers.
The Top 100 Marketers awards are bestowed through a thoughtfully curated editorial-led process, which involves soliciting inputs from the industry and the broader marketing ecosystem. The evaluation criteria encompass vital elements such as innovation, creativity, leadership, and the transformative impact on the industry.
Join us at the immersive celebration and register at https://bwevents.co.in/marketingworld/festival-of-marketing-2023/#Register
About BW Top 100 Marketers
BW Top Marketers Awards are given to the top 100 marketers in India who have made a significant impact in the field of marketing and brand building. Presented by BW Businessworld and BW Marketing World, this recognition honours those marketing leaders, whose work and marketing decisions in the year gone have contributed to the brands and businesses they represent.
