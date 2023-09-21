Hyundai Motor India posts 38% jump in ad spends in FY23

Hyundai Motor India posted a 37.6% jump in ad spends, in FY’23 as compared to FY’22. The company spent around Rs 491 crores in FY’22, and increased it to Rs 677 crores in FY’23. The auto major also saw around 27% increase in its revenue from operations, as it went from Rs 47,042 crores to Rs 59,761 crores.
The standalone profit before tax and profit after tax for FY’23 was around Rs 6,268 crores and Rs. 4,653 crores respectively as compared to Rs 3,722 crores and Rs 2,861 crores respectively for the FY 21-22, recording an increase of 68.4% in PBT and 62.6% in PAT respectively.
In fiscal year 2022-23, India's electric car sales surpassed one million units. According to the data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the whole EV industry sold 11.7 lakh units in FY’23, as against 4.58 lakh units in the previous financial year, a significant 154% year-over-year increase with two-wheelers accounting for 62% of the sales and 4 wheelers only 4%.
Hyundai in its financial report shared the company is also accelerating its electrification strategy to become a market leader in the EV system.
The total production of the company for FY’23 was 7.27 lakh units as against 6.06 lakh units in the previous year, an increase of 20%. It also registered its highest ever sales in FY’23. All the Marquee Hyundai models like Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura and Grand i10 Nios registered their highest ever annual numbers in FY’23.
The domestic sales during the year was 5.67 lakh units as against 4.81 lakh units in the previous year, registering a growth of 17.9%. On the export front, Hyundai’s sales increased from 1.29 lakh units to 1.53 lakh units, a growth of 18.4% contributed mainly by African and Latin American markets.
The company is also in the process of increasing the production capacity to 8,50,000 units p.a. to meet the market demand by further automating certain processes. It mentioned in its report that it will introduce advanced technologies like AI and digitalisation to enable the transformation of the entire factory to a Smart Factory.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BCCI announces SBI Life as Official Partner for domestic & international season 2023-26
The partnership will begin with the three-match ODI series against Australia starting September 22, 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
SBI Life has joined hands with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as one of the official partners for the BCCI Domestic and International Season 2023-2026.
SBI Life has signed a 3-year deal with the BCCI and their partnership will begin with the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting September 22, 2023.
Roger Binny, President, BCCI said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SBI Life as the official partner of BCCI for both domestic and international cricket. SBI Life has been one of the torchbearers in the insurance sector and we are looking to build a solid partnership to take Indian cricket forward.”
Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “We are delighted to welcome SBI Life on board as an Official Partner for BCCI’s Domestic and International Season for the course of the next three years, ahead of the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. SBI Life's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with BCCI's vision for cricket. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting and supporting the sport of cricket at all levels. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enhance the cricketing experience for fans and players alike.”
Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President, said: “As we enter this exciting new chapter with SBI Life, we are confident that this partnership will not only strengthen the financial ecosystem of Indian cricket but also elevate the sport to greater heights. We are confident that this collaboration will bring fresh energy to the world of cricket.”
Ashish Shelar, BCCI Treasurer, said: “Our collaboration with SBI Life underscores our commitment to cricket's grassroots development and our dedication to providing the best possible experience for our fans. We're looking forward to a successful innings together.”
Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, said: “We extend a warm welcome to SBI Life as they join us in shaping the future of cricket in India. We're excited about the possibilities this partnership brings to the world of sports. Together, we'll script new success stories and celebrate the spirit of the game.”
Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “In the context of sports in India, cricket as sport has unfailingly united our nation over the years and BCCI’s undeniable role in nurturing the sport across the length and breadth of the country is well respected. As a brand driven to make a meaningful connect with the consumer, SBI Life’s association as the official partner of BCCI with its undisputed reach and impeccable credibility is a marketer’s delight. We look forward to leveraging SBI Life’s association with BCCI to establish a deeper connect with the consumer and impress upon the need for insurance as an enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams. We sincerely hope the visibility offered by the sport will go a long way in spreading awareness about the importance of insurance and furthering the national agenda of ‘Insurance for all’ by 2047.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Archies celebrates Daughters Day with #BeThereForHer campaign
It encourages parents, guardians, siblings, and friends to be a source of support, encouragement, and inspiration for the young girls and women
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 3:04 PM | 1 min read
Archies, a gifting brand, has announced its exciting Daughters Day campaign, #BeThereForHer. This initiative aims to celebrate the unique bond between parents and daughters while fostering gender equality, empowerment, and love.
“#BeThereForHer is not just a campaign; it's a movement. It encourages parents, guardians, siblings, and friends to be a source of support, encouragement, and inspiration for the young girls and women in their lives. By participating in this campaign, you can make a positive difference and help girls realize their full potential,” read a press release.
“This campaign aligns perfectly with Archies' core values of celebrating life's extraordinary moments and forging profound connections. #BeThereForHer represents Archies' commitment to creating a world where every girl can pursue her dreams without any limitations,” the release mentioned.
“We believe that every daughter is a beacon of hope and strength, and it's our responsibility to stand by their side,” said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director at Archies. “With the #BeThereForHer campaign, we hope to inspire families and communities to create a world where girls can achieve their dreams without any limitations.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Be SRK’s co-star in Dark Fantasy’s AI campaign
This is a generative AI-powered campaign carried out along with IPG
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 1:59 PM | 2 min read
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy is taking the ‘Har Dil Ki Fantasy’ campaign to a new level. The brand is set to offer people a chance to share a screen with the new brand ambassador of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Shah Rukh Khan through its ‘#MyFantasyAdWithSRK’ campaign using Generative Artificial Intelligence Technology (“GenAI”).
ITC Sunfeast Dark Fantasy along with their media partner IPG, teamed up with Akool, to bring the technology alive and give every SRK fan a first-of-its-kind experience.
The brand is raising the bar for the campaign through its GenAI-powered campaign granting every individual the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to “co-star” with their beloved Shah Rukh Khan. The campaign truly brings alive every individual’s fantasy by featuring them in the new Dark Fantasy ad.
For the first time in India, using GenAI, fans can now recreate Sunfeast Dark Fantasy's advertisements featuring Shah Rukh Khan with the help of just a selfie. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy also encourages participants to share their personalised ads on their social media handles with the hashtag #MyFantasyAdWithSRK.
Speaking on the campaign, Ali Harris Shere – Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division said, "We've all witnessed the love and admiration that Shah Rukh Khan commands across the world. Our campaign is a direct response to the fantasies nurtured by our consumers over the years. We've heard countless wishes of fans wanting to star beside Shah Rukh Khan. This Sunfeast Dark Fantasy campaign brings together two iconic ‘brands’ and brings to life what once seemed like a distant fantasy."
Shah Rukh Khan said: “Partnering with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy for the '#MyFantasyAdWithSRK' campaign has been an incredibly exciting journey. It's wonderful to witness how technology can bridge dreams and reality, I am thrilled to be a part of my fans lives and step into their fantasies in this unique way. This campaign resonates with the essence of 'Har Dil Ki Fantasy,' capturing the spirit of aspirations and bringing them to life. It’s exciting to be a part of this innovative initiative that lets me co-star with my fans. Together, we're turning our imagination into reality.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sanspareil Greenlands ropes in Smriti Mandhana as ambassador
Mandhana will endorse SG products, like former brand ambassadors Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
Sanspareil Greenlands, the cricket and sports gear manufacturer, has brought on board Vice Captain of the Indian national cricket squad, Smriti Mandhana.
Mandhana will endorse SG products, like former SG brand ambassadors Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag. Smriti is the opening batswoman for the Indian cricket team. She also plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Maharashtra Cricket Team in the domestic circuit.
Commenting on the association, Smriti remarks, “It is a great honor for me to be associated with a brand of the stature of SG. Throughout my youth, I have played my game with an SG bat. Going forward SG remains the cricket gear brand of choice for me. I am very excited to be playing cricket at the highest level with SG products and look forward to a successful innings with SG."
Paras Anand, (designation), SG, comments on this association, saying, “It is a tremendous opportunity for us to welcome Smriti to our family. At SG every player we recruit is considered next of kin, and this holds true for Smriti as well. We are excited to extend this partnership and hope to witness Smriti achieve still greater heights in her career with her batting prowess.”
Tuhin Mishra, MD and co-founder of Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd, which manages Smriti, also expressed his happiness over the development. “I think it is going to be big for Smriti. Getting associated with such a big brand makes a lot of difference. Smriti joining SG will only enhance the cause of women’s cricket. After all, when you play the game with the best equipment; it does make an impact.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Official anthem for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 launched
Actor Ranveer Singh and music composer Pritam come together for ‘Dil Jashn Bole’
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
With just two weeks left for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the event’s official anthem, 'Dil Jashn Bole' has been released. The anthem features Ranveer Singh in the lead role with the music created by Pritam.
The anthem takes fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, witnessing a never-seen-before celebration ahead of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.
‘Dil Jashn Bole’ is available on streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, Wynk, Amazon Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Fans can listen to the anthem on radio stations Big FM and Red FM.
Speaking about the anthem launch, Ranveer Singh said "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."
Pritam said, "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever.”
ICC General Manager - Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said: "The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever with hundreds of millions of fans around the world ready to be a part of it. The anthem brilliantly captures the passion and energy of India and the fans that will make this event so special, and we can’t wait for the world to hear it. This World Cup will put place fans at the centre of the action and the anthem will help bring them closer to the game than ever before, so go listen now and create your own hook-step.”
Star Sports spokesperson said, “We are delighted to collaborate with the ICC for the official anthem of the World Cup. The anthem is an expression of the cornucopia of emotions and waves of energy, which each and every day of the tournament promises to deliver to more than a billion viewers around the world."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Pitch Top 50 Brands 2023: Recognising next-level brands in ‘Challengers’ category
This category has brands that think beyond conventional norms and stand out in their respective domains
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 10:59 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce its upcoming edition of Pitch 50 Brands 2023 on October 18 in Gurugram. The Pitch Top 50 Brands list acknowledges outstanding and impressive marketing practices by brands across various categories.
The glamourous awards night will be graced by top industry heads and experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem. Pitch 50 Brands 2023 will recognise the top five brands across ten categories for their outstanding work and innovation. The categories include - Bottom of the Pyramid, Challengers, Digital First, Evergreens, Impactful Debuts, Luxe, Newsmakers, Regionals, Resurgents and Social Contributors.
In this article, let’s dive deep into the ‘Challengers’ category. The category has brands that have business ambitions bigger than its conventional resources and are prepared to do something bold, usually against the existing conventions or codes of the category, to break through. Any Indian or multinational brand can be a part of this category which is launched between 2019 and 2022, both years included. The brand has to be a new concept and must have challenged a belief system or foundations defining the product category and must have experienced significant and rapid growth in 2022.
The Advisory Board this year will be chaired by D Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International, and Former Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India. The other members include Anuja Mishra, CMO, Honasa (Mamaearth, BBlunt, The DermaCo, Aqualogica), Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Ajay Gupte, Chief Executive Officer-South Asia, Wavemaker; Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director, Leo Burnett; Poonam Kaul, Former CMO of Apple India; Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka India; Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; Sunil Suresh, CMO, Global Head of Marketing, Corp Comm, Loyalty & Business Head eCom, Air India; Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India and Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.
In 2022, five brands won under the ‘Challengers’ category. The winners including boAt, Cult.fit, Licious, Rapido and Zepto were awarded for their impressive and exemplary work in curating and executing bold and out-of-the-box strategies to stand apart from their competitors in the highly competitive marketplace.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How brands welcomed Bappa this year
Our pick of the best creatives in honour of the 'Vignaharata'
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
The God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is paying our homes a visit for his annual ten-day sojourn. Streets and houses are decked up to welcome the elephant-headed deity. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, which falls on September 19 this year, is an opportunity for people to come together in Bappa’s name and pray for his blessings. On this pious occasion, brands have also paid their respect to the beloved deity with beautiful creatives. Here are some of the best ones this year.
Akasa Air
HDFC
View this post on Instagram
Oral B
View this post on Instagram
Tide
View this post on Instagram
ENO
View this post on Instagram
inTeam
View this post on Instagram
Oxemberg
View this post on Instagram
Sunbay
View this post on Instagram
Anthinaturals
View this post on Instagram
Embark
View this post on Instagram
Unischolars
View this post on Instagram
PayU
View this post on Instagram
Pogo TV
View this post on Instagram
APL Apollo
View this post on Instagram
Discovery Kids
View this post on Instagram
Cartoon Network
View this post on Instagram
Tata Play
View this post on Instagram
Cadini
View this post on Instagram
Sports Gurukul
View this post on Instagram
Marimbula
View this post on Instagram
Swiggy
View this post on Instagram
Zomato
View this post on Instagram
Uber India
View this post on Instagram
Amul
View this post on Instagram
Parle
View this post on Instagram
McDonalds
View this post on Instagram
Burger King
View this post on Instagram
Pizza Hut
View this post on Instagram
Netflix
View this post on Instagram
Prime Video
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tata Cliq
View this post on Instagram
Myntra
View this post on Instagram
MG Motor
View this post on Instagram
Dalmia Cement
View this post on Instagram
Shalimar Paints
View this post on Instagram
Mamy Poko
View this post on Instagram
Jogler
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube