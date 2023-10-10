Oreo & Dhoni World Cup ad: Hit or miss?
A good concept of 'nazar' sandwiched between an unusual ad format and underwhelming execution, say experts
Ever since MS Dhoni first tied up with Oreo, the two have been part of some unforgettable campaigns. Who could forget the #BringBack2011 campaign in 2022 that was praised for its execution?
The two have reunited once again for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, this time to ward off any jinxes that will impact India's chances of winning the tournament. An effective way to do it, according to an Indian old wives tale, is to not talk about it.
The new campaign "Oreo bola mat bol" (Oreo says, "don't speak") is a joint endeavour to hush a billion cricket-crazy fans before the World Cup to prevent jinxes.
The 2:10 minute-long ad begins with Dhoni unexpectedly walking into a new room and shushing the anchors up. He patiently explains why talking about cricket will nick India's chances of making it to the finals and winning the World Cup.
It gets a bit dramatic when Dhoni offers Oreos to the anchors and tells them not to discuss the match any further. The anchors appear genuinely confused, wondering what to talk about in the rest of the segment.
A hit or miss?
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said that the campaign is interesting however the execution seems underwhelming. He said, “I find the Oreo campaign featuring M.S. Dhoni interesting, mainly because the brand has chosen an unusual advertising format. Another interesting aspect of the campaign is around “mat bol” idea that leverages a widespread Indian superstition about jinxing an outcome by talking about it prematurely. On the other hand, the execution of the campaign seems somewhat lacklustre and underwhelming.”
“I can’t help feeling that despite having a strong creative idea and a popular celebrity like Dhoni, it hasn’t quite managed to fulfil its potential. However, since the intent behind the campaign appears to build quick brand awareness amongst the Indian mass-market consumers, it perhaps does its job adequately. The only real question is whether it missed a trick or two in the execution of the idea," he added.
“Great opportunity has been missed by Mondelez and they have missed the creative rendition which is not done very fluidly and the outcome of it, the reaction of it from the audiences is going to be a question mark as to what was the ad doing? Because for a consumer I do not think it is adding anything such as emotions, functionality, etc. other than asking them to put an Oreo on their mouth when there is emotion to be expressed”, said Chandramouli Nilakantan, CEO, TRA Research.
According to Nisha Sampath, there is a downside in using Dhoni ad that is the number of brands he is associated with. She said, “The only downside of using MS Dhoni as an endorser, is that the sheer number of brands he promotes reduces the chance of brand recall in users' minds. Also, unless one has a very strong brand idea, people may just remember Dhoni and forget what the brand is talking about. Oreo in my opinion has really utilised Dhoni well, by not just relying on his presence, but also introducing a strong insight. It’s rarely that a brand manages to do both.”
‘Nazar’ during an important event is a concept that will resonate strongly across audiences, both young and old. However, a lot will depend on how well they leverage the insight in the campaign going forward, using it as moment marketing during tense match moments or match analysis for example, she noted.
“In the world where many brands are jumping on the bandwagon of men in blue, Oreo is playing on an Indian theme of ‘jinx’, so that itself is nice. The way they executed it by hijacking the news channel is definitely nice. It is a nice cultural nuance that they have showcased where we don’t have to talk about something which will impact the chances and then using MSD who was the last captain who won the World Cup in 2011, that is a double treat. It is a fantastic campaign which makes people notice Oreo which is one of the players in a very niche cookie category. The campaign has given the brand virality and buzz around the campaign”, said, Business Strategist, Lloyd Mathias.
Way forward during WC and festive clash
With many ads made especially focusing on the World Cup and the festive season, we asked experts as to what they think brands should experiment with. “I think brands have to focus on authentication. AI still remain but brands should also focus on customization and personalization. Brands should customize their communication and make it more personalised," said Mathias.
Nilakantan said, “Whatever everybody is doing, don’t do it and fuel a desire to watch the campaign thereby helping in working out for the brand. Make a mark in the hearts of the people. Don’t follow the crowd, if AI is the theme, brands should avoid it.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Acer India signs Sunil Chhetri as ambassador for festive season
Chhetri will be part of various media campaigns for the brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
Acer India has introduced Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassador.
He will represent Acer's products in upcoming media campaigns.
Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC, said, “I am happy to be associated with Acer, a brand that’s pushing boundaries with innovation and technology. They’re all about inspiring young India, and it’s an effort that resonates with me."
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, echoed Chhetri's sentiments, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sunil Chhetri, a true sports icon and humanitarian whose remarkable achievements both on and off the field have left an indelible mark. Sunil Chhetri's commitment to empowering youth and exceptional contributions align seamlessly with Acer India's mission of using technology to empower individuals."
Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India, said, “Sunil Chhetri is not just a football icon; he symbolizes determination and leadership, qualities that perfectly align with Acer's principles. We take great pride in having him as our brand ambassador, and we believe that his influence will help us connect with India's youth, showcasing the reliability and innovation that Acer embodies. Together, we eagerly anticipate inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of India's younger generation.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Cheil's Experience Commerce bags World Cup media mandate for MRF on Hotstar
MRF will continue with their ongoing campaign #MRFSuperFan for this World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 11:40 AM | 2 min read
Experience Commerce of the Cheil Digital Network has secured the World Cup 2023 media mandate for MRF Tyres on Hotstar.
As part of the deal, Experience Commerce (EC) will provide its creative and media services to MRF. This collaboration comes as MRF continues its commitment to innovation, quality, and its ongoing #MRFSuperFan campaign. MRF will continue with their ongoing campaign #MRFSuperFan for this World Cup between 5th October to 19th November 2023.
The primary objective of this campaign is to engage consumers on a mass scale, encouraging them to think beyond the MRF brand name and focus on the Reasons to Buy (RTBs) associated with MRF tyres. Experience Commerce is managing an interactive contest using social media platforms and World Cup sponsorship to amplify the message. They will also provide creative expertise throughout the campaign.
During the World Cup, MRF aims to achieve exceptional brand recall within the cricket community on Hotstar, featuring prime advertising slots, mid, pre, and post-roll ads, and a 40-second promotional spot. This campaign bridges traditional TV and digital by integrating TV with an interactive digital activation, with Virat Kohli as the MRF brand ambassador and Hotstar as the broadcast partner.
Team MRF has expressed their excitement about collaborating with Experience Commerce. They stated, "This partnership signifies a significant milestone in our journey to engage with a new generation of consumers and highlight the outstanding features of MRF tyres. Experience Commerce's innovative approach and digital marketing expertise are perfectly aligned with our objectives. Together, we aspire to create a lasting impact and elevate the MRF brand to new heights during this World Cup."
Umesh Bopche, CEO of Experience Commerce, stated, "I have a profound love for cricket, and this being the biggest cricketing tournament (the World Cup), makes this deal exceptionally significant to me. We are ecstatic to announce our resounding triumph in securing prime advertising real estate on Hotstar for MRF Tyres during the highly anticipated World Cup 2023. Our vision is to achieve unparalleled brand recall and reach new heights with our strategically placed ads. Watching MRF ads during the matches will undoubtedly evoke that familiar feeling of trust, legacy, and dependability. MRF has entrusted us with their vision, and we are committed to elevating the MRF brand to iconic status, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of millions of viewers worldwide."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
e4m-Mobavenue Roundtable to be held in Mumbai today
At the exclusive roundtable, experts will share insights on the theme ‘Unlocking Brand Growth: From Acquisition to Retention’
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 11:03 AM | 2 min read
Brand growth is a dynamic process and involves a deep understanding of the target audience and their evolving needs. In the digital era today, brands have to identify untapped opportunities by leveraging market research and consumer insights to drive growth and gain an edge over their competitors.
To explore the intricacies of brand building, exchange4media and Mobavenue are set to hold a tailored roundtable discussion on Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai. Driving the theme ‘Unlocking Brand Growth: From Acquisition to Retention’, top industry heads and experts will come together under one roof and share insights on challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for brands.
The theme of the roundtable serves as a roadmap for businesses seeking to thrive in today's competitive market landscape. A brand’s journey depends majorly on changing market dynamics and consumer behaviours and the acquisition-to-retention phase is critical for a brand’s growth. In today's fast-paced business landscape, brands that are agile, customer-centric, and innovative establish a lasting competitive advantage over the rest. To successfully navigate this journey, businesses must seamlessly transition from acquisition-focused strategies to customer-centric retention initiatives.
At the roundtable, industry leaders will share insights and effective strategies which will help brands unlock their full potential and make a mark in the industry with its growth journey of customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.
Our speakers include:
- Jahid Ahmed, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Acquisition, Website, Content and Social Media Marketing, HDFC Bank
- Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, AngelOne
- Anu Raj, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance
- Puneeth Bekal Director, Marketing, Mastercard
- Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee
- V G Senthilkumar, Head - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda
- Sachin Shukla, Head Brand and Digital Media, ICICI Bank
- Prasad Pimple, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life
- Ishank Joshi, Co-founder & CEO, Mobavenue (Session Chair)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ipsos After Hours: Panelists delve into consumer behaviour & need for brands to adapt
Industry leaders discussed various ways in which brands need to pay attention to and connect with their consumers in order to get better ROI
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 11:00 AM | 3 min read
At Ipsos India’s event called Ipsos after hours held in Bengaluru on October 5th, A panel discussion delved deeper into the workings of consumer behavior and how brands can adapt to the changes to make their brand more relevant for their audience.
The panel titled ‘Navigating Consumer Evolution: How brands stay relevant and deeply connected in a changing world’ was moderated by Geeta Lobo, Country Chief Client Officer, Ipsos India and consisted of Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Officer, ITC, Amitabh Pande, Chief Consumer Strategy & Planning Officer, Diageo, Vanda Ferrao, Chief Marketing Officer, Wow Skin Science and Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
Speaking about the way brands can focus on connecting with their consumers rather than being all about selling products, Amitabh Pande of Diageo, said, “People are increasingly looking for brands with purpose and brands that match with their own value systems. And not only as a source of consumption to fulfil their needs. With the next generation of young adults coming into the mainstream, they are looking at brands to build progressive narratives that contribute towards building a better society. Not just be obsessed about selling their products and services. Therefore, brands that contribute towards the environment, believe in inclusion, champion responsible consumption, and do their bit towards painting a vision of the future and play their small part towards it, are the brands that stay connected and relevant in a changing world.”
Vanda Ferrao of WOW Skin Science, spoke about post-pandemic behaviour shift in consumers. “The pandemic gave strong tailwinds to drive growth in D2C brands. We witnessed a shift in consumer behaviour to gravitate towards offerings which were unique, and which promised results. Consumers were adopting newer offerings, thus moving from their tried and tested brands, and this spurred a slew of new-age brands.
Hence, being ahead of the curve and launching products which are sought by consumers was critical. We mined trends and launched products leveraging on this behaviour shift and witnessed strong growth. Consumer shifts used to be gradual but are far more fast-paced now, led by changing consumer needs of GenZ and millennials. Hence, adapting to these changing dynamics is imperative for a brand to stay relevant and at the top of their game.”
Giving insights about what consumer expectations are and how brands can live up to them, Shuvadip Banerjee of ITC said, “Brands that serve a purpose and are conscious of the need to be catalysts of social and environmental transformation are likely to find a way in the consumers’ consideration set. And adapting to change quickly has now become the norm as consumers expect brands to constantly step up to and deliver to their aspirations. We’ve progressed to going beyond advertisement as the core route to building brand love. In sync with consumer expectations, we have been constantly overhauling our product and experience delivery mechanism and engagement, even as consistency and relevance continue to be key drivers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketers Awards 2023 winners to be announced today
The awards celebrate the achievements of CMOs in the BFSI sector for their outstanding work and innovation
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 4:22 PM | 1 min read
The much-anticipated Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer Awards 2023 will be held on Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai. The one-of-its-kind awards celebrate and honour the outstanding achievements of the Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) who have played a pivotal role in shaping the marketing landscape of the BFSI industry.
The award is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and strategic prowess of these remarkable individuals. The star-studded award ceremony will be graced by top industry leaders, experts and brand heads from the BFSI and Fintech sector.
CMOs play a vital role in the BFSI sector and their responsibilities encompass a wide range of tasks that are essential for the success and growth of financial institutions. In the BFSI sector, where trust, credibility and compliance are key factors, CMOs play a critical role in maintaining a positive brand image. They oversee the development and management of the brand identity, ensuring that it is consistent across all touchpoints.
The Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketers Awards 2023 will honour the visionary leaders who have not only navigated their organizations through unprecedented challenges but have also charted new horizons of innovation and customer engagement. These individuals have demonstrated excellence in marketing over the years and have showcased their ability to drive growth, foster trust, and deliver exceptional customer experiences in an industry that touches the lives of millions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BW Businessworld Facility Management 40 Under 40 Awards to be held in December 2023
At BW Businessworld, we recognize the pivotal role of Next Generation Facility Leaders in shaping the future of this dynamic industry
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:07 PM | 3 min read
Facility Management stands as the bedrock of a thriving workplace, encompassing the meticulous maintenance of buildings, equipment, and services.
At BW Businessworld, we recognize the pivotal role of Next Generation Facility Leaders playing in shaping the future of this dynamic industry. That's why we proudly present the BW Businessworld Facility Management 40 Under 40 Awards 2023, an event designed to spotlight and celebrate the exceptional achievements of the young and innovative minds redefining facility management.
In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, the responsibilities of Facility Managers have expanded exponentially.
Today, they are not just guardians of physical spaces but architects of seamless experiences, ensuring employee safety, fostering innovation, and driving operational efficiencies.
BW Businessworld Facility Management 40 Under 40 Awards 2023 will bring together Next Generation Thought Leaders and Experts from the Facility Management industry who are redefining and redesigning a forward-thinking strategy in the facility management domain impacting the operational efficiencies, health and wellness, sustainability and environment at workplace.
Individuals below the age of 40 years as of 31st March 2023, who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, problem-solving abilities, innovation, and a profound impact on workplaces and communities are eligible for these awards.
Why Participate?
Recognition of Future Leaders
Witness the recognition of individuals who represent the future of Facility Management. These rising stars have showcased exceptional leadership skills, innovative thinking, and a commitment to excellence.
Thoughtful Insights:
Engage with industry leaders and experts who have redefined Facility Management strategies, contributing significantly to operational efficiencies, sustainability, health, and wellness in workplaces.
Networking Opportunities
Connect with a diverse range of professionals, including CAOs, Facility & Property Management Professionals, Business Heads, HR & Admin Heads, Architects, Security Professionals, QC & QA Managers, Procurement Officers, and Consultants, forming a rich tapestry of expertise.
Influential Jury Panel
The awards are judged by a distinguished panel including Jury Chair -Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa CBRE and the Jurors list includes names such as Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor -in-Chief BW Businessworld & Founder - exchange4media; Dr. Sameer Saxena, FRICS, IGBC AP, GEM CP, IOSH, Real Estate Services Leader – India ,Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc; Harsh Wardhan, CEO, BW Security World, Former Group Managing Director G4S, CEO Securitas; Rahul Agarwal, Sr. Director India Operations, Boston Consulting Group; Ragupathy Vaidyanathan MRICS, Associate Vice President – Global Workplace Solutions, HCL Tech; Kalyan Bose, President, British Business Group; Jagvinder Mann Pinny, Independent Corporate Real Estate Consultant, Former Microsoft Sr. Portfolio Leader; Capt Sudeep Ghoshal, Head - Administration & Infrastructure, Reliance Capital Ltd; Rishi Pawah, Head Engineering & Maintenance, Noida International Airport; Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, India Business Parks, CapitaLand Investment India; Brigadier HS Kaura, National Head - Administration, KPMG in India; Ashu Kalra, Vice President Head of Global Real Estate & EHS, Head of Facilities US & UK, EXL; Major Aditi Mohan, Head – Establishment, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, India, BIG; Sapna Srivastava, Editor, Realty Plus; Tripti Kedia, Publisher & Business Head, Realty Plus and Mohit Chopra, Vice President, BW Businessworld
Nominations are now open! Avail the early bird nomination offer, ending on October 27th, to recognize your outstanding contributions or nominate a deserving colleague. Don’t miss this opportunity to stand out in the FM industry.
Nominate yourself or a deserving colleague today!
Link: https://bwevents.co.in/bw/facility-management-40-under-40/
Join us as we applaud the achievements of the Next Generation Facility Leaders, driving innovation, sustainability, and excellence in Facility Management. Be a part of this transformative journey!
For queries, collaborations, or nominations, please contact Mohit Chopra at mohit.chopra@businessworld.in.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Akshay Kumar's new Vimal Elaichi ad angers netizens: 'Biggest hypocrite'
Kumar has starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in the ad that was aired during the India vs Australia World Cup match
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 2:20 PM | 3 min read
April 20, 2022
#AkshayKumar stepped back as Vimal ambassador after getting backlash from neutrals..— Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 8, 2023
now again doing vimal ads!!
paiso ke liye kuch bhi kar skta hai ye banda ?
pic.twitter.com/d8z50WZLCJ
#AkshayKumar stepped back as Vimal ambassador after getting backlash from neutrals..— Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 8, 2023
now after few disasters.. he again started promoting vimal for some bucks!
he's the biggest hypocrite Bollywood has ever seen.. he can do anything for money!! ? pic.twitter.com/JmSH8LVyoI
If you say the biggest hypocrite Then I say #AkshayKumar ? pic.twitter.com/mI95ESVTg1— ?Sourav Srkian Das? (@SrkianDas04) October 8, 2023
#AkshayKumar in April 2022 - "I am sorry for Vimal Ad, I step back from the endorsement"— ? (@iWorshipSRK) October 8, 2023
October 2023 - New Vimal Ad of Akshay is aired during #INDvsAUS match.. Biggest hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/uRDrutdV1C
Vimal new ad feat Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and hypocrite Akshay Kumar.— nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) October 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/IiRy22hun8
Akshay Kumar apologised a year back for doing “Guthka” ads, he even said he won’t do Guthka ads ever in his life.— CS_NAVEEN( "Mr funny man") ? Jai Shree Ram? (@CSNABINSAHOO) October 9, 2023
A year later, he is still endorsing Vimal ad.
Only one thing matters to Akshay and that’s money as I understood.@akshaykumar Spoiling u good reputation pic.twitter.com/UI1XdtAkv2
Some have also pointed out that the ad may have been shot last year prior to the backlash and was released only this year as per Kumar's contract with the brand.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp