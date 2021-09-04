MS Dhoni picks the perfect 'mood' for his bowl of YiPPee noodles

ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee! had brought to fore its Mood Masala variant’s core USP through a TVC campaign. The noodle pack which includes two masala sachets, Main Masala and Mood Mix, helps consumers customize the taste of their instant noodle, as per their mood. Brand ambassador MS Dhoni puts a spin on his mood which goes from chill, thrill to crazy as he chooses the flavour of his YiPPee! Mood Masala bowl of instant noodles.

The film opens with spotlight on MS Dhoni’s ‘Mr. Cool’ image and subsequently showcases his chill, thrill, and crazy moods. His moods transitions by the frame as the additional mood masala seasoning in his bowl of YiPPee! Mood Masala changes. The Mood Mix seasoning is moderated to dial up the flavour quotient of the appetizing long, non-sticky, tasty and slurp-worthy instant noodle eating experience.

Commenting on the TVC, Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta Cluster, ITC said “YiPPee! Mood Masala represents our constant and committed endeavour to deliver innovative and differentiated instant noodle eating experiences. Consumer insights suggest that a sizeable number of people like to be creative with their instant noodle preparation and ‘mood’is an integral part of that experience. YiPPee!’s Mood Masala aims to address these consumer needs through an additional masala sachet, the ‘mood mix’. The TVC was conceptualized to convey the product’s differentiating attributes which can make even M S Dhoni switch from his ‘Çaptain Cool’ image and embrace different moods.”

The TVC was on AIR in 5 languages including, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The brand has also developed 10 exclusive ‘Dhoni mood’ stickers and will come for free with every singlespack purchase of YiPPee! Mood Masala.

