Shobiz Havas and XP&D win Event Management Agency of the Year awards

The e4m Media Ace Award was bestowed upon the agencies who curated stellar events for their clients

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 7, 2022 1:58 PM  | 1 min read
shobiz

At the 6th edition of the e4m Media Ace Awards, event management agencies who executed successful events for their clients were felicitated.

This year, Shobiz Havas and XP&D (Xpandd) took home the top honours for Event Management Agency of the Year.

From conception to completion, they curated stellar events for the clients and impressed the jury with their transformative work.

The awards have been co-powered by ABP News.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Event management Shobiz Media Ace Awards XP D xpaand Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
travel

Travel and hospitality industry braces for take-off after long pandemic lull
25 minutes ago

megha nair

Megha Nair, Anindya Ray bag Client Lead of the Year honour
1 hour ago

ITC

Bingo! strikes collaboration with Kerala Blasters Football Club
1 hour ago