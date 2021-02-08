LiveLoveLaugh announces launch of new brand identity

The Live Love Laugh Foundation has announced the launch of its new brand identity. Founded by Deepika Padukone in 2015, the charitable trust is now renamed LiveLoveLaugh and will also sport a new logo, color scheme, and other brand assets centred on the theme of hope. LiveLoveLaugh will continue to operate as a not-for-profit organization.

Since its inception over five years ago, LiveLoveLaugh has been an influential voice in mental health, drawing on the platform provided by its founder. The organization works on four specific impact areas – adolescent mental health, capacity building via a program on common mental disorders for doctors, supporting rural mental health, and promoting the cause of mental health via public awareness campaigns and research. The next phase of LiveLoveLaugh’s evolution focuses on more targeted interventions and has inspired the brand redesign.

“Mental health is a cause that is extremely personal and dear to me. Over the last 5 years, donors, partners, government authorities and our incredible team have all played a crucial role in LiveLoveLaugh’s journey, but the greatest impact has been from those who have had a lived experience with mental illness, and their caregivers. I would like to see a world where no life is lost due to mental illness, and LiveLoveLaugh is committed to delivering on that aspiration,” said LiveLoveLaugh’s founder Deepika Padukone.

Developed in the partnership with Spring Marketing Capital, a Mumbai and Bengaluru-based marketing consultancy, every element of the new brand identity draws on hope as the core principle. Coral, the brand palette's primary color, representative of hope, is warm, positive, and welcoming, while the other colors - soft pink, sky blue, and teal - represent the trust, approachability, and compassion of Live Love Laugh. The revamp also features a bird as a secondary brand element, iconic in its representation of possibilities and hopefulness. The new brand kit will feature distinctive icons designed to evoke positive emotions such as love, hope, life, support, balance, and calm.

Describing the experience of working on the new identity with Spring Marketing Capital, Anisha Padukone, CEO of LiveLoveLaugh, said, "We needed a partner who understood our cause and intent because that is most important to us. Spring Marketing's attention to detail and creativity have made working with them an exceptional experience. Mental health advocates themselves, the founders understand LiveLoveLaugh’s journey deeply. That knowledge has delivered an identity that coherently represents our vision to give hope to every individual experiencing stress, anxiety and depression, and will serve as an essential support element in LiveLoveLaugh’s future growth."

Vineet Gupta, Founding Partner at Spring Marketing Capital, expressed his delight at being part of this project, stating, "We carefully designed each aspect of the new brand to reflect LiveLoveLaugh's values and commitment to the cause of mental health. Mental health is a critical focus area that needs support globally, but the gap between requirements and resources is substantial, especially here in India. Live Love Laugh has shaped India's mental health landscape over the last five years and contributed to enhancing the understanding of mental illness in the country. We are delighted to have partnered with LiveLoveLaugh and we trust that the new identity will enhance the organization’s brand even further."

