In new campaign, Nykaa Fashion shares the joy of gifting during Christmas season

What kind of memories does Christmas invoke for you? To celebrate the year-end, and the joyous occasion of Christmas, Nykaa Fashion, the e-commerce platform, introduces the #BeTheSanta campaign with an ad film. The campaign aims to usher in the Christmas spirit from our childhood days and be a Santa Claus, for someone you love, to brighten up their day!

#BeTheSanta film explores close and familial relations celebrating Christmas Day by making it special for their loved ones. It traces the efforts of five close friends who have a long-standing tradition of celebrating Christmas with one another. While the celebrations may have seemed to take a back seat this year for the couple in the film, the other friends come through with their imagination and help from Nykaa Fashion to truly make another memorable year together encouraging the #BeTheSanta spirit. Here’s the link to the video: BeTheSanta.

The campaign also includes robust engagement with over 150 influencers and celebrities, such as Sanjana Sanghi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Varun Sood, Simone Khambatta, Himani Seth, Yash Katyal, Saru Mukherjee, Deepti Chandak among others, to amplify the message of the #BeTheSanta campaign on social channels like YouTube and Instagram.

With a wide assortment of offerings ranging from silhouettes, accessories, home decor, and tech ranging across menswear, womenswear, and kids wear, you're sure to find the perfect gift for the person you love on Nykaa Fashion. The platform also offers handpicked stores curated by influencers and celebrities to assist you in your gift picking process with their top picks for the season!

At Nykaa Fashion, we're celebrating Christmas by sharing the joy of gifting with everyone!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)