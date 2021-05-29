Spotify unveils stories of hope with Rajkumar Rao

A limited video and audio series, the 8 episodes will give a glimpse into the lives of local heroes during the Covid crisis over the next few weeks

Everyone wants to hear from a few of the good samaritans who have shown courage during these testing times to help those in need. Their selfless acts of kindness will be shared through Spotify's Ruk Jaana Nahi – a limited video and audio series, across 8 episodes, and hosted by Bollywood actor, Rajkummar Rao, which commenced today, with a poem written by lyricist Swanand Kirkire, and narrated by the actor.

Over the next few weeks, heartwarming videos and audio features will give you a glimpse into the lives of local heroes, including but not limited to:

Doctors who chose duty despite their personal losses

Stories of those who have cooked meals for those in need

Individuals who are going out of their way to distribute masks (and smiles)

Those with limited resources, but still delivering aid at their personal expense

Young Indians who’ve used their technology to connect patients with medical facilities

Spotify is also producing an Original Podcast that will highlight the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things - from frontline workers to doctors. The podcast series will put the spotlight on young India and the sacrifices they are making to help other people in need. You can listen to the trailer here, and stream episodes starting May 21 within the podcast.

