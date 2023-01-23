The future will need mixed revenue models to fund quality journalism: Owen Meredith
In his keynote at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Meredith, CEO, News Media Association, UK, explained why there should be a shift in the business model of news
Owen Meredith, CEO, News Media Association, UK during the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference 2023 spoke in-depth about how the UK market is dealing with the shift from print to digital and the ways in which news publishers are driving revenues. Meredith also pointed out that the demand for journalism has increased over time but the problem with monetization is largely caused by the stranglehold of the tech platforms like Google and Facebook.
News Media Association is an umbrella body that represents local, regional, and national publishers, and it brought together two predecessor bodies in 2014- first, the Newspaper Society, which represented the local press and second, the News Publisher Association, which represented the national press. There are currently around 900 news brands published in the UK that cover local, regional and national news media titles. Together they reach 47 million people a month which is about 90% of the UK adult population.
While speaking about the UK market for publishers, Owen pointed out that the UK market base has been grappling with the shift from print to digital: "The ability to properly monetize that huge audience growth is extremely challenging and that is in large part because digital markets are not functioning properly or fairly.”
He further said, “We wrestle with a very different media landscape. We all spend far much more time on our phones with digital media that is highly targeted to our own interests or at least the interests that Google and Facebook think we have. And that adds up to a very different battle for attention. These challenges have been exacerbated over the past two or three years by the Covid Pandemic.”
Citing taxpayer-funded media organization BBC, he said, “BBC which now dominates online news is the number one news destination in the UK. BBC draws eyeballs and ad revenue away from commercial publishers. The BBC website in the UK does not carry any advertising and therefore loads much faster and provides a better UX. This of course then translates into better search results and search ranking. It has recently announced plans to expand its local news offering even more, which has caused widespread concern among UK publishers and simply just wouldn't be accepted if they were trying to do the same in the print market.”
He further said, “The challenges we are facing in the industry are not a problem with the audience. The demand for journalism has never been greater but it is the problem with monetization which is largely caused by the stranglehold of the tech platforms.” Meredith pointed out that there has been a tremendous rise in the pure play advertising post-pandemic which has largely benefitted two or three US tech companies.
Owen further described the legislatives the UK government is trying to bring in to regulate and fix a broken digital marketplace: “There are multiple studies which point out the exploitation and dominant market position of tech companies which has affected consumers the most. The current system of competition law is simply inadequate, ineffective and outdated. We expect the UK government to bring forward the legislation and we expect the bill to be published by the government next month.”
“With statutory powers to DMU, we will be able to tackle serious problems created by the tech giant stranglehold in the digital advertising of the wider ecosystem. This will be achieved by enforceable codes of conduct governing the relationship between online platforms and the businesses who rely on them, especially news publishers.”
In his concluding statement, Meredith said, “I just wanted to reflect that I don't believe this new competition regime is a silver bullet to fix all the challenges we face. Publishers are embracing new ways of working to drive new revenues which will take time to pay off but the future will likely require mixed revenue models that draw on multiple revenue sources to fund investment in quality journalism. Publishers are serving audiences in different ways with news, information and entertainment combined. I think the business model of news has to change as audience needs and behaviours have changed. We are reaching more people than ever before, but we are reaching them in new ways. Publishers continue to invest in quality journalism but the rules of the game need to change”
Fintech in India is a very large opportunity: Upasana Taku, MobiKwiK
At e4m Pride of India Brands: The Best of North conference, Co-Founder, Chairperson and COO Upasana Taku shared MobiKwiK’s journey with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 4:39 PM | 5 min read
At e4m Pride of Brands: The Best of North Conference, Co-Founder, Chairperson and COO of MobiKwiK Upasana Taku shared the brand’s journey since its inception in 2009. In a fireside chat with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network, Taku shared the experience of building a digital brand at a time when India was at a nascent stage of the digital revolution.
“Doing something new is always challenging because, by definition, if you are doing something which everybody else is doing and is the popular flavour, then it cannot be a startup and you will not be the only one doing it. So when we were getting started, I remember, my own family members were laughing at me saying how can India go cashless as this is a cash-based economy. This was 10-12 years ago. I told them that I felt there would be a digital revolution and I would like to give a few years of my life to that mission, and in a year or two, we would get to know if India is going to go in that direction or not or MobiKwiK is going to be a part of that revolution or not,” shared Taku.
“I was aware how technology can simplify payments and bring simplicity into the daily lives of consumers and also businesses, whether a retailer or an e-commerce company. It was only bound to happen in time in India because our country was also developing. My co-founder had a view that China had a smartphone revolution in early 2000, and in India, it will happen in the 2010s. So that was our insight. India is operating on 99% cash, so it is not going to be 100% digital, but the country will move in the direction of becoming 80% or 70% cashless. People will stop standing in line to pay bills, people will want convenience. The smartphone will make entries in the market and so that's how we started humbly,” she added.
Talking about the journey further, she said, “In the initial years of the company, we had to bootstrap. It was my and my partner’s personal investments, and we don't come from well-to-do families, so we had limited savings from the five-six years that we had both worked. There was no money for marketing in the first few years. The idea was to make the product very innovative to catch and acquire users. Much before Flipkart and other apps, our mobile app was on Google Play Store. I remember we went from 3 lakh users in one and a half years to a million users within a span of a few months because the app was getting so many downloads from the Play Store. The idea is once the user has downloaded, the onboarding and experience of the user has to be so smooth and then they stick with you,” she added.
“By the time we were three years old, we had more than 3 million users and in our escrow account we had Rs 10 to 15 crore,” she mentioned.
When asked about the fintech revolution in India, Taku said, “Fintech in India is a very large opportunity. I am very happy to tell you that fintech, as a market, has become the third richest market in the world. In the last few years, besides many large-scale companies getting into it, India saw about 8000-9000 fintech startups.”
“This is a sector where we are taking leadership. As of 2022, India has processed the largest number of digital transactions as opposed to any other country in the world. From being a country which had 99% cash use, we have come a long way. The opportunity is still very large because from approximately 300 million people who carry out digital transactions, the number of people who have access to credit is still just 60-70 million. Also, still only 25 million people are insured. So there are a lot of opportunities.”
While digital transactions are easy to perform, there is always a safety question in the user's mind. Talking about the safety aspect, Taku said, “In India, we have two types of platforms, one is wallet-based platforms, other is UPI-based platforms. In MobiKwik and our competitors, you will find both facilities in the same app. The reason why I say that you can trust platforms of scale is because all of us are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. We have to get one licence from the RBI, one licence from SEBI, and one licence from IRDAI which is an insurance regulator. We are not as heavily regulated as banks are but we also have to do monthly and quarterly reports and annual in-person audits. It happens so the bar on compliance and corporate governance is extremely high.”
Talking about smaller cities becoming larger consumers, Taku said, “I think the next phase of the internet revolution in India, whether it is any type of company, is definitely coming from the smaller cities and towns of the country and even villages. So if we look at our user acquisition or transactions data in the last two or three years, almost 65% of the new users who have downloaded our app and are actively transacting, are not coming from metros; they are coming from smaller cities. We have reached 99% of pincode.”
Speaking about 2023, Taku expressed hope that it is going to be a good business year despite inflation. She said, “My personal view is that it is going to be a good year of growth. India is on a strong wicket with the way our economy is performing. After the first half of 2023, we will see a good comeback.”
TOI illuminates the 'Idea of India' in new film
Created by Wunderman Thompson India, the film shows how a thread of light unites the country despite the many differences
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 12:00 PM | 4 min read
The Times Of India presents an epic film to celebrate the invisible thread that binds us all as one in spite of our diverse differences. The ektara that binds a billion voices into one song. The Idea of India represented by the thread of light that embraces our differences and elevates our unity in diversity. The idea of the seamless thread that has held us all together as one nation over the 75 years of our Independence.
Created by Wunderman Thompson India, the campaign is live across national news media, social media and various digital platforms. #WhatMakesUsOne campaign has a unique hashtag that invites every Indian to participate and celebrate the Idea of India in their own way.
Commenting on the campaign, Kaustuv Chatterjee : Brand Director TOI & Languages, said, “Over the past decades India has made rapid strides in various sectors, and this has fuelled a sense of pride in the nation’s growing stature in the world. In this context, our new initiative from TOI - #WhatMakesUsOne, focuses on the many unifying threads that make up our Idea Of India. Despite our diversity and multiculturism, the threads that unite us also drive our growth in the world today powerfully. Just look at what's happening in Space-Tech, Defence, IT, Sports or our cultural influence across the world. We hope this initiative will spark conversations and connections around What Makes Us One, as we prepare to celebrate our 74thyear of becoming a Republic.”
Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative & Film Director, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “INDIA WAS AN IDEA LONG BEFORE IT BECAME A FREE NATION. It was the song from a thousand years ago. It was the spirit of thousands of freedom fighters. It was written in blood by the thousands who laid down their lives for our freedom. It was the same thread of unity in diversity and adversity and festivity. It is the same thread that continues to bind us as one nation, in spite of our diverse differences. It is the invisible ektara that stirs our souls and ignites our hearts. This binding thread of tolerance and inclusivity is represented as the thread of light cinematically and metaphorically in the powerful Times Of India narrative form.”
Joy Chauhan, Sr. VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, added, “The idea of India is a campaign that makes you pause and yet again fall in love with our magical nation. What makes us one is a question with over a billion answers. Its depth is unseen and uncharted. Today with our potential and the will to lead this world the Idea of India has never looked brighter. It was an opportune time to celebrate our diversity and #WhatMakesUsOne We are proud to partner the iconic Times of India in this celebration.”
The thread of light travels across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Mumbai to Meghalaya at the speed of light, cinematically and metaphorically capturing a day in the life of India in split seconds through the medium of timelapse.
Over a thousand forms of the same thread of light adorn Temples, Churches, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Monasteries, Monuments and Statues across India. Giant serial light forms highlight multiple religions and multiple regions, transforming the same thread of light through all our Gods, Angels, Leaders, Idols and Stars to illuminate our villages, towns and cities.
Time travels with the same thread of light through trains, trucks, boats, rickshaws and seamless transitions from one location to another occasion at the speed of light.
The Idea of India illuminated by the thread of light that binds all India as one family connecting the dots between our differences and uniting the collective soul of our country, blurring the boundaries between multiple religions, regions, cultures, languages, festivals and dissolving all our differences at the speed of light.
The visual thread for this film is the festival of lights captured by hundreds of cinematographers and drone photographers and timelapse content creators throughout the festive season from Navaratri Lights in October to Diwali Lights in November, Christmas Lights in December to Sankranti Lights in January at multiple locations across the country.
The musical thread of the invisible ektara elevates our ekta and binds the speeches of our inspiring leaders into one national narrative delivering the Timeline of India, through song and speech, powered by the voices of Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi, AB Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. All the voices in our head that set fire to our imagination with the Idea of India.
Because India is the melting pot of multiple cultures and multiple languages where people of all religions live together in harmony and the Times of India welcomes everyone in the world to come and grow with it, as one family. Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam. The whole world is one family.
KAI India MD Rajesh U Pandya graces brand's new ad campaign
The print ad campaign has been lauded for bringing together aspects of Indian and Japanese culture
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 3:00 PM | 3 min read
Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director of KAI India, the Indian arm of Japan’s iconic beauty and kitchenware brand KAI, is the face of its new advertisement campaign. The campaign features Pandya as a regal Indian maharaja with a noble appearance, dressed in a traditional champagne gold sherwani with both hands on the hilt of a Japanese katana(sword). The campaign has received quite an overwhelming response on social media with many lauding the rich storytelling and the witty amalgamation of two rich cultures – India and Japan.
Sharing his inspiration behind the concept Pandya said, “This campaign expresses my passion for KAI and shows that KAI’s blades have become an integral part of Indian households. KAI razors which are made with state-of-the-art Japanese technology, are gentle enough to be used on your skin, to the brand’s signature kitchen knives that are sharp, durable and sturdy; this campaign shows how KAI is there to add value to your daily needs.”
“The other message the ad campaign communicates is that kitchen is not the exclusive domain of women. Many more men are involved in cooking, especially since the COVID pandemic. Moreover, though cooking is traditionally seen as the job of women, there are more male chefs than female chefs,” he says.
Pandya, who has worked extensively in different sectors all across the globe, has been driving KAI India’s growth since taking over as the MD in year 2016. KAI India has launched several innovative and breakthrough products in the Indian market and has carved out a niche for itself in the hearts of customers.
“It is easier for consumers to accept advertisements which are rich in storytelling and a sense of familiarity in which company’s top executives play vital role for the brand. We believe Mr. Pandya to be the perfect representative of the essence of brand and his passion for the brand cannot be paralleled.” said Hitesh Singla, Head of Marketing at KAI India.
KAI India recently introduced the Pretty Face Razor, a one-of-a-kind razor, exclusively made for girls with sensitive skin types. It also launched the X-FIT Razor, India’s 1st five blade razor for women designed to get rid of unwanted hair in the comfort of their homes.
As an avid traveller, Pandya has travelled over 40 countries helping him develop a deep understanding of different cultures and people from various walks of life. He also has rich experience of over three decades in various markets and industries. He was a buyer of luxury brands from all over the world for Japanese consumers. He played a pivotal role in establishing a leading apparel and accessories brand in the US. He also set up operations of French retail Carrefour SA in Japan. He was also associated with other successful companies before joining KAI India.
e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023: CoWIN, DigiLocker & NCERT’s Diksha among big winners
The winners have been awarded for cutting-edge digital initiatives and delivering on-demand governance and services to citizens
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 9:22 PM | 2 min read
Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today awarded the winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 at a grand ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. The winners have been awarded for cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted nation-building.
The big winners that bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA include - One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution, CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) of Department of Financial Services, GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance, Himmat App of Delhi Police, CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. The other winners are- the e-Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY), DIKSHA platform under NCERT, Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development.
The awards were announced across 8 categories and were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI and other eminent jury members. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
The event was being organised under the aegis of Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA), an apex association of the digital arms of India's top 17 new publishers from Print & Electronic Media.
‘Cutting on marketing spends in tough times not an ideal move’
At the e4m Pride Of Brands – North, a panel of industry heads shared insights on powerful marketing strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 1:39 PM | 3 min read
The e4m Pride of Brands: The Best Of North, Conference & Awards 2023 witnessed a panel discussion titled ‘Powerful marketing strategy: A key to success’. Industry leaders spoke about what business impacts marketing and how brands can optimize marketing budgets for improving brand performance.
The panel was chaired by Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative ( India ) and consisted of Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard ( Medicine Division ), Amit Anand, MD, Apis India, Udita Bansal, Founder & CEO, TrueBrowns, Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture and Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL.
While talking about the impact on marketing during tough times, Udita Bansal says, “So I would say top of the funnel marketing spend is something that we would hold on to, but the bottom, you continue to spend. So, for us, sales are directly linked to our digital communication, our digital presence, and how often and continuously we keep talking to our consumers. So direct marketing cut, I wouldn't say that is what we would do. But top-of-the-funnel spend is something that we would control. I think when we are talking about marketing spent, if the content is correct, and we keep putting it across at the right channel, the consumer listens to you. So which channel you would cut the marketing spend is something that is important, but not all channels you would cut the marketing spend.”
Amit Anand also believes the marketing budget is not something that should be cut down completely during hard times, especially for newer businesses. “Whenever you want to build a brand, you have to rely on marketing. Even if it's tough times, you have to keep going. In good times, of course, you're doing it. But for distribution, making people aware of your product and reminding them of everything, marketing is important. So, my perspective is that one should keep spending on marketing during bad times. It's not something which will fade away you have to make your presence felt and remind people that you are there, especially for brands like us which are not very old.”
Raghunandan Saraf kept with the similar theme of the discussion and gave an example of how it worked well for Saraf Furniture. “Times are tough when something of an external nature is disrupting the business as a whole or the industry as a whole. Yes, the marketing spends do come under scrutiny but they ideally shouldn't. If you are reducing your marketing spend in those times that works as a catalyst to the already bad conditions. We worked the other way around right after the COVID lockdown was lifted first of all. We on the other hand went ahead and spent a lot on marketing. That worked wonders for us. So marketing is more about being visible, every day every time a customer is there in whichever medium, it’s important to be visible there and less about sales. At the end of the day business depends on it, but we have to stay visible.”
‘The definition of esports has changed and it's time brands come to speed with that’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, experts discuss ‘What to expect in esports in 2023?’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:55 AM | 4 min read
The pandemic lockdown resulted in a sudden jump in esports viewership, and the huge interest initiated conversations in the advertising community. But now that live sports are back in action, what can we expect for esports in 2023? To answer some of these questions, and more, a panel discussion explored the topic ‘What to expect in esports in 2023?’ at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held on Wednesday.
The discussion was chaired by Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter. The panel had Nimish Raut, Global Head Esports, Partnerships & Special Projects, Nodwin Gaming; Richa Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, FanClash; Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives; Sonali Malaviya, Chief strategy & Transformation officer, EssenceMediacom, South Asia; Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esport and Sagar Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, Qlan.
Kumar opened the discussion asking Raut to set the context for the audience in terms of what esports means and how it has evolved. Raut explained, “esports in layman's language is any competitive video game where there is a competitive angle and where there is a clear winner basis certain skills sets or strategies. Overall, it’s the future because the next generation turns into the next set of consumers - they are going to compete directly for mind space and heart space with these bots.”
Adding to that, Malaviya opined that the general perception towards esports is that it is a recreational platform where people just spend some free time. She added, “Esports today is a legit gaming platform where people have built careers and there are celebrity esports players. Sponsorship, branding, owning and supporting esports - all that and more is the future of this industry. The definition of esports has changed and it's time that brands come to speed with that. The number of audience and engagement it commands and the profile of that audience is not something that can be ignored.”
Further to this, Singh believes that everything that was ever built on sports will be built on esports. “This belief comes from where the idea for FanClash came from. Just the way there are teams, jerseys, tournaments and merchandising for football and there is IPL and Dream11 for cricket - all of it will be built on esports and they will all be multi-billion dollar businesses. What football or cricket has been for 20 years, esports will be in the future. So in my opinion, it is Day 1 of sports of the next generation of consumers.”
Nair decoded who are the audiences consuming esports today and said that anyone who has access to a smartphone and data is an audience of esports today. He added “There are certain levels - some do it casually and some are pros and that is the journey that they are trying to figure out and manoeuvre through, and there are ample opportunities. A similar level of infrastructure, like for a Ranji Trophy or any local level games, exists in esports where there are tiers and people are working hard from the grassroots level to make it a career option.”
Interestingly, in esports, players retire by the age of 23-24. Kumar asked panelists about the underlying reasons for this early retirement.
“There is no benchmark - some celebrity players are also 36. With mobile players, generally, there is a perception in the mobile gaming category that they retire by 24 and start coaching by 26. There is an entire range of demographics involved - kids as young as 7 are pros,” shared Jagasiya.
Adding on to what more needs to be done from the branding perspective, Jagasiya also shared, “The esports ecosystem needs one moment where India does something big on the global level and then brands will start associating with it. A few brands have been ahead of their time and have done it in the past and are still doing it - we work with a lot of endemic and non-endemic brands.”
Agarwal, who has worked with over 500 brands in the esports segment, sharing his experiences. “The interest has been huge. There are some key pointers - one is that the TG is a demographic of the age 15-30 which is a difficult segment to reach. Also, not in every genre do you see players talk to their audience live on a daily basis. Apart from that, the virality and the numbers that we have seen in the last three years are insane. There are brands that have been coming in regularly to work with esports but the experience needs to be immersive, but it should not come in between the gaming experience for the audience.”
'Regionalisation & micro-segmentation of audience is key’
At the e4m Pride of India Brands – North conference, a panel of industry heads deliberated on ‘Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:40 AM | 5 min read
The e4m Pride of India Brands conference held in Delhi on Thursday celebrated and felicitated brands from the northern belt of India that have been game-changers. The theme of the conference was “Building brands for Bharat: Investing in Bharat’s future & reshaping the growth story”. The conference witnessed an insightful panel discussion on ‘Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat’.
The session, chaired by Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Grapes explored various themes on the use of data and technology to reach the aspirations of New Bharat and the importance of identifying many Bharats within Bharat. On the panel were Varun Khurana, CEO & Founder, Otipy; Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Ixigo; Ameya Dangi, CEO, Niine Hygiene; Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming; Mugdh Rajit, Marketing Head, Lava International, and Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.
There is little doubt that digital has essentially become a must-have for brands today and is growing exponentially. The panel moderated by Shradha Agrawal explored ways to use technology to make marketing campaigns more relevant, effective, and personalized.
The panel deliberated on why and how the significance of Bharat has come up so much in marketing in recent times. The country’s demographic diversities beyond culture, food and language to other variable parameters such as education, literacy, and differing levels of internet penetration and digital exposure. All of this plays a very important part in how we market ourselves in the new Bharat, noted Lava’s Mugdh Rajit.
The vast upsurge in consumer interactions and touchpoints has created massive volumes of data, which have brought about huge opportunities to enhance the brand-building process, while also creating new challenges for brands. Even as the right branding of a ‘Made-in-India’ product is important, regionalisation and micro-segmentation of audience helps market it better, the panellists agreed.
Varun Khurana of Otipy talked about how the data is much more micro than one can think. Given the diversity of our demographic, this information is very valuable for marketers who want to optimise every dollar spent, he said. “One thing that we do, even from a pricing standpoint is we differentiate because different things appeal to different classes of people. Even our product portfolio also varies accordingly.”
Aloke Bajpai of online travel agency (OTA) Ixigo shares how when they started most OTAs were going after the western templates of building for flights and hotels. “But when we looked at the data we saw that only 400 thousand people take a flight every day, but 24 million people take a train every day and most of them are from smaller towns. And there was no app that was looking at that back in the day in 2012-13.”
“Our core business strategy has been about targeting the next 100 million users, and 90 per cent of our users are from Bharat or small towns. We are now the largest OTA app for trains in the country, and the most downloaded travel app in India - all because of Bharat,” he declares.
The most important insight is that you need to think fundamentally differently about the products -how you market to them. “It cannot be the same product offering that works in Tier 1 towns. That’s the fundamental mistake most entrepreneurs make.”
Ameya Dangi of Niine Hygiene agreed, “As a consumer goods marketer, we realised that one product will not solve the problem. You need to be cognizant of what are the needs at even a micro-level.” He talked about how the brand has evolved over the last four years because the vernacular section and the many Bharats in India are looking for quality products without compromising on the price. “They want the best-in-class products because they are aware of what’s out there, thanks to the mobile and the internet.”
The panel also touched upon catering to the changes, preferences and aspirations of Indians residing in Tier III and Tier IV towns by leveraging the power of data and digital technology to understand the regional market and its consumers, and to ensure better click-through rates or better conversion on ROAS (return on ad spends).
The first thing that data does is dispel perceptions, said Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming. “If you look at the entertainment industry, YouTube is what it is today because of the regional consumption of content – not because of English consumption of content.”
English consumption of content on YT is less than 8 per cent - its predominantly the vernacular languages of which Hindi is a big part, he shared. “Even in the gaming segment, the penetration of smartphones has changed the demographic tilt from Urban India. That’s when Bharat came into the picture. So today English is the sixth language in e-sports viewership, coming after Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Nepali and Urdu.”
Developing innovations in technology and data is more important for the “new Bharat”, more than developing services, according to Amit Gupta, MD - SAG Infotech. The population of India, being huge, offers a lot of scope for data mining using AI and various technologies. The more data that is gathered, the more perfection in insights AI can gather. Hence the importance of AI, robotics and IoT cannot be stressed enough. These can be used to further manufacturing at low costs.”
