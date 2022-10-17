Flipkart partners with eDAO to launch virtual shopping experience in metaverse

Flipkart in partnership with eDAO has announced the launch of Flipverse - a metaverse space where consumers can discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart App.

Created using eDAO’s pioneering Web3 tech stack, Flipverse will offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world by giving them access to their favorite brands, Supercoins and digital collectibles.

Flipverse will enable a multiverse of brands to create unique product launches, discovery and inspiring experiences to attract and engage users. At the same time, it will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world. The digital twin can then experience brands’ products, win offers and claim digital collectibles that unlock unique experiences and offers.

Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Deployment, Flipkart Labs, said, “The future growth of e-commerce will be influenced by the immersive technologies of today, and Metaverse is one of the significant revolutions in this arena with immense potential. The launch of Flipverse will continue to have an impact on innovative industries like e-commerce and enhance the customer experience while delivering a gamified and an immersive shopping experience, especially in light of the adoption of the metaverse and web3 platforms by multiple brands in India. By providing customers with access to their preferred brands, offers, SuperCoins, and digital collectibles, we are aiming to improve their shopping experiences in a virtual and immersive setting.”

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, said, “While we have only just begun to scratch the surface of what's possible in the metaverse, we see e-commerce as one of the killer use cases. Combining top brands with Flipkart's e-commerce expertise in a virtual environment stands to revolutionize online retail as we know it. Flipverse will be a vibrant, visible expression of the metaverse, and I'm proud that this activation is taking place on Polygon.”

Anand Venkateswaran, CEO of eDAO, said, “A metaverse must enable a tangible connection for consumers with brands and creators. It must function as a portal to new experiences and engagement loops. With partners like GuardianLink and Surreal Events, Flipverse does all this in just its first iteration. Flipverse can unlock much value over time, but for Diwali, we simply optimized for delight. Bringing creative and technical heft to Flipkart’s vision is a privilege for eDAO.”

“The emergence of future-forward technologies has become key to creating new and engaging experiences for users in the new-age era. As a brand that breathes innovation, we are thrilled to be part of Flipkart's Virtual World and set up virtual stores to showcase our lineup, giving our users an enthralling experience of navigating through the world in personalized avatars. Noise is driven by consumer-centricity at its core and we are always on the lookout for avenues that help us further elevate the bar of consumer engagement. Flipkart’s Virtual World will help add a new meaning to consumers' purchase journeys and I am certain that users would love their experience while shopping for their favorite Noise devices on the Flipkart app," said Gaurav Khatri, Co Founder, Noise.

