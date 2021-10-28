Shilpa Shetty flaunts her 'Super Chamak' in new Godrej Nupur ad

Godrej Nupur, the henna brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), announced the appointment of popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty as the brand ambassador for Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour. This association is to drive penetration of the brand’s mehendi based powder hair colour across urban and rural markets. Godrej Nupur has unveiled a new TVC campaign conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, to highlight the product features and increase its visibility.

Known for donning various hats including actress, entrepreneur and a wellness enthusiast, Shilpa is a true advocate of natural living and has set an example through her lifestyle choices. This makes her the perfect choice for Godrej Nupur Henna based hair colour which comes with mehendi as the base ingredient along with natural goodness of 9 herbs like Amla, Aloevera, Hibiscus, Shikakai, Neem, Methi, Bhringraj, Jatamansi, Brahmi. These natural ingredients are known to offer shiny, natural looking colour that covers greys.

Talking about the collaboration, Shilpa Shetty, said,“Godrej is a legacy brand with strong Indian roots and pioneers of hair colour in the county. I am happy to come on board as the brand ambassador for Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour. Godrej Nupur understands the consumer hair colour needs, caters to their preference including mine for natural ingredients. Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour is also for those who fear hair colouring for the first time as they view natural ingredients safe for hair colour.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Synonymous with mehendi in India, Godrej Nupur mehendi is used by households for hair health and nourishment. Our latest offering Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour is an extension of the brand portfolio. It combines natural benefits of mehendi into quick and easy to use powder hair colour. We are pleased to rope in actress Shilpa Shetty as the face of Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair coloursince she fits well with the brand’s vision of being natural yet stylish. Priced affordably at just INR 10, our henna based hair colour will also cater to those who prefer natural ingredients but are looking to use a hair colour for the first time.”

Godrej Nupur Natural Henna based hair colour is a powder based hair colour that comes in two shades- Natural Black (10gm pack) and Natural Brown (15gm pack), priced at INR 10 only. The hair colour is available across general trade stores.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)