Gemius Design Studio bags branding & marketing mandate for Urban Gully

The agency will be in charge of crafting a brand message that is exclusive to the clothing brand

The contemporary clothing brand appointed Surat-based creative digital media agency to set them afloat in the urban apparel space in India.

Co-founder of Gemius Design Studio Anushree Pacheriwal explained, “We’re excited to work with Urban Gully to launch and build their brand together. Our core strengths include composing the brand message that is unique and exclusive to the brand in way that illuminates their story. We’re looking forward to do that for Urban Gully as it is a fun, eclectic and refreshing brand in itself.

“Gemius’ outlook and ideas aligned with our own in the best possible way. We’re elated to be part of this industry and showcase our sui generis take on fashion and urban clothing. We at Urban Gully couldn’t be more enthusiastic and nervous to finally let the people in on our creations and concept” expressed Piyush Hingad, co-founder of the brand.