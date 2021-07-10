'Shop big with small savings' says Meesho in new TVC

Meesho today launched a new TVC targeting consumers from small towns and cities who are getting on board with online shopping for quality products at affordable price points.

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group, this film showcases, that women are smart spenders and have unique ways of saving money. They manage their monthly expenses by better planning and create a pool of small savings from their monthly budget, safely tucked away in unexpected places of their home. Meesho with this campaign wants to bring joy of online shopping with varied choices available on the platform without burning a hole in their pocket.

Commenting on the launch of the new TVC, Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said, “As we enter a new phase in Meesho’s growth, one of our priorities has been to serve more people than we have ever before, especially those living in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities, who have the least spending power as compared to the rest of our customer base. Meesho is facilitating the entry of the next 500 million consumers into the eCommerce ecosystem by establishing ourselves as the lowest cost eCommerce destination.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said “Meesho brings you fashion at such affordable prices that it fits effortlessly into those little savings in your life. It’s this simple thought that we’ve brought to life through an execution that’s just as simple yet delightful.”

Meesho’s userbase consists largely of women - today they have more than 13 million re-sellers on the platform, 70% of them being women from smaller towns and cities. This ad is an effort to expand the vision of the brand – democratize internet commerce for India. Therefore, alongside the mission to help women achieve financial independence, Meesho now aims to focus on its consumer base by offering a wide range of quality products at the lowest possible rates for women who can use their little savings to their heart’s content.

