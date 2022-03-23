ICICI Bank partners with Chennai Super Kings

ICICI Bank has announced that it has launched a co-branded credit card in partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Called ‘Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card’, the card has been specially designed with a range of exclusive privileges for millions of cricket fans of the iconic team. The new card is another addition to an exclusive set of co-branded credit cards offered by the Bank to enable sports enthusiasts to connect with their favourite teams as well as avail benefits of a credit card.

Four years ago, ICICI Bank launched a co-branded credit card with Manchester United, a professional football club of England. Speaking on the collaboration, Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank has a rich legacy of pioneering innovative, powerful and distinctive value propositions for its customers. We are delighted to collaborate with CSK to introduce a cobranded credit card, which offers the CSK fans a bouquet of exclusive privileges from the iconic team and distinct banking benefits from ICICI Bank. The card is a result of collaboration between two institutions and we expect that the CSK fans will like it.”

K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with ICICI Bank for the launch of a co-branded credit card. We are confident that this partnership will benefit our fans across the country and spread Yellove far and wide.”

