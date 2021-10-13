Infinity Learn ropes in Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

As part of a robust market expansion plan, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has onboarded cricketer Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador. The ace cricketer will be the face of Infinity Learn’s multi-channel marketing campaign and brand activities. The company says that it aims to further strengthen its brand identity and as the most aspiring Edtech brand in India through its association with Rohit Sharma.

“Infinity Learn is poised to become one of top EdTech brand in India. Rohit Sharma’s personal brand resonates very well with Infinity Learn’s brand values of trust and delivering success. Apart from being an inspiration for the next generation cricketers, Rohit is also an ideal role model, and above all, a mentor who guides his team to success and an expert at what he does. We look forward to building a strong brand by associating with Rohit.” said Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

Commenting on this association, Rohit Sharma stated, “I’m glad to be associated with a reputed educational institution such as Sri Chaitanya with their digital learning venture Infinity Learn. Sri Chaitanya carries a rich legacy of three plus decades of shaping the future of young India. I am impressed by the vision and the compelling story of commitment shown by Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya who is known to identify and nurture young talent by imbibing discipline and hard work.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)