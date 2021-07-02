R Ashwin and Bombay Shaving Company mark partnership with new campaign

Bombay Shaving Company is one of the fastest-growing grooming brands in India with premium hair removal solutions for men and women. The brand has announced its association with R Ashwin as their ambassador.

The brand has launched an omnichannel campaign called Shave to Shine featuring R Ashwin in a completely new avatar. The fresh and vibrant video captures Ashwin moving through different situations in his life, and in every instance, he is more confident, sharper and brighter because he shaves. The amazing shaving foams and metal razor from Bombay Shaving Company help him shine, like a superstar.

While speaking on the campaign, Samriddh Dasgupta, VP Marketing, Bombay Shaving Company shares, “Our research indicates that men feel better prepared to take on the day after a great shave. We are all amazing in our own lives, and a good shave brings out that confidence in us. We have attempted to capture the intelligence, wit and panache of Ashwin in this very high-style high-impact film. We wanted the viewer to see Ashwin in a completely new avatar – not just as a cricketer, but as the suave R Ashwin off-the-field. As a challenger brand, we invest in disruptive, visually delightful, social media friendly and relevant storytelling. The campaign will be taken across products, digital media, retail branding and influencers.”

The campaign is co-developed with The Collective Artist Network and produced by Cutting Crew Films.

Speaking on the association, R Ashwin shares, “I am delighted to support and co-create solutions with Bombay Shaving Company. Shantanu and the team have built an iconic brand that delivers an exemplary experience of grooming through the superior quality of their products. I have used all their hair removal solutions and find them to be thoughtful, consciously created and specially crafted for Indian men’s skin. I spend a lot of my time on the field and need products that are gentle, effective and high-quality. I have found that in Bombay Shaving Company. I am superbly excited with what the future holds for the brand, and wish them the best.”

With the festive season coming up in a few months, starting with Rakhi, the brand intends to capture the gifting market, with shaving and gifting solutions like superfoods powered shaving foams, fitkari aftershave gel and a range of unique metal razors with precision feather blades. They have also launched their flagship silver metal razor in two exciting new colours and material changes – black oxidized metal with a water-repellent base and gunmetal with a soft finish for better grip. Both the razors are signed by R Ashwin and are a collectable item for the shaving connoisseur.

The new range of shaving products and gifting solutions are available on the brand website, e-marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Cred, and across 25000 retail outlets like Health & Glow, Metro, Reliance, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pharmacy and many more

