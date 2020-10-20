Joy Personal Care captures the vibe of Durga Puja in new music video

Joy Personal Care, an Indian skincare brand from the house of RSH Global Private Limited, has launched a new campaign ahead of the festive season and Durga Pujo in West Bengal. As a part of the campaign, the brand released a peppy, upbeat music video, ‘Dugga Elo’ featuring 10 popular Bengali celebrities which captures vivid moments that bring out the vibe of Durga Pujo celebrated in Bengal.

These moments are captured by protagonist Priyanka Sarkar from her camera lenses through her journey across the city. The celebrities featured in the video, Monami Ghosh, Swastika Dutta, Adrija Roy, Antasheela Ghosh, Roshni Bhattacharya, Rittika Sen, Sandipta Sen, Trina Saha and Bibriti Chatterjee are seen indulging in festive preparations, as the protagonist captures their joyous moments. Akriti Kakkar has lent her voice for the track & it strikes an emotional chord with its audiences as it creates a cheerful spirit of Pujo in Bengal.

Even though the celebrations will be subdued this year due to the global pandemic and safety concerns, the brand aims to keep the spirit alive and create a festive mood by engaging their audiences across media channels. The campaign song will be played out on television, radio, OTT platform and social media platforms of SVF Brands. Furthermore, the brand will also run an exciting dance challenge based on the hook step in the music video through the Instagram profiles of the 10 celebrities featured in the video. The top 50 entries will be gratified by the brand with exclusive product hampers. The brand aims to reach over 5 million people in West Bengal through this campaign.

Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, Joy Personal Care, said, “Durga Pujo in West-Bengal is usually packed with youthful energy and vibrant celebrations. While the festivities will be dimmed this season, our recently launched campaign showcases the festive spirit as the celebrations take a new form this year. We hope the audience dances to the tune of our music video and create a deeper connection with our brand.”

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care said, “West-Bengal is our home ground and a lot of brands get active in West Bengal during Pujo which creates clutter. This made us take a differentiated approach to uplift the festive spirit among the people of Bengal and we were sure that music is something that our core target group of 15-30 year old women would relate to during the current times. The second phase of the campaign invites people to join the brand in celebration. The contest will create engaging content and winners will get a chance to be gratified by us. We foresee a good response to this campaign especially amongst the youth of West Bengal.”

Arindam Biswas, Head of SVF Brands said, “This is yet another successful collaboration between SVF Brands and Joy Personal Care, where a memorable combination of artistes and team have been involved to produce the Pujo song, ‘Dugga Elo’. The essence of the song is to bring forward the spirit of Pujo and to uplift our mood which is dimmed by the pandemic. The idea has been incorporated with care so that an effective connection is established with the audience. Needless to say, I am extremely positive about the campaign idea and its execution. The song in itself and the visuals used are powerful enough to touch the viewers and give a positive message. Also, we at SVF Brands, are excited to bring forward more such interesting branded content with Joy Personal Care in the future.”