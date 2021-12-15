India Brand Conclave 2021 to be held virtually today

Leading marketing leaders will come together virtually at the Conclave today from 2 PM onwards

The exchange4media Group is hosting the fifth edition of its flagship property, India Brand Conclave 2021, virtually today, December 15 from 2 PM onwards. The Co-Powered by Partners at India Brand Conclave 2021 are ABP News, Colors and Microsoft-InMobi and Dolby is the Associate Partner. The theme of this edition of the summit is “Brands: Capitalizing On Change”.

Kicking off the summit is a veteran in the consumer durables industry, Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances, India Subcontinent who shares his insights on the topic, “Need Of The Hour: Capitalizing On Consumer Insights. ‘Innovation & You,’ reflects the brand’s philosophy and Taurani speaks on how the company has leveraged consumer insights to innovate its product portfolio and communication to its consumers.

The Keynote Address will be delivered by Lalit Agarwal, Founder & MD, V-Mart, the retail entrepreneur, who pioneered the concept of value fashion. The topic for the session is, “Pioneering The Retail Revolution In India’s Heartland,” and moderated by Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group.

The topic for our first panel is, ‘Has Marketing Changed from ‘Knowing your Customer’ to ‘Knowing your Customer Segment’?. The session chair for this session is Preetha Athrey, Head – Marketing, Twitter India and the panelists are Deepti Sampat, Vice President Marketing & Ancillary Services, Vistara; Kunal Bhardwaj, Senior Director - Marketing, UpStox; Maninder Bali, Head of Brand Marketing, Vedantu; Rohit Dosi, Director - MSA Business, InMobi and Vishal Sharma, Head of Marketing, Sleepwell.

Up next is a new-age brands and Prasanna Raman, Business Expansion Lead, Snapchat India speaks on the topic, Augmented Reality - The New Business Reality.' Raman highlights how brands can leverage AR to reach their TG efficiently.

Our next brand started in 2018 with the vision of making financial inclusion a reality for Indian merchants and became a unicorn earlier this year. Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, Chief Operating Officer, BharatPe shares his insights on, ‘Better Customer Experience: A Game Changer For Companies.’

‘Hygiene is not a privilege but a right,’ says Kapil Pillai, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt. He shares global insights from the brands various iconic brands such as Harpic and Vanish on the topic, ‘Finding Constancy in Variability.”

Our next speaker, Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing-India, Dolby Laboratories and he shares insights on the topic, ‘How Co-Marketing Can Help Build Brand Equity.’

The topic for the next panel discussion is, ‘Is Brand Loyalty Eroding?’ and the panelists are Rahul Gandhi, CMO, iD Fresh Foods; Pradnya Popade, Head - Marketing Communications, Samsonite South Asia; Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Director – Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee, Head - Innovation Development & Brand Strategy, Lotus Herbals; Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies and Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director - India & SAARC, MiQ. The session chair for the session is Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital.

From traditional to new age, our next brand is one that disrupted the jewellery space in India. From its genesis online, CaratLane now boasts of a strong retail arm. Avnish Anand, Co-founder & COO, CaratLane speaks on the topic, “Caratlane's Omnichannel Journey Of Helping Customers Express Their Emotions.”

The final speaker of the day is Karthi Marshan, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group who tells us, “How An Agile & Adaptable Mindset Aided Kotak Mahindra to Remain on Top Of Consumers' Minds.” Demonetisation followed by the pandemic has transformed how consumers interact with the BFSI space in India and how Kotak Mahindra Group has successfully led this change.

To register for the India Brand Conclave 2021: Virtual Summit 3.0, click and register on: bit.ly/3ngEasQ

More information on the event can be found on the event microsite: https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2021/

The Agenda for the Indian Brand Conclave is below:

INDIA BRAND CONCLAVE VIRTUAL EDITION - FIFTH EDITION WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021 AGENDA THEME: BRANDS: CAPITALIZING ON CHANGE 2: 00 p.m. – 2: 15 p.m. Welcome Address Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Special Address Need Of The Hour: Capitalizing On Consumer Insights Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances, India Subcontinent 2:45 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Keynote Address Pioneering The Retail Revolution In India’s Heartland Lalit Agarwal, Founder & MD, V-Mart Retail Session Chair: Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group 3:20 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Panel Discussion Has Marketing Changed from ‘Knowing your Customer’ to ‘Knowing your Customer Segment’? Deepti Sampat, Vice President Marketing & Ancillary Services, Vistara Kunal Bhardwaj, Senior Director - Marketing, UpStox Maninder Bali, Head of Brand Marketing, Vedantu Rohit Dosi, Director - MSA Business, InMobi Vishal Sharma, Head of Marketing, Sleepwell Session Chair: Preetha Athrey, Head – Marketing, Twitter India 4:15 p.m.– 4:35 p.m. Speaker Session Augmented Reality - The New Business Reality' Prasanna Raman, Business Expansion Lead, Snapchat India 4:35 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Speaker Session Better Customer Experience: A Game Changer For Companies Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, Chief Operating Officer, BharatPe 4:55 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Speaker Session Finding Constancy in Variability Kapil Pillai, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt 5:15 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. Speaker Session How Co-Marketing Can Help Build Brand Equity Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing-India, Dolby Laboratories 5:35 p.m. –6:30 p.m. Panel Discussion Is Brand Loyalty Eroding? Rahul Gandhi, CMO, iD Fresh Foods Pradnya Popade, Head - Marketing Communications, Samsonite South Asia Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Director – Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee, Head - Innovation Development & Brand Strategy, Lotus Herbals Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director - India & SAARC, MiQ Session Chair: Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital 6:30 p.m. –6: 50: p.m. Speaker Session Caratlane's Omnichannel Journey Of Helping Customers Express Their Emotions Avnish Anand, Co-founder & COO, CaratLane 6:50 p.m. – 7:10 p.m. Speaker Session How An Agile & Adaptable Mindset Aided Kotak Mahindra to Remain on Top Of Consumers' Minds Karthi Marshan, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group . Vote Of Thanks

