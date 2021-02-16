Games24x7 ropes in cricketer VVS Laxman as brand ambassador of My11Circle

Games24x7, India's online gaming company, has appointed cricketer Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman as a brand ambassador of My11Circle, its fantasy sports platform.

VVS Laxman joins former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan to strengthen My11Circle's unique 'Play with Champions' proposition.

My11Circle — a fantasy sports platform that allows a player to make a team and play directly with legendary cricketers is trusted by 16 million+ skill gamers since its inception in 2019 for playing fantasy cricket and football online.

Fondly known as 'Very Very Special' Laxman in the cricket fraternity, Laxman will be making his team on My11Circle. Players from all over India can test their skills and knowledge of the game against Laxman's team for a rush of action, thrill, and higher rewards.

VVS Laxman, brand ambassador, My11Circle, said: "I am delighted to partner with My11Circle, a truly innovative fantasy sports brand in India. India is a cricket-loving nation, and over the last few years, fantasy cricket has gained popularity as an immersive form of entertainment. My11Circle's ability to understand and respond to user needs has helped it become a household name in less than two years of its launch. I am excited to start this journey as it gives me a chance to relive the thrill of the good old days of playing in the stadium and stay connected with millions of cricket fans on My11Circle.”

Saroj Panigrahi, Vice President, My11Circle, said: "Over 16 million sports enthusiasts have already trusted us since 2019, making us the country's fastest-growing fantasy sports platform. We are delighted to welcome legendary Indian cricketer Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman as a new Champion in the 'Play with Champions' family. Our skill gaming community has enjoyed testing their skills against Sourav Ganguly, Shane Watson, and Rashid Khan. With Laxman's appointment, we will continue to engage our existing users and extend awesome game playing experiences to more and more fantasy sports enthusiasts with www.my11circle.com."

With a community of 70 million+ skill gamers, Games24x7 today is India's most diverse online gaming business, with a portfolio that spans skill games and casual games. The company has also ventured into the extremely competitive casual games space in the United States and will continue to grow internationally and domestically through its innovative games.

