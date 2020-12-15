Open Strategy and Design wins brand strategy & design mandate for JIVA Ayurveda

The agency will support JIVA Ayurveda and its sub-brands in rebranding to suit their ethos and outlook

Open Strategy and Design won the brand strategy and design mandate for JIVA Ayurveda, India’s leading Ayurvedic Healthcare organisation, established in 1992. Through the engagement, Open will support JIVA Ayurveda in charting out its brand strategy and rebrand JIVA and its sub-brands to reflect its unique ethos and outlook.

The mandate covers brand strategy, brand identity design, packaging, experience-design and design-thinking led innovation. In order to ensure the new brand thinking is reflected across all key touchpoints of the brand, Open will support JIVA with packaging redesign of their prescription and OTC range, experience design, and clinic rebranding.

Commenting on the engagement with Open, Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, JIVA Ayurveda, said, “The future of Ayurveda will be paved by rationale and authentic principles rather than wizardry and miracle cure. JIVA’s unique strengths, scientific approach and robust practice makes it one of the leading contributors of Ayurvedic practice, in India and abroad. We are confident that Open’s expertise in innovation, design-led thinking and multi-disciplinary team will help us strengthen our credibility amongst our stakeholders.”

Puneet Pandey, Strategy Head and Managing Partner, Open Strategy & Design, said, “Ayurveda is a category that is more relevant today than ever before as health and well-being becomes a priority. JIVA has taken an uncompromising route to build a modern medical practice of this authentic Indian science. We are happy to partner with the esteemed brand to support them in reflecting its purpose and expertise amidst the category clutter. Through the engagement, we hope to curate a sharper brand strategy that can lead JIVA to the next wave of growth.”