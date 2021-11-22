Neha Dhupia named first-ever brand ambassador for Hindustan Unilever's Dermalogica

The actor will appear in the digital advertisements of the brand as well as play an active role in Dermalogica India's social media campaigns

Dermalogica, a professional skincare brand from the Hindustan Unilever portfolio, has roped in film actor, former Miss India, MTV Roadies leader and long-time user, Neha Dhupia, as its first-ever brand ambassador.

Neha has been using Dermalogica in her skin care routine for almost two decades and was the perfect choice as the face of the brand. Committed to healthy skin while embracing one’s natural skin type and texture, Neha aligns with the brand’s values. Neha will appear in the digital advertisements of the brand as well as play an active role in Dermalogica India's social media campaigns.

Speaking of her association with Dermalogica, Neha said, “This feels serendipitous to me. I’ve been a fan of Dermalogica skin care products for almost two decades and now to be able to represent the brand is a privilege. The brand has literally saved my skin and seen me through arc lights, the unforgiving lens of the camera and even two kids! I love that the brand promotes skin health, and empowers women and men to feel good in their own skin. We have lots of exciting things planned together so stay tuned!”

Pushkaraj Shenai, Head, ProBeauty Brands, Unilever, added, “Neha has been an ardent Dermalogica user for nearly two decades. She has regularly consulted our team for skin care treatments and solutions. So, when we thought about an ambassador who trusted and lived by the values of Dermalogica, she was the natural choice. The first choice of skin care professionals across the globe, Dermalogica will now accelerate education and assure our consumers their healthiest skin ever with result-oriented treatments and products. We are truly excited to have Neha join us in this mission.”

Backed by research and science, Dermalogica is the number one choice of skin care professionals worldwide. Rooted in the three pillars of Education, Personalisation and the Human Touch, the brand offers a wide portfolio of 60+ result-oriented retail products and nine distinct in-salon skin treatments, including the Zero-Touch Facelift and the PROSkin 30, 60 and 90 treatments to target specific skin concerns and goals, to help customers live in their healthiest skin.

