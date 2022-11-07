Kriti Sanon named new brand ambassador of Skechers

Sanon will be the face of the fashion and lifestyle categories for the brand and appear in the upcoming Skechers Street campaign

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™ and American performance and lifestyle footwear brand, today announced actress Kriti Sanon as a new Brand Ambassador for Skechers India. Kriti will be the face of the fashion and lifestyle categories for the brand and appear in the upcoming Skechers Street campaign—the brand’s trendy line of streetwear sneakers.

Commenting on this association, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia said, “Skechers began operating in India sighting a huge potential in the footwear market ten years ago. Kriti is a fashion icon for young consumers, and her influence paired with Skechers’ aim to increase awareness about fashion without compromising on comfort, makes this association organic and effortless. With Kriti being the face of Skechers for the fashion and lifestyle category, we aim to widen our brand appeal and increase our reach throughout India.”

Speaking on her new partnership with Skechers, Actress Kriti Sanon added, “Fashion, comfort and fitness go hand in hand for me. My sense of style is an extension of my personality and as a big sneaker enthusiast, I am really thrilled to be associated with Skechers, a brand that I genuinely love. I am all set to start this exciting journey with Skechers and I can’t wait to share the cool campaign with all of my fans.”

