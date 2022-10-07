Shobiz Havas and XP&D win Event Management Agency of the Year awards

At the 6th edition of the e4m Media Ace Awards, event management agencies who executed successful events for their clients were felicitated.



This year, Shobiz Havas and XP&D (Xpandd) took home the top honours for Event Management Agency of the Year.



From conception to completion, they curated stellar events for the clients and impressed the jury with their transformative work.



The awards have been co-powered by ABP News.

