Rahul Dravid joins Abbott's 'Muscles Matters' campaign for Ensure

Healthcare company Abbott has announced the launch of new Ensure with HMB – a new formulation to support Indians as they age. To raise awareness of age-related muscle loss and urge people to act early to strengthen their muscles, the comapny has partnered with Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricketer and captain of the Indian national team, for the #MusclesMatter campaign. The campaign, which includes a muscle age test and information, will roll out across digital media platforms and target community engagement.

The new Ensure is a science-based nutritional supplement formulated with 32 vital nutrients like high-quality protein, calcium and vitamin D to help improve muscle and bone strength. It now contains a special and exclusive ingredient – HMB or β-hydroxy-β-methyl butyrate – that helps counteract muscle loss and restore strength and energy.

''HMB or β-hydroxy-β-methyl butyrate acts as a gateway to help keep muscles in balance by slowing muscle breakdown and building muscle mass,'' said Dr. Shashank Joshi, renowned endocrinologist. ''HMB is naturally produced when the body breaks down leucine, an essential amino acid, and can be found in small amounts in foods like avocado, grapefruit, cauliflower etc. However, it is difficult to get enough HMB through food to support declining muscle health, which is why it is often suggested to consume nutrition supplements. Good nutrition and physical activity can help maintain muscle and bone health, which is important to support overall health.”

''Aging is inevitable, but muscle loss and weakness doesn’t have to be,'' said Swati Dalal, general manager of Abbott’s nutrition business in India. “Muscle loss is the aging factor that's rarely discussed, and few adults realize the impact our muscles have on our health as we age. Abbott has been pioneering research in science-based nutrition and by introducing the new Ensure with HMB, we hope to help Indian adults thrive.''

''Staying healthy and fit has been an important aspect of my life and I have always advocated for a wellness-first lifestyle,'' said Indian cricket legend, Rahul Dravid. ''Many don’t understand the changes their body goes through with age or what their body needs when it comes to nutrition and exercise. Being a health-forward individual, I am happy to be part of the new Ensure #MusclesMatter campaign to showcase the benefits of complete, balanced nutrition for both muscle and bone health.''

