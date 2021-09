Lenskart's Hitesh Malhotra joins Reliance Industries as CMO, Beauty & Luxury

Malhotra served stints at brands such as Nykaa, Levi Strauss & Co, MakeMyTrip.com, and MSLGROUP India etc. in the past

Hitesh Malhotra, former CMO, Lenskart has joined Reliance Industries as CMO, Beauty and Luxury.

Malhotra had joined Lenskart in November 2020. Prior to Lenskart, Malhotra was the Chief Marketing Officer at Nykaa for over five years.

Malhotra has a rich brand experience of over 15 years and has served stints at brands such as Levi Strauss & Co, MakeMyTrip.com, and MSLGROUP India etc.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)