Madison Media and Prachar Communications take home Independent Agency of the Year honours

At the 6th e4m Media ACE Awards, Madison Media took home the top honour for Independent Agency of the Year. Prachar Communications was the runner-up.



This year, the exchange4media Group acknowledged and rewarded some of the stellar work done by the advertising and marketing industry between June 2021 and May 2022.



Some of the agencies have wowed the industry not only with their transformative work but also with their leadership roles.



The awards have been co-powered by ABP News.

