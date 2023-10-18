Harpic reminds us that bathroom cleaning is everyone's responsibility, not just mom's
The brand has released its first-ever festive campaign #MomWaliDiwali
Harpic Bathroom Cleaner released its first-ever festive campaign #MomWaliDiwali, inspiring families to play a bigger role in getting homes ready for the upcoming festival of lights. The campaign highlights how each member can support the homemaker in this process, especially when it comes to bathroom cleaning.
Diwali cleaning is a ritual India takes very seriously and the entire family comes together to take part in the activity under the supervision of the homemaker who is the protagonist and adds to perfection everywhere (Mom’s perfect touch). However, when it comes to cleaning a bathroom, which is the most tedious job of all, homemakers are usually left alone to complete the job. The joy of the celebrations can be manifold if the family pitches in to help her in this job as well.
Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt said, “Harpic, popular for its direct communication with consumers, has adopted a unique approach to the festive season this year. In a new direction for the brand, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner through #MomWaliDiwali, showcases the importance of a mother’s touch in achieving perfection in every task, and the role families can play to ease her work around the house, especially during Diwali cleaning. The heartwarming brand film aims to bring families together in the most mundane task of cleaning. We are excited to see how consumers receive the film, an effort to create a unique brand recall moment amongst them.”
The campaign video captures the significance of a mother’s touch in achieving perfection in every task, big or small, while encouraging family members to assist mothers with exhausting tasks like bathroom cleaning. It features a daughter, son, and father struggling at tasks like making laddoos, picking right clothes for Diwali, and putting up lights in preparation for Diwali, however, with the mother’s magical touch, they are able to complete the tasks successfully. When the mother is later seen attempting to clean the bathroom, the son, daughter and father intervene to help, using the Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, making the mother smile in awe of her family.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Rethinking the funnel: Is the classic marketing model a dying relic?
The marketing funnel, the trusty road map that guided consumers from awareness to conversion, was designed for simpler times when choices were limited and attention was ample
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 8:29 AM | 5 min read
In an age where the attention span of the average consumer is less than that of a goldfish, traditional marketing models are beginning to look a bit, well, old-fashioned. The classic marketing funnel, once a guiding light for businesses seeking to convert prospects into loyal customers, is now under scrutiny. The question on everyone's mind is: Is the marketing funnel dead?
To answer this pressing question, let's start with a few startling data points: In the vast digital ocean, consumers are exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 ads and brand messages every single day. Yet, a very minimal number of them believe they're targeted effectively. It's a battlefield of brands vying for a spot in your precious attention span, and only a few emerge victorious.
The marketing funnel, that trusty road map that guided consumers from awareness to conversion, was designed for simpler times when choices were limited, and attention was ample. Today, the average consumer switches between devices up to 21 times every hour, juggling smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart speakers. It's an orchestra of screens and devices, playing in perfect disharmony, and the marketing funnel doesn't seem to have sheet music for this tune.
But don't write its obituary just yet.
The marketing funnel isn't dead, per se; it's just undergoing a radical transformation, experts suggest.
The Iconic Evolution
Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, APAC & India, Mitgo says that there has been an emergence of so many smart shopping activities, say having an influencer on board who creates the content, then talks about the product, then the product comes under consideration and then the intent is built, and finally after that, the transaction happens.
“It is no longer a traditional top, middle and bottom of the funnel situation anymore. There are more than these three stages that have emerged, especially in the digital era,” Kulwal said.
She also highlighted that the journey with the consumer doesn’t end at the conversion or sale. Feedback is also of utmost importance in today’s era, which wasn’t originally a part of the traditional marketing funnel.
Srikanth Bureddy, Co-founder, Whistle Martech echoes a similar stance, and says that the user behaviour has undergone a world of change. “It’s no more like the older generations where a purchase decision involved a lot of time and filters. Now you can review it within fractions of seconds. The filters are getting removed and the funnel is getting decreased, which in one way is good,” he said.
However, Bureddy adds that this change in the funnel has come majorly only in the digital space. “There is not much of a difference in user buying behaviour offline. The funnel there is more or less intact, but it has evolved more from a digital aspect,” he pointed out.
When speaking of digital, the keyword data cannot be ignored. It turns out that data-driven insights have played a key role in the funnel’s evolution.
The Data Dilemma: From Funnel to Flywheel
“New data-driven insights, non-linear customer journey and omnichannel marketing are giving rise to a more agile and dynamic model,” believes Praveen Sridhar, VP of Growth and Special Projects, Netcore Cloud.
Sridhar stressed on the aspect that the funnel’s linearity remains one of the core challenges. In the digital age, the consumer journey is anything but linear. It's an intricate web of touchpoints, where consumers interact with brands across multiple devices and platforms. McKinsey & Company coined the term "consumer decision journey" to describe this complex, non-linear path.
As a result, marketers have had to rethink their approach.
Thus entered the flywheel, a concept popularised by HubSpot. “The flywheel acknowledges that customer engagement is an ongoing, circular process, rather than a linear one-way street. It emphasises delighting existing customers, turning them into promoters, and using their word-of-mouth referrals to attract new customers,” Sridhar explained.
While new models like flywheel have come into play in a lot of sectors, the percentage of how much different sectors are relying on the new models differs.
For instance, Sridhar shared that for sectors like BFSI, Healthcare and B2B sales, the traditional marketing funnel still holds a significant place. “In these sectors, the funnel brings you more results. It also depends on how much of the contemporary elements are used along with it, but the traditional funnel still stands for sectors like BFSI and healthcare,” he said.
The Marriage of Content & Commerce
Experts also feel that content marketing has blurred the lines between branding and sales. Savvy brands are creating valuable, informative content that not only engages consumers but also guides them through the decision-making process. It's not about pushing products; it's about providing solutions and building trust.
“E-commerce platforms are capitalising on this trend by integrating content and commerce. Brands can seamlessly transition consumers from informative content to making a purchase. This marks a departure from the traditional funnel, where the content was primarily used for brand awareness and not for closing deals,” a marketing and brand expert shared.
The Future of Marketing: Evolving, Not Dying
To surmise, the traditional marketing funnel isn't dead, but it's certainly evolving. As digitisation, data, personalisation, and consumer empowerment reshape the marketing landscape, brands are adapting to meet the challenges of this new era.
Marketing is no longer a one-way street; it's a dynamic conversation. Brands that thrive will be those that can listen, engage, and provide value throughout the entire customer journey. The funnel may not be dead, but it's no longer the sole navigational tool for modern marketing.
Instead, it's a piece of a larger puzzle that includes flywheels, data-driven insights, and a commitment to customer-centricity.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Media mix for Zoya’s latest jewellery collection is mostly digital and print: Ajoy Chawla
Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, spoke about the brand's latest collection, media mix, festive expectations and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 8:38 AM | 4 min read
As Zoya from the house of Tata on Tuesday unveiled its latest jewellery collection ‘Her Becoming’, Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, said the brand is going all in to connect with customers through digital and print.
The pricing of the premium jewellery collection ranges from Rs 25 lakh to a crore. Inspired by a cut with geometric shapes and patterns, it's a big departure from the florals and other motifs which are usually popular, according to Chawla.
"Each piece has been crafted and put together with a lot of care. “Her Becoming” in a way represents the Zoya woman who wants that uniqueness, that specialness. She is unique as a person, and therefore even the jewellery that we have created is unique. A Zoya woman really believes in crafting her own destiny," he emphasised.
In conversation with exchange4media, Chawla spoke about more about the new collection, marketing strategy, media mix and what the festive season looks like.
What are your expectations from this festive season?
We hope for good growth like every jeweller does, and every jewellery player. We had the first 14 days of the Shraadh period this year in October. So really with only two days’ data, we cannot say much but we hope it's good. We are planning for growth.
The first half growth has been approximately 20%. We've declared this in the stock exchanges as well. How the second half will be we'll see, it's very difficult to gauge. Overall, I can say that we expect good demand and growth, especially in premium and luxury for sure, because in that segment there are many more customers upgrading towards premium and luxury. So that segment, given India's overall economic situation, is going to be positive.
What is your marketing strategy and the media mix for the latest collection launch?
So, it's multimedia, but it's a mix of digital, print and of course a lot of events on the ground. TV is not something which we have thought about but it's mostly digital and print, and a lot of events and ongoing connection with customers because luxury is really about bringing customers in, you know, showcasing it in a unique manner.
Zoya’s revenue size was Rs 240 crore last year. What are your expectations for this financial year?
I really can't share anything. But I know that over the next three to four years, we expect these numbers to really work well because the luxury market is really on the threshold and poised to kind of take off.
How has the fluctuating gold price impacted the jewellery demand this time?
It is difficult to comment. It's too volatile, and you cannot really comment. Customers have their own reasoning. And if it is very sharp volatility then customers get a little spooked. But if it's a gradual increase, you know, and they see the outlook is likely to keep going up then they will be happy to buy but you know, gold prices and customers are like guessing how the investors will be in the stock market.
Any expansion plans for the jewellery brands? Are there any more launches in the pipeline?
For Zoya, this is the big launch. We've already had an interesting launch a few months before for the “My Embrace” collection and now it is “Her Becoming”. As far as expansion is concerned, we have added a store of Zoya in Ahmedabad. So far in the first half. We've signed up a few stores. Let's see if we can get a few more stores in the fourth quarter. We've got a few more stores lined up. But overall, yes, if I look at Zoya over the next year, or maybe about 15 months, we could say that from eight stores, we may become closer to 14 or 15 stores, depending on how we're able to exist.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
HDFC ad gets branded 'Anti-Hindu' over bindi
A section of netizens have taken umbrage at the main character in the ad who sports a stop sign-like red bindi on her forehead
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 5:18 PM | 2 min read
The use of a bindi as a 'no' symbol by @HDFC during Navratri is highly disrespectful to Hindu sentiments.— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 17, 2023
This move is completely unacceptable and shows a lack of cultural sensitivity.
Why is everyone so desperate to mock Hindus? pic.twitter.com/zzsMd0Zqz4
Namaste @HDFCBank_Cares & @HDFC_Bank? We need 3 things to happen— Aviral Dwivedi (@avirald36) October 17, 2023
1. Sack the advertising agency
2. Withdraw all anti Hindu campaigns immediately
3. Sack the marketing head who approved this campaign #AntiHinduHDFC
ओ बेशर्म @HDFC_Bank— Deepak Sharma (@SonOfBharat7) October 16, 2023
ये क्या है.... तुम लोगों की इतनी अवकात कि हिंदू महिलाओं और पवित्र बिंदी का मज़ाक उड़ाओगे ?
क्या तेरी औकात है कि इस महिला की जगह
बुरका पहनाकर उन्हें अपमानित कर सके ?
अगर नहीं तो सीधे सीधे माफ़ी मांग देश की महिलाओं से वरना तेरा जो बॉयकॉट होगा वो परिणाम तू… pic.twitter.com/NineXuCTAt
#BoycottHDFC #AntiHinduHDFC #shameonhdfc— Sambhav Surana (@SuranaSur41354) October 17, 2023
You should apologize pic.twitter.com/fNduPPE6p4
What the FK is this @HDFC_Bank & @HDFCBank_Cares— Desi Witcher ?? (@Bhishma_Swami) October 17, 2023
Do HDFC even know why Hindu Women put Bindi on their forehead ?
#AntiHinduHDFC
>
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'Beauty is what beauty does,' reiterates Century Plyboards
The brand has shined the spotlight on acid attack victims as part of its Century Ply Heroes campaign by Wunderman Thompson
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 4:12 PM | 2 min read
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. has celebrated the real ‘heroes of life’ with its campaign ‘CenturyPly Heroes’ 2023.
After the Alzheimer’s Campaign last year, CenturyPly and CenturyLaminates are back with a campaign on Acid Attack Survivors to educate the audience about the importance of inner beauty especially when one's outer beauty is forcefully tarnished.
"Beauty encompasses more than just external appearances; it also resides within a person. This year, CenturyHeroes is dedicated to celebrating the incredible resilience of acid attack survivors, who have endured life-altering experiences that have affected their facial appearance. Despite these challenges, they embody true heroism by displaying incredible strength and showcasing their inner beauty, serving as a source of inspiration to all. CenturyPly and CenturyLaminates align with the ethos that true beauty stems from one's actions and character," said the brand.
Approximately 250 cases of acid attacks are documented annually. Shockingly, 60% of these incidents go unreported, shedding light on the scale of underreporting. Furthermore, a staggering 76% of the attackers have a known connection to the victim. Despite the profound tragedies, numerous survivors of acid attacks have demonstrated incredible resilience, transforming their adversity into strength and becoming powerful sources of inspiration for those in their communities. This transformative journey is beautifully depicted in the CenturyHeroes film.
To further strengthen the campaign, CenturyPly has associated with Brave Souls Foundation and has aided in rehabilitating 5 acid attack survivors.
Owing from with main essence of CenturyHeroes, CenturyPly continues to pay tribute to its trade community of carpenters, architects and interior designers who are not only the creative craftsman of a home but also a source of heartwarming happiness.
Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson and created by Visual Audio, the film depicts an emotional narrative between an acid attack survivor and a young girl who is conscious about her face.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Kiara Advani says it's time to change your beliefs and your bank in AU SFB ad
The campaign will be broadcast on TV, Print, Radio, OOH and digital platforms
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 12:43 PM | 3 min read
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has expanded its brand campaign, Badlaav Humse Hai, under a tactical theme of "Soch Badlo aur Bank Bhi".
The campaign encompasses three distinct product themes - Savings Accounts, Current Accounts, and Video Banking for complete banking, each designed to empower customers with choice, and convenience offered through technology-led solutions. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is the creative agency of the campaign.
Actor Kiara Advani stars as a solution provider towards banking-related matters, celebrating the ever-increasing empowered financial decision-making by women in India.
In a world where traditional banking norms often confine customers, AU Small Finance Bank champions banking that adapts to individuals and businesses while staying within the regulatory guidelines. The campaign's overarching message is clear: It's time to rethink your existing banking solutions and embrace Badlaav that caters to evolving needs.
Speaking about this new campaign, Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “Extending from our previous brand campaign 'Badlaav Humse Hai', which garnered immense appreciation and amplified AU SFB brand presence, we are delighted to launch this latest brand campaign. AU has always believed in capturing customers imagination and challenging the status quo to deliver what they actually desire. This new brand campaign reflects that ideology and is tailored to resonate with the evolving aspirations of our customers. Recognizing the paradigm shift in role of women in financial decision making, we are elated to continue with Ms. Kiara Advani personifying our brand ethos. Our vision transcends beyond conventional banking—we are here to give complete banking through financial journeys that are convenient, accessible, modern, and attuned to the customers’ requirements. Our message is to empower every individual with banking like never before. The ‘Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi’ campaign celebrates that change that redefines banking.”
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi & Publicis Worldwide India, added "AU Small Finance Bank has had an incredible journey over the last six years and gained the trust of millions. It’s the largest SFB in the country. Our philosophy of being the agent of change in the banking industry is at the heart of our success. This campaign builds on the philosophy of ‘Badlav Humse Hai’ and highlights the superior quality of AU Bank’s products which are designed keeping the consumer pain points in mind. It also urges consumers to question their banking choice. AU SFB is already a respected bank. Now, we have to build a powerful brand that will resonate with millions of Indians and transform their banking experience.”
The campaign is strategically crafted to resonate with diverse audiences across the country highlighting the monthly interest payment with competitive interest rates of up to 7.25% per annum on Savings Account, complete business banking solutions starting with a feature-loaded current account and state-of-the-art AU 0101 Digital Banking platform with 24x7 Video Banking to provide branch-like experience.
The campaign will broadcast on TV, Print, Radio, OOH and digital platforms, targeting a wide audience, and consolidating AU SFB’s position as the first preference of customers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Advertisers relying on mobile to reach rural markets: Kantar report
As per Kantar’s ‘Communicating with Rural Bharat’ report, 69% advertisers said they plan for rural markets separately
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 12:34 PM | 3 min read
Kantar has unveiled a report - Communicating with Rural Bharat - which evaluates the power of technology in rural India. The report was launched at the GroupM Brew 2023 event on Monday.
According to the report, advertisers acknowledge that rural India needs separate planning, with an emphasis on winning in media dark markets. 69% advertisers said they plan for rural markets separately while 63% said that it was very important for their business to reach media dark markets of rural India. Meanwhile, 57% of advertisers shared that they have a strong understanding of rural markets and 31% shared that they are repurposing Urban advertising for Rural India.
The report also stated that voice tech and Word of Mouth (WOM) are perceived as critical for messaging in rural. The data shows that 89% of marketers believe that word-of-mouth recommendation is vital in rural India. Whereas 77% shared that voice tech is a vital option to reach rural consumers. Another 49% marketers said that the distribution is the best way to create salience in Rural India.
Also, to communicate with rural markets, advertisers rely on mobile (Voice Tech and Unicode SMS), said the report. It stated that rural influencers could be utilised much more given the high preference amongst marketers.
Brands are also developing intelligent Interactive Voice Platforms for rural customers, allowing consumers to have a two-way communication with marketers. As per the data, 14% of marketers agreed that they have set up an interactive voice platform whereas 49% said no but planning in the near future. Another 37% denied. 43% budget of FMCG is allocated to rural marketing efforts, while M&E industry allocates 17% of their budget towards rural marketing efforts.
As per the report, voice tech dominates advertiser preference and share of spends Base. The influencer marketing needs to be dialled up in line with advertiser preferences. Clearly, it's an opportunity for agencies to address through capability build and ROI assessment.
The report also talks about the rural consumer and factors impacting reach. U.P, Bihar and West Bengal represent 38% of Rural India. The report indicates that TV reaches only 1 in 3 individuals in UP & Bihar (less than half that of other 7 states), mobile makes up for it in these media dark states (combined TV + Mobile reach being at par with other 7 states). And the advantages of communicating on mobile in media dark states is that the reach is 2.1x as compared to TV for UP and Bihar and it always on and at hand.
However, ownership of mobile doesn't mean internet access, particularly in U.P\Bihar. The devices are basic and voice driven which clearly indicates that the voice tech is critical for brand communication via voice platforms. Interestingly, more than 1 in 4 individuals in UP & Bihar use voice-based search, more so amongst older age groups and amongst males.
According to the report, voice messaging provides a platform for sharper consumer targeting – higher recalls for female-specific campaigns amongst women and male-specific campaigns amongst men.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp