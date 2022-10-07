e4m Media ACE Awards: Glimpses

Here are some glimpses of the glitzy event

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 7, 2022 9:17 AM  | 1 min read
media ace

The exchange4media Group felicitated the movers and shakers of the ad and marketing world at the Media ACE Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday.
The 6th edition of the awards showcased stellar work done between June 2021 and May 2022.

The winners were picked for their ability to transform the Indian media landscape while exhibiting great leadership in their distinguished roles. The awards have been co-powered by ABP News.

Here are some glimpses of the glitzy event that saw the cream de la cream of the advertising and marketing world.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, being honoured with the Network Head of the Year. ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey, Madison World Chairman Sam Balsara and exchange4media Co-founder Nawal Ahuja felicitate Kumar.  

Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, delivered the keynote address at the first edition of e4m Confluence.

Prashanth Kumar and Nawal Ahuja engaged in a fireside chat during the summit.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags E4m Nawal ahuja Prashanth kumar Media Ace Awards Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Influencers

Influencer.in, INCA & Greenroom walk away with e4m Media ACE awards
2 hours ago

GroupM

GroupM bags Network of the Year Award
3 hours ago

Benny

Benny Augustine named COO of Dentsu Creative India
3 hours ago