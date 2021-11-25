How Vivo PKL empowers brands to build a strong association in the consumers’ minds

PKL is breaking all records in its ability to lead consumers through a brand’s adoption cycle, building high associative value for brands through innovative advertising solutions

The Kabaddi league is a marketer’s delight when it comes to the opportunities it offers brands to innovate across touchpoints such as TV broadcast, on-ground and social media. Now with its return after a two-year hiatus on 22nd December, brands with a penchant for innovation are literally getting a golden ticket to fast-track their consumers’ progress through the various stages of the brand adoption lifecycle.

Across seasons, several advertisers have leveraged Kabaddi superstars to drive brand messages on-air and on digital media to build an association. Gillette’s Break the Beard Campaign or AMFI’s Mutual Funds Sahi Hai integrations with PKL stars are memorable examples.

On-ground activations closer to action and ad delivery in a highly engaged environment such as the high-octane arena of Kabaddi have given brands the superpower to change viewer behaviour in relation to their brand.

In a short span, PKL has not only provided brands with reach but also garnered high-quality attention and emotional engagement of the viewers. The higher the attention and emotional engagement, the more effective a brand’s campaign proves to be with lesser planned GRPs. Moreover, watching ads in a highly engaged environment increases an ad film’s ability to change viewer behaviour in relation to a brand.

What follows next is the ease to drive top of the funnel outcomes, boosting brand adoption through the four key stages of Awareness, Affinity, Advocacy and Preference. Sponsorship associations in PKL have empowered brands to succeed in each of these four stages, making the league exceptionally valuable across lifecycles and categories.

A case in point is Gillette’s dual approach of leveraging Vivo PKL’s superstar talent and LED perimeter branding to jointly drive innovation and impact.

Numbers reveal that a leading brand received as high as 28% more brand engagement, 32% brand affinity, 74% brand advocacy and 27% uplift on their key brand metrics – showcasing the kind of associative value marketers can hope to achieve through their association with the upcoming season of PKL.

Another sponsor brand garnered incredible results associating with PKL, indexing a massive 113% rise in brand advocacy, 41% increase in brand affinity and 55% growth in brand consideration. Topping it off with a consolidated uplift of 47% across key parameters in the brand adoption lifecycle.

Such encouraging metrics reiterate the power of the VIVO PKL as a platform offering a treasure-trove of impactful associative value to brands and its rewards across different channels, lifecycles and KPIs within the sales funnel. Its comeback after two years has opened the floodgates of high impacting and unmissable opportunities which, can at best be described as monumental.

Let the games begin!

