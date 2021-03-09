Shilpa Shetty to endorse BL Agro’s food products brand Nourish

Shetty would be seen in all the communication promoting Nourish’s range of flours, pulses and dry fruits

BL Agro Industries Limited has announced actress and fitness freak Shilpa Shetty as the face of its brand ‘Nourish’ for the extensive range of flours, pulses and dry fruits.

“Shilpa Shetty personifies fitness and health and gels well with the brand ‘Nourish’, which also promotes nutrition and good health and aims to endorse the idea of eating good and staying healthy,” the company said.

Shilpa would be seen in all the communication promoting Nourish’s range of flours, pulses and dry fruits.

Speaking about this strategic partnership, Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman & Managing Director, BL Agro said, “Nourish has been accepted very well by the consumers across various states of North India. The company has now begun the journey to expand the markets and take Nourish to newer regions across the country. Hence, to promote such a nutritious and healthy food brand, we have been scouting for a personality who can represent the brand attributes in the most effective manner. And who better choice can be, than Ms. Shilpa Shetty.”

As per the company, the choice of brand ambassador for Nourish has not been an easy one. “For a brand that comes with the promise of ‘Nutrition ka Vada’, the ambassador had to be of the similar stature”, said Ashish Khandelwal, Executive Director, BL Agro Industries Ltd.

Commenting on the brand endorsement, Richa Khandelwal, Director, Leads Brand Connect, the advertising agency of Nourish said, “The brand positioning targeted by ‘Nourish’ has many characteristics common with Shilpa. While Shilpa is seen as an ambitious and determined personality, Nourish is determined to provide nutrition to the fast moving Nation. Similarly, Shilpa is a fitness Icon and is among the top health and fitness influencers in India, while Nourish is also a Brand with the promise of nutrition, health and fitness”.

