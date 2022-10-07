e4m Media ACE Awards: Glimpses

Here are some glimpses of the glitzy event

The exchange4media Group felicitated the movers and shakers of the ad and marketing world at the Media ACE Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday.

The 6th edition of the awards showcased stellar work done between June 2021 and May 2022.



The winners were picked for their ability to transform the Indian media landscape while exhibiting great leadership in their distinguished roles. The awards have been co-powered by ABP News.



Here are some glimpses of the glitzy event that saw the cream de la cream of the advertising and marketing world.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, being honoured with the Network Head of the Year. ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey, Madison World Chairman Sam Balsara and exchange4media Co-founder Nawal Ahuja felicitate Kumar.

Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, delivered the keynote address at the first edition of e4m Confluence.

Prashanth Kumar and Nawal Ahuja engaged in a fireside chat during the summit.

