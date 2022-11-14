L&K Saatchi & Saatchi gets creative mandate of Goodricke Group

Continuing with its winning performance on new business wins, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has notched up another high-profile business under its wings. The agency has won the creative mandate of Goodricke Group Ltd, one of the largest tea producers in India.

The agency won the business on the back of a keenly contested multi-agency pitch and will manage the full-service creative mandate for a range of products from the company under multiple categories.

Goodricke Group Ltd. is a name synonymous with quality teas and has around 29 tea gardens and manufacturing factories across Darjeeling, Assam and Dooars. Some of the popular brands under its portfolio include Castleton, Roasted Darjeeling Tea, Khaass, Goodricke Chai etc.

Commenting on the partnership, P.T. Krishnan, VP & Head Consumer Division, Goodricke Group said: “Goodricke is a brand steeped in legacy. We wanted to collaborate with a name that’s just as rich in legacy and found the right match in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. With excellent category knowledge and the zeal to do work that knows no bounds, we believe this partnership will bear many fruits in the days to come.”

Sharing his views on the win and the new partnership, Atin Wahal, EVP-North & East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “Tea as a category is one we are extremely familiar with, having worked extensively on this category. Goodricke is a name that resonates across India, and with such a vast product portfolio, I believe we have every scope to do some really enriching work and help the brand not just shine, but carve a unique niche in the marketplace.”

