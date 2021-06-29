Nissan launches campaign with Kapil Dev to educate & empower India against COVID-19

As the country gradually unlocks, Nissan India launches an integrated general awareness and safety campaign with Kapil Dev that aims to educate & empower India against COVID-19 through Cricket, a force that unifies the country.

By using Cricket analogies to draw parallels between preparing for a match and preparing to fight COVID-19, the campaign hopes to amplify the message of safety by urging Indians to come together as the country faces one if its toughest matches yet on health and safety.

The 7-video series campaign is available on all digital-led platforms, with a new video going live every third day.

Nissan India has chosen the iconic Cricket ambassador of India, Kapil Dev, as the voice of the campaign. Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, ”I am pleased to be a part of an impactful campaign that impels each one of us to do our bit to win over COVID-19 as a nation. As part of Team India, I have won many battles on the field but this battle with COVID-19 has been the toughest. It is a plea from us to the people of India on what we can all do to move to safety to make India win over COVID-19,” says Kapil Dev.

“The auto industry has led from the front in making strong contributions towards combatting the challenges of COVID-19. As the challenge still continues, Nissan India has chosen Cricket as medium of choice to amplify the message on safety through precautions to win the battle over COVID-19 that we’re fighting as a nation. Towards this, who better than one of the most admirable icons in Indian cricket history that brought home the 1983 World Cup to lead to spread the message,” says Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India has contributed over INR 4.3 crore for COVID-19 relief equipment, INR 2.2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Relief Fund and INR 25 lakhs to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund. As part of relief support at the start of the second wave, Nissan India distributed N-95 masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters and nasal oxygen machines. In partnership with the World Community Service Centre, its manufacturing plant distributed cooked food packets to migrant workers and the needy to solve the rising hunger crisis during the lockdown period.

