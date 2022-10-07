Madison Media and Prachar Communications take home Independent Agency of the Year honours

The e4m Media ACE award was bestowed upon these agencies for their stellar work and exemplary leadership

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 7, 2022 12:42 PM  | 1 min read
madison media

At the 6th e4m Media ACE Awards, Madison Media took home the top honour for Independent Agency of the Year. Prachar Communications was the runner-up.

This year, the exchange4media Group acknowledged and rewarded some of the stellar work done by the advertising and marketing industry between June 2021 and May 2022.

Some of the agencies have wowed the industry not only with their transformative work but also with their leadership roles.

The awards have been co-powered by ABP News.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Madison media Media ace awards Prachar communications e4m Media ACE Awards Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
travel

Travel and hospitality industry braces for take-off after long pandemic lull
25 minutes ago

shobiz

Shobiz Havas and XP&D win Event Management Agency of the Year awards
43 minutes ago

megha nair

Megha Nair, Anindya Ray bag Client Lead of the Year honour
1 hour ago