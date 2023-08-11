Madison Media wins 14 metals at IDMA 2023
Hrithik Roshan endorses BeatXP's range of massagers
'Hrithik Roshan's alignment with BeatXP is poised to fortify the brand's standing in the body massager domain,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
BeatXP has onboarded Hrithik Roshan for endorsing its latest line-up of massagers. The partnership comes at a pivotal juncture as the demand for fitness and health gadgets soars. "Hrithik Roshan's alignment with BeatXP is poised to fortify the brand's standing in the body massager domain. Ranked among the top three brands for body massagers in the country, BeatXP's resonance with Hrithik Roshan's health-conscious lifestyle mirrors its commitment to advanced wellness solutions. His partnership underscores a significant leap in advocating the essence of self-care and revitalization. Hrithik will take centre stage in promoting an innovative array of massagers through the upcoming #BeatTheLimits campaign," said the brand.
Speaking on this collaboration, Ashish Dhuvan, Business Director at BeatXP, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Hrithik Roshan into the BeatXP family. His dedication to fitness and wellness aligns perfectly with our brand's values. With the launch of the '#BeatTheLimits' campaign, we aim to inspire individuals to transcend their limits and embrace holistic well-being."
Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Hrithik Roshan said, "BeatXP's unwavering dedication to provide health-care solutions truly impresses me. Their range of massagers is a remarkable step towards prioritizing self-care in our dynamic lifestyles. This partnership resonates strongly with our shared commitment to holistic well-being and rejuvenation.
Aziz Alam, Business Director at BeatXP, shared their perspective on the collaboration, stating, “Leveraging our partnership with the esteemed youth icon Hrithik, we anticipate a substantial outreach to our nationwide target audience. Despite being a leading massager brand in the country, the awareness surrounding massagers and their utility remains relatively modest. This collaboration not only elevates our brand's presence but also serves as a pivotal tool for product and utility awareness expansion."
Artificial Intelligence will not replace us, but make us smarter: Sandip Patel, IBM
At e4m TechManch 2023, IBM’s Sandip Patel talks about the ways in which technology can drive businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 10:08 AM | 3 min read
“Technology is shaping our lives and businesses in a fundamental way,” said Sandip Patel, MD, IBM at the exchange4media’s TechManch conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Dependency on technology, ever since the pandemic, has accelerated tremendously and the business world has jumped on the bandwagon to achieve maximum ROI. Patel, in his session, touched upon how businesses can make the most of the tools present around them and how he believes cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and quantum technology are going to be the gamechangers.
Speaking about the importance of hybrid cloud in a post-pandemic world, Patel said, “Hybrid cloud is a very critical movement that's happening because it all gets down to the large volumes of data that are now available, the kind of computational power that's required to drive better decisions to drive more automation and so on. And so, infrastructures will need to be decided on whether you have a large machine that actually does a lot of the drudgery assistance for you, or you have it as a cloud which is more of a shared infrastructure. And that is a very technical discussion that we have with a lot of companies, but I, we have a fundamental view, that things are moving to a hybrid world so people will have clouds people will have on prem systems, you will have all kinds of different infrastructure.”
Patel also explained why artificial intelligence is a phenomenon that it is today and how data makes AI and vice-versa. “Today's technology enables us to capture that data and make sense of it. And there is a lot of that data, which needs to come together to enable us to make smarter business decisions. So artificial intelligence clearly, is not relevant at all without large volumes of data. That's what makes it relevant. That's what makes it useful and valuable to businesses. So, I like to think about artificial intelligence as more of augmented intelligence. It's not going to replace, it's not going to change the creative aspects of what we do in our businesses, of using judgment calls in terms of how we think about new product design or new campaigns, etc. But it does make us a lot smarter,” he shared.
Towards, the end of the session, Patel explained the importance of technology, data and AI in the world of business and their growth. “We are living in a world where there's going to be more and more data that's going to be available to us. A lot of that data, you’re not going to be able to store it. You need to use it instantaneously. But if you can use the power of technologies like AI to bring a lot of those datasets together and make it relevant at that point of decision making, whether it is to enhance the customer experience and scale, whether it is to predict what should be the next best offer you can make to a client, whether it's analyzing sentiments that actually make your creative process of the campaign a lot more effective. Whether it is predicting what a path could look like if you engage in one campaign or the other. Those are the kinds of options and direction that is now available to us.”
“If we can bring all of this data together through technologies like AI, through watsonX that we use across the platform, the data and the governance of it, that is the promise that technology brings to all of us and particularly in this industry,” he adds.
We’re at a tipping point when it comes to digital: Rohit Shankar
At e4m TechManch 2023, Shankar, Partner, Bain & Co., shared a presentation on ‘India e-CONOMY Report
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 9:12 AM | 3 min read
India is going under a fundamental shift in income and consumption structure. According to some estimates, there are about 117 million upper middle & higher income households in India as of 2022. By 2030, this number is going to become 195 million, an addition of 80 million households in that particular income strata. And this number will surely impact the use of digital platforms in more than one way.
At the TechManch Summit 2023, Rohit Shankar, Partner, Bain & Co., demonstrated a presentation on ‘India e-CONOMY Report’. He said, “There has been a phenomenal increase in online usage, which has also put India well ahead of the world’s largest digital economies. Average online usage today is about 6.5 hours a day per person and this is higher than evolved economies like China. There are about 470 million users on social media, which is far ahead of developed economies like the US. Hence, that brings really high-quality engagement. “It's not just about the quality of people online but the quantity of time that they're spending and the multiple types of things they’re doing. From discovery, to engaging with others and content, to making digital transactions and purchases,” he added.
Digital adoption has also now reached a tipping point where 220 million people shop online, 110 million make purchases in games, 65 million people order food online.
Shankar said, “The interesting thing here is it's not just about top tier cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad or Calcutta but more about tier two India. They’re just as digital savvy as their metro counterparts. They spend more time online and especially on digital services like food delivery, education. They’re a sophisticated and evolved digital consumer now.”
“Large organisations are responding to these trends as well. There are seven imperatives that help businesses today to thrive tomorrow. Mindshare and market share are becoming similar. Hence, building mindshare will help a brand in a wider market share,” said Shankar.
“Convenience comes next. UI and UX are becoming increasingly important because fundamentally, brands have a very limited window today to be able to reach, impact and finally monetise the interest of consumers. Next, personalisation is something consumers are ready to pay more for. Being able to do this at scale is the key.”
Shankar further highlighted that most brands today are competing online. “They’re competing on a level playing field. So, there is all the more reason to portray what your brand stands for. Hence, it's important to communicate your brand values via any of the digital mediums.”
Breaking into new worlds of digital, operating in the new model and nurturing new revenue streams were other important imperatives that he suggested.
“Off course the world is changing and everyone has been saying that for a very long time. But if I look at the last three to four years, we’re actually at a tipping point when it comes to digital. What matters is how we utilise this medium to not just survive but for our brands to actually thrive,” he concluded.
'ICC World Cup is the right turning point for the advertising industry'
e4m TechManch 2023: Ajit Varghese of Disney and Arnab Roy of Coca-Cola speak about the biggest sporting event of this year and how marketers can leverage it for their gain
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 9:03 AM | 4 min read
The ICC World Cup, which is set to take place in India after 12 years, is serving as a huge opportunity for marketers, advertisers, agencies and brands to reach out to their consumers. With all eyes set on the world's second largest sporting event, the entire ecosystem is waiting to grasp maximum ROI from the month-long extravaganza.
Speaking on the topic on Day 2 of e4m TechManch conference were Arnab Roy, Vice President- Marketing, Coca-Cola India & SouthWest Asia, and Ajit Varghese, EVP, Head of Network - Ad Sales, The Walt Disney Company, with Naziya Alvi, e4m Editor. The topic of discussion was 'World Cup: The Unmissable Opportunity for Marketers.' While Varghese put across the perspective of digital platforms and how they are trying to give advertisers the maximum opportunity to monetize through this event, Roy spoke about the needs, objectives and plan of brands who want to make the most of this year's World Cup phenomenon.
Talking about the consumer sentiment around the World Cup, Varghese said, "There is extreme interest in World Cup because whenever we talk about a series like this, it lifts the mood of Indian consumers. And I think whatever headwinds we have seen in the industry over the last eight or nine months, this is probably the right turning point. Clients are looking at this as a turning point."
Varghese also spoke about how Disney Star is helping advertisers target their audience through every platform, and hence increasing their reach to different demographics. "Cricket has always been seen as costly. At the end of the day, we see cricket as a high-cost event. But using mobile as an opportunity, we are now making sure that you can participate in India cricket with as low as $1 CPM. So, we are making sure that your entry point into cricket for the large set of advertisers is as low as 80 bucks or $1. That's the kind of entry point that we're offering, so that it allows a large set of brand objectives and efficiency to align. And effectiveness was never a question."
Speaking from the brand perspective, Roy mentioned that they are looking at digital as a big medium for the World Cup and are going to bring not just TVCs but a lot of other tiny IPs into the mix to reach their large audience across India. "I think that (digital) is going to be bigger than we have ever done. If we used to have maybe 12- 13% of our overall marketing budgets on digital, we will probably end this year at close to 40%. I want to take the number to 60%. The fact is that we have to make the transition because the consumers have moved. Let's be very honest on that. On TV, at least our numbers show that live sports will continue to be very important. But if you look at our key cohorts, engagement is happening on digital."
Roy also spoke about the huge reach ICC World Cup has across the globe and how brands can make the most of it since it is happening in India this year. "ICC World Cup is the world's second largest sporting event; you've got the FIFA World Cup and then you've got the ICC World Cup.”
“Based on the brands that we have (all our mass brands), mass reach platforms are very important. And nothing is bigger than this. But at the end of it, when you're activating these brands, you have to think what your business objective is. Like, for us, if you take Coke, Thums Up or Sprite, we don't just need to be a part of a sponsorship, we want to be a part of the overall branding."
"You will have to start with your business objectives, and see how does the sporting platforms help you achieve those business objectives… whether you want to increase your consumer base, whether you want to have the launch of a new package or you're launching a new product range. So, you have to start with what the objective is, and then you build the plan, which is to maximize that opportunity. On that, looking at the data of last 30-40-50 years that we have, most of these platforms have been very, very encouraging for us in terms of ROI. And we've clearly seen the returns. So overall, we will continue to be bullish on large sporting platforms like this because we've seen the returns," Roy added.
‘Digital as a component is higher than the category average for Tata Tea Premium’
Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, spoke to e4m on the brand’s latest hyperlocal ‘Desh Ke Dhaage’ campaign
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 11, 2023 9:05 AM | 3 min read
Brands today are choosing to go hyperlocal and tap into the country’s diversity. The idea is to target consumers in a highly specific and geographically restricted area.
One such brand is Tata Tea Premium, which has leveraged the Independence Day fervour to build on its hyperlocal strategy. “We have been on a hyperlocal journey for the last four to five years. Ever since we have been on this journey, our brand has grown from strength to strength not just in terms of brand equity but also with respect to business performance,” shared Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products.
In a conversation with e4m, he also mentioned that the brand had even launched hyperlocal campaigns during the pandemic.
The insights for these campaigns majorly came from the fact that the brand produces distinct blends that cater to regional preferences. “On momentous occasions like Independence Day, we get the opportunity to also showcase the rich culture and heritage we have in India,” Das said.
This year, the brand wanted to showcase the rich handloom culture of India, with its latest campaign ‘Desh Ke Dhaage’. It pays homage to this diverse and unique artform through a limited-edition pack collection inspired by the handlooms of India.
“People are getting used to campaigns where we are celebrating the collective pride of India,” Das further said.
Delving deeper into the brand’s hyperlocal play, Das says that whenever someone speaks about ‘winning India’, most of them talk about it from a sales execution point of view, for instance, reaching the consumer or building a distribution channel. “Of course, we are doing that too, but what we are also doing is that we are building a marketing mix that resonates with the same,” he added.
As for the Desh Ka Garv campaign, Das shared that the media mix for it is digital-heavy. This is primarily because a chunk of the brand’s consumers are present on digital platforms, and that is where the brand also wants to be. Along with digital, print and outdoor will also play a role in the mix.
“Since we are on a hyperlocal journey and have localised initiatives, we need to use media which is also more localised. So for us, digital as a component is higher than the category average since that helps reach a specific audience,” said Das while explaining why digital ad spends are towards the higher end in the marketing mix for Tata Tea Premium.
However, he also mentioned that at an overall level, media on television still remains one of the biggest spends for the brand, with the proportion of digital slowly seeing a rise.
Also, as part of the same campaign, Tata Tea Premium has partnered with OKHAI platform where a specially curated collection made by weavers from across the country will be made available for purchase. This move in turn will let consumers become a part of the initiative first-hand.
Air India's new brand identity takes flight: 'We're in midst of a total transformation'
At the unveiling of the new logo and livery, N Chandrasekaran – Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, informed that the carrier will be equipped with state-of-the-art AI services
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 9:00 AM | 8 min read
As the brand unveiled its new logo and brand identity on Thursday, N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India shared the vision moving forward and the strides that Air India is making in the process.
“Air India is not another business for us, it’s a passion, a big national mission,” said N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, as the brand unveiled its new logo on Thursday.
#AirIndia new livery breakdown.#avgeek @airindia pic.twitter.com/TmyXn6dtDU— Varun Dubey (@dubeyvaroon) August 10, 2023
The new brand identity and new aircraft livery capture the essence of a bold new India, marking a milestone in its Vihaan.AI transformation of the national institution into a national inspiration. “Our vision for the airline is also in the backdrop of a new, resurgent India, where the aspiration of everyone is limitless,” Chandrasekaran continued.
There’s a new window of possibilities rising in the sky.— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Our new look reimagines the iconic Indian window, also part of our history, into a gold window frame, symbolising a “Window of Possibilities”.
The identity will begin rolling out by December 2023.#FlyAI #NewAirIndia pic.twitter.com/ibxtxTEWIY
This new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’. The new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.
The airline brand’s new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible.
Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said, “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”
Designed in partnership with the brand transformation company, FutureBrand, the new brand identity combines Air India’s glorious past with its drive to aim for excellence and innovate for the future, creating a standout brand design for a premium global airline with an Indian heart.
Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.
“Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline”, Wilson said.
Chandrasekaran in his speech shared that the brand has been at work during the last 15 months or so. “Our vision is to make this airline world class in terms of modernity, safety, technologically-most advanced, exceptional customer service and the experience that Air India used to be known for,” he added.
Air India has made significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthen its position as the preferred airline for travellers flying to, from, and within India.
“We will have the best of AI deployed in Air India. It’s going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear, we know where we want to be,” shared Chandrasekaran.
The airline brand has confirmed historic purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices), with deliveries of the new aircraft starting November this year.
“But this requires an enormous amount of work because of where we start from. It requires a lot of work on technology, fleet, maintenance, ground handling, all aspects of operations and more,” said Chandrasekaran. The brand is currently focusing on upgrading all human resources aspects in the airline.
The transformation of Air India’s fleet has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year. A USD 400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity.
Chandrasekaran pointed out that the fleet requires a lot of work. “While we have ordered one of the largest fleet orders, both narrow-body and wide-body, it’s going to take time for all these to arrive,” he added.
By March 2024, 33% of the airline’s widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will be reborn, the company shared over a press release.
Air India has launched a new website and mobile app, offering a significantly improved web experience with new digital tools and features. The carrier will also launch a new “open all hours, every day” customer contact centre in nine Indian and foreign languages by the end of this year, as well as a completely redesigned loyalty program in early 2024 that will enable thousands of new redemption possibilities.
The airline is also investing in building completely new lounges at Delhi and New York JFK airports, having recently announced a global lounge network expansion.
Tracing our legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to our emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey. #TreasuresOfAI #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/AfuzKal27m— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Tracing our legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to our emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey. #TreasuresOfAI #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/tvzCBLyuQv— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Mixed reception The highly anticipated branding exercise received lukewarm response from netizens who were mostly underwhelmed by the new logo. Many even pointed out that service needs to be the air carrier’s top priority and not a refreshed brand.
blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
I am reflecting on the launch of the refreshed #AirIndia last night. I think it wins rebrand of the year—the new look is beautiful. Picking yourself up and getting with the times is a huge mission. ?? ✈️ pic.twitter.com/89dRwFTvTK
— Cole Cameron (@colecameron) August 11, 2023
The latest Air India rebranding has been revealed #AirIndia #avgeek— abhishek Huilgol (@Huilgol) August 10, 2023
It's a bit unconventional, but I personally loved it. What do you guys think?
I'm also eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new A350 with its updated livery in India later this year.@airindia pic.twitter.com/M5nPHA6rQd
#AirIndia brand new artistic design of Plane Tail. It's basically mix of old #AirIndia & #Vistara paint to create a more good looking new one ?— Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) August 10, 2023
TBH this is looking more astonishing then old #AirIndia design ? pic.twitter.com/Qop7iQu1hj
#AirIndia lot of people are geeking over the new AI livery. I for one find it too close to Air Arabia. Don’t think could easily make the difference on an actual plane. #avgeek #avgeeks #aviation pic.twitter.com/hjr9ux5lJL— Aur Btao (@needmehere) August 11, 2023
What are your thoughts on the new #AirIndia logo and livery? Frankly I find it banal, underwhelming. pic.twitter.com/6qt8RIeMOR— Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) August 10, 2023
What do you think of Air India’s new livery? Rate 1-10. I’ll give it a 4. Maybe it will grow on me… but yeah not sure. #airindia pic.twitter.com/wjysbNvxYt— Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) August 10, 2023
So much hype and money spent on one flower bracket } Even I can become a logo designer at this rate #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/OcsXYkpMkX— Supersownic ??? (@supersownic) August 10, 2023
Had high hopes on the new Air India livery since it’s the same agency which rebranded FIJI air and had done an excellent job but the new Air India livery is too simple and ugly SMH #AirIndia #India pic.twitter.com/iaRNwcSaWZ— Rohan Shetty (@Rohan25855496) August 10, 2023
15,000 crore annual loss and this is what they come up with! ?????????— Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) August 10, 2023
Red, purple, and gold. An arranged marriage nobody wants. You cannot make this up!#AirIndia pic.twitter.com/pLlnXEADv1
NOT IMPRESSED! ☹️#AirIndia pic.twitter.com/DM5LPYk5pf— WE WERE SOLDIERS! (@ColonelRazzaque) August 11, 2023
Does anyone these days even use Babetta font?? The ugliest font ever created becomes the logotype of the nation's prestigious carrier. Less said about the motif is better. Sub-standard logo ever created for an airline branding. #AirIndia https://t.co/MYNR6HWxTy pic.twitter.com/RLDuqXCH27— ProfMKay ?? (@ProfMKay) August 10, 2023
Tata's could've paid me ₹5000 and I'd have done a better job on Canva! #AirIndia— Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) August 10, 2023
Good grief. This new #AirIndia identity for a long standing graceful brand is downright puerile. Looks like some agency thought it is a good idea to add Fisher Price aesthetics to an iconic brand. Perhaps a gentle reconsideration might be in order, @airindia? Cheers. pic.twitter.com/N6M2eb47OR— Chandrakant (@MiserlyGeek) August 10, 2023
IDMA 2023: Mondelez takes home ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ honour
The award recognizes and celebrates the exemplary work done by brands in the digital media ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:25 PM | 1 min read
Mondelez was awarded the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ award at the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) held on Thursday in Mumbai. The star-studded awards night was graced by top industry heads and experts from the advertising, marketing and media industry. Apart from Mondelez, HUL bagged the ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title while Wavemaker picked the ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’ award in the ‘Hall of Fame’ category.
Coming to the metal tally, Mondelez won 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze metals for their impressive and outstanding work. The awards had eight broad categories, including Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories were further divided into several sub-categories.
The other key winners who bagged gold include Mindshare, Madison Media, EssenceMediacom, InMobi, Xapads Media, Mullen Lintas (MMLG), Interactive Avenues, Omnicom Media Group, Edelman India, popcorn, Amazon Ads India, ZEEL, among others.
The IDMA 2023 jury was chaired by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
