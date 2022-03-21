Hindware revamps brand identity, ropes in Tamanna Bhatia as endorser

The revamp is aimed at building a deeper connection with the audience for a new tomorrow, the company said

Hindware has announced a new brand identity. As part of the exercise, the company introduced a revamped logo, launched a new range of colored faucets, ‘Hues’ and roped in actor Tamanna Bhatia as the brand endorser to build a stronger connect with consumers in southern markets and across India.

The revamp is aimed at building a deeper connection with the audience for a new tomorrow. At an event, Hindware unveiled its new brand logo. Additionally, the company revealed the new logo for Hindware Italian Collection, in white, gold and black color.

Tamanna Bhatia has also been signed in as the brand endorser for the launch of ‘Hues’ faucets by Hindware Italian Collection. As part of the association Tamanna will be supporting Hindware’s brand value and further strengthening its position in the premium offerings by Hindware Italian Collection.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Brilloca, said, “Our marketing strategies are at the core of evolving industry dynamics and therefore, keeping in mind the market sentiments and audience appeal, we have taken a conscious call to introduce a new identity for Hindware and Hindware Italian Collection. With this, we reflect modern outlook and our rich legacy; the goal of this rebranding is to enhance the connect with customers in the present times. Aligned to the new brand identity, we are pleased to launch a vibrant and stylish range of luxurious facets, ‘Hues’ by Hindware Italian Collection. The colored faucets have a stunning, long-lasting finish that will light up your bathroom and give it an aesthetic look.”

He further added “We are excited to have Tamanna Bhatia as our brand endorser, she personifies the elegance and style proposition of our products. Alongside her, we are certain to strengthen the brand’s connection with consumers especially in southern India.”

Commenting on the association, Tamanna Bhatia said, “I am extremely happy to be associated with India's leading bathware solutions brand, Hindware. I am someone who is obsessed with beautiful bathroom settings. That's why I resonate with the company's vision. Much to my taste, their collection is inspired by confidence and rich designs. 'Hues' by Hindware Italian Collection looks tremendously exquisite, and the colour tones will definitely add a touch of luxury to bathroom settings. I truly relate to the brand and look forward to a long fulfilling association ahead."

Malhotra Bhatia, Vice-President, Marketing, Brilloca Limited said, “We are happy to have actor Tamanna Bhatia on board as our brand endorser; I am certain the association will help us enhance our consumer connect in the southern markets. Hindware has always celebrated and championed the amalgamation of thoughtful features and beautiful designs and Tamanna accurately brings alive the extravagance of the brand with her attitude of ‘nothing but the best’. We welcome her to the Hindware family.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)