Muthoot FinCorp launches Aatmanirbhar Mahila Gold Loan

With an aim to empower the women of India and become self-reliant in a true sense, Muthoot FinCorp launched Aatmanirbhar Mahila Gold Loan – a unique and exclusive gold loan scheme for women. This is an extension of Muthoot FinCorp’s #RestartIndia Mission. The AtmaNirbhar Mahila Gold Loan scheme was launched by India’s leading and versatile actor – Vidya Balan at a virtual event held on Monday, 15th March 2021. AMGL offers maximum Loan to Gold value and the lowest interest rate. This Scheme is aimed at and is expected to be helpful to a large number of women who are currently dependent on local money lenders for their financial needs.

Vidya Balan expressed her support for this cause and said, “Empowering women has become the fundamental aim for all of us in not only helping them achieve their dreams but also transform and boost their entrepreneurial spirit. Women not only take on the responsibility of the house but also play a larger role in the economy and society. I am grateful to be supporting Muthoot FinCorp who has been a trailblazer in accelerating the financial inclusion of women that will positively impact the future. I am extremely happy to be a part of an initiative like #RetartIndia and proud to have launched such a product that will not only foster their growth but also their potential to be superstars in their own right.”

The event also highlighted the heartwarming transformational small stories “Kahani Blue Soch Wali”, a series of short films based on the real stories of Muthoot FinCorp customers. Vidya Balan launched the first film of this series and hoped that it will inspire more women to come forward and become self-reliant.

Muthoot FinCorp is one of the largest employers of women with more than 9000 women employees spread across 3600+ branches all over the country. Women Muthootians, hence, felt the need to come out with a special scheme for the women of the country to make them self-reliant, as they understood the problems of women better. The company has been able to positively transform more than 66 lakh women customers and every customer had a transformation story to share.

Tina Muthoot, VP, Muthoot FinCorp & Impact Director of #RestartIndia was the main fulcrum in designing this product. Emphasizing the need for such a product, she said, “If women of India rise, India rises. The women of the country have always been seen as the backbone of our emerging nation. It is, therefore, of utmost importance to provide women the necessary support to positively influence society at large and achieve greater heights with their skillsets and entrepreneurship. #RestartIndia is an initiative that is not only a driving force to small business owners but also aims to especially support women entrepreneurs as well to combat the pandemic losses and revamp their business into a known name on the local charts.”

It is firmly believed that India’s GDP can remarkably increase if women join the workforce in one form or the other and empower the Atmanirbhar movement throughout the nation, headed by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi. In providing women entrepreneurs the support and means, Muthoot FinCorp’s easy and hassle-free toolkit will not only help them run their businesses but also boost women empowerment on a local and national level.

Additionally, to instill savings as a habit in its employees Muthoot FinCorp is investing the first installment for 30,000 employees to generate savings in gold through its e-Swarna product, where anybody can save in gold, anytime.

