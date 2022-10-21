Nalli Silks celebrates ‘Soundarya’ in Diwali campaign

Diwali is more than just cards and the parties. It is a festival of shared laughter, good music and scrumptiously delicious food prepared in each one’s home. The fragrance of the flowers mixing with the aroma of earthen oil lamps.

For most of us Diwali is about revisiting the stories we bring with ourselves when we visit home during this beautiful festival of lights and prosperity. The Soundarya collection celebrates these stories. The sarees from this collection are woven in Kanchipuram in 4 ply pure silk threads.

The sarees symbolise and are a true heirloom that can be passed from one generation to another. The collection takes inspiration from a myriad of iconography ranging from mythology to poetry, music to nostalgia of Diwali celebrations.

The collection not only has traditional Korvais in traditional colours, but also has an equal number of contemporary sarees in pastel colours. ‘Soundarya’ is an ode to the age-old tradition of weaving in Kanchipuram, a ballad of stories both old and new.

The video celebrates the twelve sarees in the “Soundarya” collection. Each of the sarees in the collection takes inspiration from different stories from India’s vernacular tradition, and brings the stories together just as we come together in Diwali with our stories.

Lavanya Nalli, Chairperson, Nalli Silks said, “The idea with Soundarya is to encourage one and all to embrace traditions in ways that one believes in and to come together with family to celebrate the festivities. We want every woman to feel a sense of home, tradition and prosperity and invite all the beautiful women out there in India to embrace the gorgeous Kanchipuram in 4 ply pure silk threads this Diwali season.”

