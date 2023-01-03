McDonald’s Emily in Paris placement: Tastes off or just fine?
The brand integration seems jarring and doesn’t go well with the French culture showcased in the Netflix show, say experts
On December 23, 2022, Netflix launched the third season of its popular comedy-drama series, ‘Emily In Paris’. The show has a strong brand integration with McDonald’s weaved with the storyline. Netizens have, however, called it out as a “big McDonald's advertisement”.
The said episode comes across as the brand trying to promote how chic the restaurant chain is in France and its new product – McBaguette. In the show, the brand is seen showcasing itself as a legacy brand trying to adapt to the culture of France by making a product that will be liked by French consumers. Interestingly, McDonald’s France launched the product in 2012 for a limited time. However, it kept on visiting the menu.
The new season of Lily Collins-starring ‘Emily in Paris’ is turning out to be an experiment for Netflix’s ad business.
e4m asked experts and viewers if they found the integration well-blended or blatantly placed.
Neha Mewawalla, Co-founder, WIFE, said the whole series seemed like an advertisement for McDonald’s, as the brand was being featured several times. “To be honest, the whole season had McDonald’s in it, not just the first episode. It felt like it was there quite a bit, it was a bit much.”
Speaking on brand integration, she said, “The integration feels jarring as the storyline shows a very luxurious lifestyle. They used shock marketing with respect to the brand. There are many subtle integrations in the series like with luxury bag brands and Apple devices. With McDonald’s, it was very upfront.”
Sharing the viewer’s perspective was Salomi Thakur from Mumbai, “I never thought of McDonald’s when it came to Paris. It didn’t look like a marketing thing because the character was given an opportunity to pitch for the brand.”
Independent social media strategist Takshi said, “As a viewer, I felt that the story/content was not executed/written properly. The brand was shown in a way that outdid the content. The consumer is not supposed to know that the show is trying to promote a brand but the idea is to make the brand memorable. In this case, the story’s connection wasn’t subtle. The consumer today is smart and so this could be negative for the brand’s promotions.”
Mewawalla further noted, “Brands love on-the-face marketing. It has been talked about all over the internet. What’s actually not good is it didn’t do justice to Emily in Paris.”
According to Takshi, “French consumers love the fine-dining experience as well as exclusivity. They are about detailing. While the brand was trying to show delectable cuisines, its positioning is as a fast food, restaurant joint. They have to do consistent marketing in order to change their positioning in France. They should have introduced the brand and kept it in intervals, not in the first episode.”
Sharing insights on the role of writing in such cases, Mewawalla said, “It should be a ratio of 10:90 - 10% for the integration and 90% for the story. The story should come first and brand integration should be secondary.”
The dawn of social commerce: Why brands are waking up to it
Social commerce market is estimated at $2 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50-60% in the next 5 years, say insiders
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan | Jan 2, 2023 9:06 AM | 16 min read
The scope of commerce has broadened significantly with the advent of the internet. But it does not stop at e-commerce only, as we are now getting privy to social commerce. Over the past decade, India has seen a deep internet penetration, with social media becoming increasingly relevant. Due to the availability of low-cost data packages, people from all walks of life are now on various social media platforms, and as a result, these platforms are not only capable of providing visibility to brands, but also giving an opportunity for sale. Therefore, social commerce, where social media platforms play a crucial role in the entire shopping experience (right from product discovery and research to the checkout process), is getting increasingly important for brands across all categories. In social commerce, consumers can also directly interact with the brands and that actually makes them feel engaged.
According to industry-insiders in India, social commerce market is estimated at $2 billion at present, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50-60% in the next 5 years.
Sharukh Lakhani, AVP – Marketplace, Havas Media Group India says, “Globally, the social commerce market is estimated to have grown 2.5 times i.e., $1.2 trillion from roughly $490 billion over the past few years. This market in India is estimated at $2 billion at present, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50-60% in the next 5 years.”
These numbers are anything but surprising, given the fact that more and more people are joining social media with each passing year. It is estimated that almost 70 percent of India’s population is actively using social media today.
Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India says that social commerce is being used by brands across categories. “However, categories such as beauty & personal-care, fashion & lifestyle were the early adopters, and they have been scaling steadily. Categories such as F&B (Food and Beverage) and travel have also started using social commerce in a significant way,” he says.
“In India, social commerce can be brand led, community led and Key Opinion Leader (KOL) led. 70% of social commerce in India is brand led, which includes conversational commerce too (source: Essence report). The primary reason for brands to use social commerce is to hasten the consumer journey from inspiration to purchase, and to address any communication barriers around consideration. Another reason is to tap and influence new users in non-metro markets, where social media platforms are able to do quite well,” Jacob further says.
In a country where the number of social media users is expected to reach almost 1.5 billion in the year 2040, the purpose of social commerce is undeniable. Reaching out to non-metro markets through social commerce is perhaps one of the most efficient tool of marketing. Brands can now woo customers from any part of the country.
Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, Cofounders, ARATA say that 40-50% of their budget is spent on creating ads for social commerce. “Our primary target audience is active on major social media platforms and hence, converting them into potential buyers is easier. Social proofing (reviews, feedback, etc.) also really helps. The customers are getting smarter, and they read reviews before making the final purchase. Also, user recommendations and referrals are key in converting our target prospects into actual brand buyers. 40-50% of our budget is spent on creating ads for social commerce. We consistently scale a marketing budget by 10-15% each quarter,” they say.
“We have chosen Instagram, Facebook and YouTube as our key channels for social commerce as we can target the right set of audiences there. As far as modern technologies are concerned, we are using CRM retention tools, Whatsapp AI Bots, and Automated Retargeting campaigns for our social commerce activities. E-Commerce channels contribute around 40% of our sale, and the contribution of social commerce to that (40% sale) is 20-22%, majorly by acquiring new users,” they add.
According to a report titled, ‘State of Influencer marketing in India 2021,’ by AnyMind Group, YouTube is most-used social media platform in India. While, Facebook and Twitter saw a major rise when compared to other social media platforms during 2020-21.
Ritika Arora, Senior Director, E-commerce and New Brands at Bombay Shaving Company says, “Quite a few social commerce sites have good presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, and those are the convenient mode of shopping for customers there. For example, in southern India – where we scaled up retail distribution recently - social commerce has proven to be a good way of reaching out to the customers. As we venture into women’s grooming and hygiene category, a whole new user base has opened up on the existing channels. Hence, the impact of social commerce is felt when the business strategy is aligned with the inherent nature of the platform.”
“Around 50% of our current business can be attributed to e-commerce. The contribution of social commerce to that business (50%) is around 20%, periodically. For us, social commerce works better, when leveraged and scaled well on channels during events and on certain occasions. We spend 8-10% of our marketing budget on social commerce,” she says.
With the emergence of new home-grown brands promising better quality and conscious products, social media has become the playing field for their outreach. It is through social media that brands are getting in touch with their target audience, and finding their ground in a booming market space. To have customer reviews, ratings, discussions, and more, contribute immensely to the growth of a brand.
Abhishek Agrawal, Chief Business Officer at Plum says, “In social commerce, the direct conversation with consumers helps a brand market their products in a much more convincing manner than the traditional way of selling online. Secondly, a whole lot of content is automatically produced, which the brand would otherwise not be able to create on its own. The feedbacks about the products that comes from influencers and customers are rich and received in real-time.”
“We are present on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, apart from using Trell and Foxy. We are also leveraging the recently rolled-out live commerce features on our website plumgoodness.com. We have an in-depth understanding of what assets work for which TG, and on the basis of that we deploy creatives, videos and influencers. Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram play different roles and hence, assets deployed on them are different. We also work with Google through GDN, Paid Search and YouTube. For us social commerce will play a key role in bridging the gap between the approximately 160mn people transacting, and the 600mn people who are present online.”
Experts believe that social commerce is not just e-Commerce advertising on social media. Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India says, “In social commerce you need to have a proper content strategy woven around product sales. As far as content marketing is concerned, it doesn’t focus on selling, it usually focuses on engagement. But in social commerce, there is an opportunity to do content marketing with a focus on selling. Therefore, social commerce should not be looked at as an e-Commerce marketing platform. It should be considered more like an extension of a brand’s content strategy and less of a media strategy.”
It is no secret that today people have become homebodies, thanks to the pandemic and the new normal of staying indoors. Therefore, there is a growing need for social commerce. Leading E-Commerce companies are already making their way into social commerce. Interestingly, social media platforms too are ready to accommodate social commerce features for the ease of business. In 2020, Facebook had added new tools to help make social commerce a success. WhatsApp’s Business Profile allows users to find a shop from the app directory, a feature that was launched in Brazil in 2021.
Certain brands got into social commerce in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic as their offline businesses were totally shut then. Even as it did well for them during that time, they are still in a ‘wait and watch’ position to take the next course of action.
In the fashion category, Spykar is one such brand. Sanjay Vakharia, Co-founder and CEO at Spykar says, “We started social commerce in mid-2020. It was absolutely required during that time and it did well for us. However, the Covid- 19 period was a different time and hence, we are yet to take major decisions about it. We would like to see the trends of social commerce for a year in a non-Covid period. In that sense, the calendar year of 2022 is going to be very crucial for us. Based on the results of this year, we can be much more aggressive or more conservative in social commerce in 2023.”
Vakharia says that they are present on Facebook and Instagram, and 70-80% of their campaigns are led by influencers. The static campaigns are few in numbers. “Presently, 18-20% of our business is coming from e-Commerce and out of that 10-12% is coming from social commerce. We are spending around 5% of our marketing budgets on social commerce.”
Prominent saree brand, Kankatala, on the other hand, seems to be quite decisive about it. Their social commerce budget has been increasing at 40% year-on-year. Anirudh Kankatala, Director at Kankatala says, “We started social commerce at the end of 2016 because we had noticed that consumers were rapidly getting into social media, and that several new social channels were emerging. Many multinational companies in this industry were succeeding by using those platforms and we recognized a similar opportunity there. We started with Facebook and then moved to Instagram shortly. Apart from these two, we are now on Pinterest too.”
“We believe that our customers are our finest ambassadors. Therefore, we refer to them as ‘Queens’ of our brand while posting their photos in our client diaries. We also do quarterly collaborations with social media influencers and we run frequent campaigns to promote the beauty of Indian weaves on all of our social media channels,” he says.
According to Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, the world of social commerce will undergo changes with the coming of advanced technologies such as Metaverse or Virtual Reality (VR). She says, “Such technologies will definitely change the experience of social commerce. For example, if we have a lipstick to sell today, we will get an influencer wearing that lipstick, and she will show various shades on a video or a reel. With the coming of Metaverse or VR, suddenly you will be inside the universe of a fashion show where you will see women doing ramp walk wearing different shades of that lipstick. Whichever shade or sample you like, you will be able to purchase it. So, it will enhance the experience of the consumers. But I don’t think that it is going to dramatically change the fate of the brands unless they do something really big in it and customize the brand experience.”
It is easy to see the attraction towards augmented reality when it comes to social commerce. While e-commerce sites allow customers to take a close look at a product without getting into the store physically, with augmented reality, customers can even try out products virtually. There is a far better understanding of what the actual product is like. In February 2021, IKEA Studio created shoppable AR ‘escape room’ game on Snapchat, a fun way to get out of the clutter, and take charge of your homes. In this game, customers could point their phone’s camera anywhere to find a cluttered augmented 3D room. The objective was to declutter the room.
Bata India says that apart from using some advanced technologies such as AR and AI, they are also in a process of launching a few new use cases of VR and AR. Anand Narang, VP-Marketing and Consumer Experience at Bata India Limited says, “We have a service, ‘Scan to Find your shoe size,’ which uses Augmented Reality (AR) to help consumers measure their feet size and get the recommended Bata shoe size. Consumer can use this sitting at home before ordering their shoes from bata.in. In our loyalty programme, we use Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science and predictive analytics to recommend the next best product to consumers. We are also working on some interesting use cases of VR and AR and will launch them in due course.”
“Social commerce offers a lot of benefits today, from increased customer engagement to making sense of customer insights to enhancing audience growth. We want to make shopping easy and convenient for the customers and that is exactly where social commerce fits in really well in the larger scheme of things. For this, we have multiple channels – Bata Chatshop, a WhatsApp shopping channel, social channels (Facebook, Instagram), Google Shopping and CRM channel. Currently, the sale on Digital channels contribute to 10-15% of our overall sales. Depending on the month, our Digital spends vary between 25-30%,” he says.
Sharukh Lakhani, AVP – Marketplace, Havas Media Group India says that of late, several other companies have adopted the latest technologies and that has transformed the overall shopping experience to a great extent. “Snapchat has announced a new AR shopping experience and it will let the brands create AR lenses to help users try on new shoes and clothes. Puma and Ralph Lauren will also be seen partnering on this for the initial testing which will be rolled out for other brands eventually. Nykaa recently launched their AI-powered virtual cosmetics tech, ModiIFace, and that gives users a real-time, true-to-life view of the products. Lenskart’s AR allows users to choose from over 10,000 styles and superimpose these frames on their faces. Flipkart also launched an AR ‘view-in-my-room’ feature on its app which allows users to visualise how the products from the furniture/home category would look like inside their homes.”
Dabur India Ltd. says that the advanced technologies have come as a big help to them. Smerth Khanna, Business Head- Ecommerce, Dabur India Ltd says, “You will find a lot of conversations on the internet about a brand, the areas of concern, global trends etc. So, the task of any brand is to ensure that they distil the voice from the noise. With AI in place, the entire Online Reputation Management (ORM) has become very easy. You can go and delight the consumers, if there is an ambiguity with respect to your brand. Almost 80% of the queries can be answered through it and that’s what we are doing. We are also using AR to a great extent, and are even exploring the VR route for some of our new launches.”
“If you see earlier there was the concept of market share. The companies used to track their success rates through their market shares. But now there is a battle between market share and mind share. Today mind share is actually driving the market share, and mind share is taken care of by social commerce. So, it is very important for a brand to ensure that the mind share is on top and that’s why social commerce is getting so much importance. Of our total turnover, a very high single digit percentage is now coming from e-Commerce. The contribution of social commerce is low at present, but it is catching up at a very fast pace. For us, the pace of social commerce is faster than e-Commerce,” he says.
Even though we are at a juncture where we seem to be evolving from e-commerce to social commerce as a whole, brands are mostly targeting young people with this new form of marketing. The fact that young people are more confident with the internet and all of its different aspects, boosts the practical application of social commerce. It further helps if the brand in question is a new-age brand, and of course, indigenous.
Voltas Ltd. says that social commerce has helped them in tapping the Millennials and GenZ population, who have a significant presence on the social media platforms. Deba Ghoshal, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Voltas Ltd. says, “We rolled out our summer campaign ‘Ghar le aao, pahadon wali saaf hawa’ around its new range of PureAir ACs on our social media platforms. The campaign was designed to communicate the message that the new AC is designed to provide cool, pure and clean air (like mountain breeze), in the comfort of one’s home. We are present on all digital platforms, including social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.”
“Digital outlays are approximately 25% of our overall marketing investments. The investment on social platform is around one-third of our digital outlays. We always create content and campaigns related to topical days and try to make an emotional connect with our customers through our posts. We believe that starting a conversation on topical days will give our brand the leverage to understand our customers better,” he adds.
For Rage Coffee, social commerce is about meeting the customers where they are. Bharat Sethi - Founder & CEO - Rage Coffee says, “The Ragers community that we have curated, is very active on social media and therefore, it makes social commerce an extremely suitable platform for us. Instagram and Facebook have been our preferred platforms. Instagram is where we communicate directly with the Ragers community, raising awareness on coffee, introducing new products, exchanging knowledge and recipes, and optimizing the coffee experience. We collaborate with influencers across platforms to evaluate our products and exchange their honest feedback with communities that have similar interests.”
“The business model of Rage Coffee comprises 50% offline and 50% online operations. The online operations can further be split into direct website sale, which account for 75% of the total numbers, whereas a quarter of sale comes from social commerce, hyper local apps, and the marketplaces. We have a chatbot. The direct interactions on social commerce and chats make the user's journey simpler, more transparent, and more convenient. By choosing a couple of options there, customers can bypass browsing and searching in the product catalogues and go directly to the checkout page.”
There is nothing quite like sitting in the comfort of your home, window shopping, and contemplating a purchase. This has perhaps become a norm today since the COVID19 pandemic has forced us to embrace digital and the indoors. Brands were quick to respond, adapting to the change, answering to the demand, and here we have an all new era of commerce.
'Idea behind new Muthoot campaign is to encourage people to monetise idle gold jewellery'
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager, Marketing & Strategy at The Muthoot Group breaks down Muthoot Finance's new campaign, out just in time for 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 7:05 PM | 6 min read
As the world rings in 2023, Muthoot Finance has launched a new campaign, ‘Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori’, urging audiences to ‘unlock happiness’. exchange4media spoke to Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager – Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group, about the new campaign, its TVCs featuring Muthoot's plans for 2023, and their brand strategy.
Edited excerpts:
Could you please give details of the first campaign of Muthoot Finance for 2023?
We are excited to flag-off our newest marketing campaign for 2023, titled Muthoot Finance Gold Loans – Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori.The campaign is once again anchored by Amitabh Bachchan, our brand ambassador for the past five years. “Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori” includes a bouquet of four powerful TVCs with each TVC talking about 1-2 unique and unparalleled aspects of Muthoot Finance Gold Loans. These films have been carefully crafted in an emotive way drawing parallel to real-life emotions that makes them very pleasant for people to relate, while also presenting a core product benefit of Muthoot Finance Gold Loans. The strategic thinking behind the campaign is to encourage people to monetise the gold jewellery lying idle and unproductive, in their safes and lockers, for reasons like it is simply not top-of-mind or because of old-world beliefs or social taboos. Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori strongly advocates utilization of this idle lying gold to enable people do things that can help them move ahead in their lives, giving themselves and their families more happiness and joy.
Can you tell us bit more about each of the 4 films and what they are about?
The first film highlights the unflinching Trust that our customers have in us. Pledging gold is like pledging an emotional asset and hence, Trust forms the bedrock of our business. The first film resonates this fundamental belief and the ‘sense of being secured’, by drawing a parallel with the unquestionable faith & trust of a child when he’s tossed-up in the air playfully by his father. This film reinforces the same level of trust when a customer pledges his gold with us. Similar assuredness is evident when 2.5 Lakh+ customers are served at Muthoot Finance branches every day.
The second film elaborates on a ‘paramount need’, with the 7-layer, world-class security infrastructure at Muthoot Finance branches which ensures the safety of our customer’s gold. This film captures another strong and universal emotion that all of us recognise and experience. It is about the constant and uninterrupted vigil of our brave soldiers on the borders to keep all of us safe. Similarly, at Muthoot Finance, keeping a customer’s gold safe is our topmost priority powered by 24x7 CCTV surveillance, OTP enabled strong rooms, insured lockers and much more.
The third film presents USPs wrapped in an emotional envelope, proposing a ‘new paradigm’ through the new ideas and possibilities for availing a Muthoot Finance Gold Loan. It showcases various purposes for which a Muthoot Finance Gold Loan can be used such as flagging-off a business start-up, buying one’s dream home or chasing dreams such as travelling abroad or pursuing your hobby. In fact, this film also portrays a real-life story of one our customers who actually availed a gold loan from us to buy a pet as an endearing friend - which gives immense happiness to millions of people world over!
The last film of the campaign is also wrapped in a touching human emotion of true friendship, recalling the age-old saying, ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’. This endearing story too is delivered with a lot of warmth by Mr. Bachchan. This film highlights the long-standing strength of the brand in its unmatched pan India network of 5750+ branches, and its unique Gold Loan at Home service which can be easily availed by a customer from the comfort of his home. The film illustrates how Muthoot Finance has been like a true friend, who is never too far in time of need – traditionally with its branch network, and now with the Gold Loan at Home services being brought to people’s doorstep.
How did you arrive at the theme of Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori?
Well, we wanted to convey ‘Unlock Happiness by Unlocking your idle-lying Jewellery’ and the best way to say that was Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori.As a brand, we just want people to be happy by being a catalyst to fulfil their dreams, to pursue their passion or to achieve their aspirations. These may be across individuals, families or even businesses. There are different things that can make one happy but if ever there is a financial need that is keeping you away from your joys, Muthoot Finance Gold Loans is always a great choice.
What is the media mix that you are planning for this mega campaign?
Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori is an integrated, multi-media campaign and it will be going live across TV, Print, Digital, Out of Home, Activation and various BTL mediums.
How much precedence will digital marketing take as the industry continues its pivot to online media?
Digital has always been important for us. In fact, for us at Muthoot, digital is way beyond just a marketing medium. In recent months, we have launched many digital initiatives to create a Digital Ecosystem that has been quite well-received by our customers. We introduced Muthoot Chatbot, iMuthoot Mobile App, interest & loan repayment facility through partnerships with Google Pay, PhonePe and WhatsApp to name a few. Recently, we even launched Gold Loan Industry’s first loyalty program called ‘Gold Milligram Rewards’ wherein customers can get assured 24 Carat gold on every transaction and even on referring successful customers to us. From a purist digital marketing perspective too, we invest nearly 10% of our marketing budgets on digital mediums and intend to grow this further in the coming Quarters.
What are the agencies that Muthoot Finance is working with for its A&M endeavours including for the current campaign?
Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori is a campaign that we co-created with some of our long-standing partners like ABM Communications which has been our Creative Agency for nearly 15 years. The production was done by Moment in Time and the films were Directed by Vibhu Puri who had also directed our previous campaign films titled ‘Haathi Pe Bharosa Karogey toh Pakka Jeetogey’. Alongside, we have had a great experience working with Mindshare - our Media Agency On Record for over 5 years and AdGlobal360, our digital partner for nearly a decade now.
Five brand campaigns on sustainability that stood out in 2022
According to experts, for consumers, it is not just about brands offering conscious or sustainable products & services, but it is about the belief the organisation has towards sustainability
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:04 AM | 4 min read
With concerns about sustainability and climate change mounting by the day, brands too have been doing their bit to save the environment. As 2022 draws to a close, we look back at some of the campaigns of the year that stood out for their focus on sustainability and climate action and find out how experts evaluate these initiatives by brands.
#JaagoRe By Tata Tea to Fight Climate Change
Tata Consumer Products came up with a campaign aimed at creating a climate-resilient supply chain by making the agricultural sector more sustainable. The company collaborated with various partners to help tea farmers and producers and trained them on a range of sustainable agricultural practices, based on their specific situations and location. Between 2010 and 2020, the company claimed it exceeded its target and reduced emissions of GreenHouse Gases by 26%.
Himalaya Wellness Company’s tree plantation initiative
Himalaya started its tree plantation drive in 2012 and has planted over 8,00,000 trees of 89 species in the Western Ghats. It partnered with the Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation (SEBC) to plant an additional 1,00,000 saplings of trees across the Western Ghats. Preserving flora and fauna remains core to Himalaya’s belief, and to practice what they preach, the tree plantation drive was born. This also paved the way for several employment opportunities for the local communities.
Hyundai Motor India’s ‘Save Water Challenge’ for customers:
Hyundai encouraged its customers to choose dry washing when they gave their cars for servicing. Each dry wash saved approximately 120 liters of water. The 15-day Save Water Challenge commenced on June 3, 2022, and rewarded participants with online and offline activities.
Nestle Maggi’s 2-minute Safai Ke Naam campaign
This video campaign by Nestle was launched on World Environment Day 2022 and featured actor Rajkumar Rao. The video is aimed at supporting “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” and suggested customers throw the wrapper in a dry garbage dustbin. The idea was to teach people that it takes just about 2 minutes to make a difference when one truly cares. It urged Maggie fanatics to not litter the surroundings by leaving the wrapper out in the open and instead dumping it in the dry waste bin.
Log9 Materials #MadeForThemAsWell
The brand is known for pioneering responsible energy solutions that infuse conscience into commerce. Being a deep-tech startup, Log9 aims to bring about changes in the EV industry.
Talking about the initiatives taken by brands for climate, Swagatika Das, Founder, NatHabit, says the common mindset has shifted from a consumerist approach to a more conscious & environmental approach in just a few decades.
“Today there is an explosion of examples that will show you how people are not just aware, but also have been taking action to ensure that we are sustainable, and the planet lives longer. From nations getting together to sign the Paris climate change agreement to consumers choosing brands that have ethical or trend towards sustainability practices and values, there is a clear shift in trend towards sustainability.”
Das further adds, “We do see more and more brands moving towards sustainability. It is not just about making/giving conscious or sustainable products & services, it is rather about the belief the organisation has towards sustainability.”
Founder and CEO of MadHawks Ravi Kumar shares, “Brands are increasingly focused on promoting environmentally friendly packaging and ensuring sustainability to build a better reputation among customers by demonstrating that they are an ethical company. Sales may rise as a result of higher revenue and profits.”
Kumar says further, “Of course, we need more and more brands to provide long-term sustainable options to customers as there are currently very few brands pursuing environmentally strategies. If brands continue to raise awareness, they will not only achieve commendable results but there will also be a steady flow of healthy practices by customers in real life.”
Pravin Shiriyannavar, COO, of Brand-comm, a unit of Madison World, opines, “Today, brands want to be purpose-driven. These educational campaigns might influence the baby boomers and Generation X.”
CRED ad hides in plain sight among newspaper classifieds
The campaign for the brand's BidBlast service was designed by meme marketing agency Youngun
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:19 AM | 2 min read
CRED, which has been known for pushing the boundaries of advertising with its quirky ads, are in the news again for its latest ad campaign. The fintech company has impressed the internet with another one of its campaigns, which lay hidden among the other ads in the classified section.
These mock ads appeared in the papers looking like regular classified ads, but on a closer look, they are sneakily placed advertisements for CRED's BidBlast game.
Devoid of any signs of branding, the ad campaign could have turned risky for the company since readers who gloss over the papers may easily give it a miss. However, eagle-eyed readers who pored through the newspapers were pleasantly surprised to find these quirky classifieds hiding in plain sight.
The ads were created by Youngun, a meme-marketing agency, responsible for Zomato's widely popular Independence day copy this year.
Content creator Deepak Kumaar who worked on the campaign took to LinkedIn to talk about the experience: "It was an amazing experience writing these classified ads for CRED with the team at Youngun | Make Memes, Not Ads. Most of you all must have already seen these somewhere on Instagram or LinkedIn itself.
With successful marketing attempts like these, I realised marketing has changed vividly over the past few years and the one thing that is rising with enormous speed is ‘Meme Marketing’. What could be a better way than entertaining people and also educating them?"
‘Insurance category is anchored on the parameter of trust’
Rahul Talwar, CMO, Max Life Insurance, shares insights behind the recently launched TVC with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors, evolving consumer sentiments and growing TG
By Ritika Raj | Dec 31, 2022 8:07 AM | 5 min read
As a category, insurance has evolved substantially with more consumers understanding its importance over the course of the pandemic. This evolution has further given a boost to insurance brands and also brought a change in how brands communicate to their target audience. Aligned with the idea of bringing a change in the ongoing consumer sentiment towards insurance, Max Life Insurance has come up with TV campaigns on protection and savings featuring brand ambassadors...' cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.
According to Rahul Talwar, CMO, Max Life Insurance, life insurance bought under a fearsome mindset versus life insurance bought under a liberating mindset are completely different ways of pitching life insurance as a product.
Commenting on the insight behind the campaign, Talwar adds, “For this particular campaign, we have tried to ensure that instead of looking at life insurance as a burdensome responsibility, we have tried to look at it from the perspective of trying to celebrate the breadwinner. Equally, we have realised that this entire category is actually anchored on a very important parameter called trust.”
A Seamless Marketing Journey & A Seamless Consumer Experience
The brand launched the TVC ‘Protection and Savings’ by announcing Captain Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as the ambassadors. While Sharma has a certain brand value attached to himself, Sajdeh is an interesting choice in terms of synergies when it comes to a pure insurance brand like Max Life. Adding on this, Talwar mentioned, “Life insurance, fundamentally, is a conversation which has a lot of gravitas around it. The minute we bring a real-life, young family or a couple to talk about this conversation, we are able to give that much Philip to this entire piece. Our intention is to ensure that much like our product innovates itself, we are able to bring out propositions which target the women who have not been specifically targeted by any other brand in the category so far.” By having Ritika and Rohit, the brand aims to bring this conversation directly to women consumers and remain aligned with the philosophy of being a progressive brand while appreciating the woman of the house and not just the role of the breadwinner.
In a category like insurance, more than the plans and the covers that brands offer, it is imperative for them to provide a seamless consumer experience end-to-end. Resonating with the sentiment, Talwar adds, “Max life insurance is seeking two things. One is a degree of goodwill and it is all about that when the consumer needs their money if at all, they get that experience hassle-free. And second, long-term admiration, for the 22 years that we've been around, keeping customers at the core is a value called customer obsession which is in our DNA.” To cater seamlessly to consumers, Max Life has come up with various initiatives like digitizing the entire process, imbibing empathy in communication to consumers, industry firsts like voice-to-text analytics, Buy now pay later and a digital-driven omnichannel customer experience.
Communicating To Evolving TG & Key Takeaways
Going ahead, the biggest drivers in the insurance category are going to be tier 2 and tier 3 cities and GenZ and Millennial audiences. While consumers in Tier 2 and 3 towns and cities are consumers that need to be told in a more comprehensive and preachy manner, the Gen Z or millennial audiences are a demographic that like to figure things out on their own. Commenting on how the brand is striking the correct balance and personalising communication for a particular segment, Talwar shares, “Thanks to the traditional media choices and more new age sharp digital media choices, we are able to strike that balance. The kind of work we do with a lot of respondents coming in from tier two and tier three, under platforms like India Protection Quotient or India Retirement Index Study, we have realised that media habits and media consumption habits are fairly universal. To be able to cut across the message in the right way, not only do we need to have the right choice of media deployment, but we also need to be able to customise content in the language of the state or the region that we are talking to and, and Max life insurance also tries and does that balance fairly well.”
Further commenting on the key takeaways from 2023, Talwar shares that a lot of work that the life insurance industry and Max life insurance are doing is to keep re-emphasising the importance of life insurance. He added “The aim is to transition from why life insurance to what life insurance. In 2023, product innovation is going to play a key role and could end up being a good differentiator. Online presence and being able to offer experiences or offerings, which are digitally native would be something that would step up more action and more energy from the industry and even from the consumer side. There's going to be a heightened awareness that will come in from this entire conversation around ESG. Lastly, but most importantly, there is an ‘us to me’ hidden in the word customer, hence hyper-personalization and being able to keep the customer experience flexible yet relatable and frictionless is going to be the key mantra for 2023 that I foresee as we step into it.”
‘We have a multi-pronged strategy to reach more consumers across urban & rural markets’
Nilesh Malani, President & CMO, Polycab India Ltd, talks about the brand completing 39 years in business, shares insights around adopting a fresh marketing approach, and more
By Ritika Raj | Dec 30, 2022 9:05 AM | 6 min read
2022 was a special year for Polycab as the brand completed 39 years of business. The year was quite a fruitful one, with the brand launching new products, adopting a newer marketing approach and much more.
In a conversation with exchange4media, Nilesh Malani, President & CMO, Polycab India Ltd, shares insights around adopting a fresh marketing approach, recently launched TVCs, association with the T20 World Cup, the evolution the company is undergoing and more.
Edited excerpts:
Having completed 39 years in business, how is Polycab pivoting in terms of a fresh product and marketing approach?
Our journey started in 1964 from a modest set-up in form of a small electrical store. When we look at our approach towards building a sustainable competitive advantage for the future - it will be a strong value proposition on the back of pioneering product innovation, complemented by a customised experiential marketing-driven end-user experience. Furthermore, to invoke a higher sense of end-user pull towards this unique offering, we have rolled out TV commercials to convey value proposition-based benefits to consumers through compelling and emotionally engaging short stories. Our Home Automation Solution – HOHM competence provides users with a customised experience of these products using a mobile app or voice control.
We have multiple initiatives and measures through which we engage with the crucial electrician community. Such initiatives include conducting awareness-generating programmes that impart learnings on the importance of selecting high-quality electrical solutions to ensure their safety. We are looking forward to a newer approach for our new product launches which will help us reach more consumers.
Polycab recently launched back-to-back campaigns for green wires and LED lights, what was the main insight behind these campaigns? What major challenges did you face in the execution of these campaigns?
Polycab’s main focus behind launching these campaigns was enhancing our presence in the consumer segment. While the product category of wire is difficult to portray considering its conventional legacy, for the recent Polycab Green Wire campaign, we took the emotional route to address the problem that every parent faces – to ensure that their children’s dreams are safe. This was the very first campaign with Ogilvy India and our idea to distantly position ourselves in consumers’ minds was achieved.
Similarly, the Polycab 3-in-1 LED campaign is based on a simple truth - when people are in a good mood their perspective on things changes. The major turning point, in the three campaigns, is that we have tried to move away from being rational to bringing a human touch in our campaigns that helped our customers understand our product well.
What kind of response have you got for these campaigns?
Our two major campaigns of the year did well with our target audience. The likability of the extra-safe Polycab green wire advertisement stood at 4.7 out of 5 which is a fantastic score. Moreover, the category connect was more than 90 per cent. The story of the film was very impactful for the target audience as the product integration was done in a subtle way.
What were the synergies behind signing up to be sponsors for the T20 World Cup? How did that pan out for you?
Our target audience includes decision-makers aged 25-50 years and the World Cup was the best place where we could reach them. The World Cup campaign has been very successful with excellent TV ratings. The gross rating point deliveries that were promised were higher than 15-20%. The reach was close to 35-40 million people in India.
Our timing was bang on and our campaign continued with the post-World Cup GEC plan. This helped us to be present on the news and other GEC, regional channels even after the cricket tournament. The campaign will be live until December and will help us keep the momentum in the next quarter as well.
When it comes to marketing strategy, is Polycab embracing a more experimental strategy? If yes, what is the insight here?
We are executing a resolve to take brand Polycab to newer heights. I believe strategies aren’t experimental, they are a firm way of doing things and how we intend to take our entire brand-building and marketing forward. Our strategies have always been solid and planned as per our intent to take the entire brand-building forward. We aim to build Polycab as a more consumer-friendly brand by making it modern and contemporary. Our main focus revolves around three things – to be relevant, entertaining/engaging, and knowledgeable. We have understood in the few years that consumers engage with the brand only when it exhibits these qualities.
What is your current distribution strength and do you look at increasing it going ahead?
Currently, we have more than two lakh retailers as our valuable partners, and it is our constant endeavour to enhance our reach by expanding this network. We have a multi-pronged strategy to reach more consumers across urban and rural markets and add value to their lives. With a robust blueprint, we plan to rise rapidly and adapt to new organisational processes that affirm holistic growth across segments.
Is there anything in the pipeline that you would like to share with us; a new campaign or product launch?
Keeping the environment and best manufacturing practices in mind, Polycab will come out with products that are greener. The company currently has a sizeable number of research and development professionals, focusing on widening its product range. We are in talks to sharpen our focus on the FMEG space by expanding our B2C product range. We constantly look at our communications and try to find ways to continue to evolve according to the latest trends and consumer psychology.
While adopting a newer marketing strategy how has your media mix evolved?
We have aligned the company strategy with the changing times and the current transformation of digital platforms. We are conscious of the latest trends and media consumption of our consumers. However, the traditional media - television or newspaper, still has a larger chunk of our target audience.
We are also looking to expand and build our presence on evolving channels like social media, and OTT platforms where we can get more customised and personalised with our campaigns. We have been working on it and have been allocating a reasonable amount of funds to these channels.
‘We are quite hopeful that consumer demand will pick up’
Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head, Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd. talks about the relevance of Dabur Chyawanprash’s latest campaign, and how the flagship brand fared during the pandemic
By Anupama Sajeet | Dec 30, 2022 9:11 AM | 5 min read
Could you tell us your thoughts on the latest campaign? What was the brief given to the agency, and what does the brand hope to accomplish from the campaign?
The entire campaign by Dabur Chyavanprash this year is based on a very strong consumer insight. We came to know that there is an increased trend of over-dependence on medicines, even for common ailments. This is quite an interesting insight because when we speak to consumers, they know that these medicines can have potential side effects, but still they're over-dependent on them. That's when we realised that there's a huge relevance for Dabur Chyawanprash here.
We roped in the top creative team of McCann to build this campaign, and the agency has done a very good job. The brief given to the agency this time was on how to bring this insight out loud in a campaign that is not only very relatable, but also impactful. And the tagline, which was derived- ‘Ghar Ghar Bann Gaya Dawai Ki Dukaan’ is very appropriate.
How did the Dabur Chyawanprash brand fare during the pandemic? Do you see that kind of consumer consumption witnessed during the pandemic sustaining, or is it again coming down to the pre-pandemic levels?
During the pandemic period, the need for immunity was heightened and we saw a significant surge in demand for Dabur Chyawanprash. We saw a lot of new consumers entering the category during that time. In fact, the penetration of the category increased by nearly 100%. Post-pandemic, it is coming down from those levels which it had reached then. But the category has been able to retain a lot of gains they made during the pandemic. Maybe not all of it, but a majority of the gains, mostly in terms of household penetration and distribution as well, have been retained.
Can you elaborate on the go-to-market (GTM) strategy that you are using to increase penetration?
Penetration amongst the urban Indian population even after the pandemic is still in single digits. There are different times of the year, or during seasonal changes, there is a tendency to fall sick. This is when consumers resort to over-medication or self-medication. We now have a strong claim against the ill effects of PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5, that Dabur Chyawanprash protects your lungs from its ill effects. So, our GTM is to build the significance of Dabur Chyawanprash to fight against such health threats. Our entire marketing strategy is to keep building on the relevance of Dabur Chyawanprash, and the importance of immunity amongst the audience.
Can you share the media mix for your latest campaign in terms of percentage of distribution?
The percentage-wise distribution of the media mix will be difficult to share. But I can share with you the trends. Nowadays digital is growing a significant share in our media mix, as over the years the medium has definitely gained more and more importance. However, in the case of chyawanprash, TV is still the lead medium. So, you will see this campaign going live across all mediums. It started with television and will also be seen in print, outdoor, and digital.
Dabur Chyawanprash has been a household name for generations. But are you planning to establish a connection with younger people when it comes to using traditional products?
It’s true that Dabur Chyawanprash has been there for generations. But in the meantime, we are connecting well with the younger audience as well. That is why we are very active on digital and all the newer platforms. We are roping in a lot of influencers as well across the country to spread our message. E-commerce and e-pharmacy are also becoming very prominent as sales channels. The campaign that we have launched this year also binds well with the younger audience, because they face this issue, and they're well aware of the side effects of medicines.
The FMCG and packaged food sectors have witnessed some significant highs and lows through the pandemic and the period after it, due to high inflation and changing consumer sentiments. Do you see the market outlook on FMCG improving in the coming days? How’s Dabur dealing with the soaring inflation, and rise in input costs?
This is a very recent trend, and hence it is very difficult to comment on it right now, but we are quite hopeful that going forward we will start seeing an uptick in overall consumer demand. There are signals that inflation is also cooling down a bit. Post-festival, now entering into the winter season, we are quite hopeful that consumer demand will pick up.
Cost optimization has always been a continuous process at Dabur, and we keep doing various initiatives, both at the operating side, as well as the marketing side, rather than compromising on the cost.
What’s the marketing roadmap ahead for the flagship brand?
The roadmap that we have carved out for ourselves is not only to keep building the core Dabur Chyawanprash, but also to work on a portfolio to give the brand a premium tag, and promote value-added variants like Chyawan-prakash, which is the sugar-free chyawanprash, targeted towards consumers who are pre-diabetic, diabetic, or are sugar conscious, and also ‘gud chyawanprash,’ which includes jaggery. We are also coming out with newer formats like tablets, powders, etc., which should be more acceptable for the younger audience.
Can you also share the objective/ intent behind roping in celebrities such as Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for the campaign? Can you share some thoughts on that?
Akshay Kumar is known for his awareness around health, staying fit, and has a mass appeal. His lifestyle is quite relatable with Dabur Chyawanprash brand, as he’s into Ayurveda, yoga etc. This association has helped both Akshay Kumar as a brand and Dabur Chyawanprash as a brand, because it's a natural fit between the two.
