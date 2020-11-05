Paytm to be associated with BCCI Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 as Official Umpire Sponsor

Digital financial services platform Paytm has announced its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as Umpire Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge.

In addition to IPL, Paytm is also the Home Series Title Sponsor for India Cricket till 2023.



Speaking on the development, Jaskaran Kapany, Vice President - Marketing at Paytm said, “We are very happy to offer our support for the growth of Women’s Cricket in India. Our sportswomen have always made our nation proud. We have been closely associated with BCCI as Title sponsor of Indian Cricket since 2015 & with IPL as Official Umpire Sponsor since 2018. Our commitment to Indian Cricket gets stronger with every season & we are proud to be part of the growth of women’s cricket in India by associating with the 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge."

“Great to have Paytm sign as the Umpire Partner of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge. Paytm has been our partners for both India cricket and IPL and for them to now partner with the Jio WT20C, is a great testament to our relationship and their commitment to cricket in India. Partners like Paytm will help us achieve our objective of having a dedicated Women’s IPL in the near future. We thank them for their support," said Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL.