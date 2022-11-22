FanClash announces esports athlete Jonathan Amaral as its brand ambassador

FanClash, an e-sports fantasy platform, has signed Jonathan Amaral, an esports athlete as their brand ambassador.

“Jonathan’s versatile and original sense of style constantly inspires fans and millions of gaming aficionados around him. With the growing popularity of esports platforms, this one of its kind alliance with Jonathan aims to elevate the brand’s awareness and build trust in the community,” the company said.

“Leveraging this partnership, FanClash plans to create exciting content and fan engagement opportunities for the 10+ million energetic GenZs ardently following Johnathan. As it enters the next phase of acceleration, the brand is set to premiere a massive campaign that kicks off with a FanAnthem featuring renowned esports influencers like Akop, Pahadi, Thug, Roxx, Xyaa, and Jonathan. This anthem portrays the life of a gamer, showcasing the passion and struggles in chasing his dream of becoming an esports star; a sentiment that will resonate with every esports fan out there. The song, which is slated to premiere on November 23, 2022, also features a new and rising rapper Shubh aka Bawal,” the company said.

Commenting on this exclusive association, Jonathan Amaral said, “I am proud to be a part of FanClash's exciting journey. The Indian online gaming market offers plenty of opportunities for aspiring gamers like us and being a part of this industry for so long has been an enriching experience. FanClash’s ever-increasing fan base reflects the growing popularity and acceptance of virtual sports and I am looking forward to achieving new milestones together”.

Speaking of the partnership, Archana Sangaran, Head of Marketing - FanClash, said “Bringing onboard Johnathan as the face of the brand will go a long way in building credibility for FanClash with the esports fraternity across the nation. With consistent performance and an aspirational persona, Jonathan has inspired millions of esports fans in India and we are thrilled by what we can achieve together to delight the esports fans”.

“We have been watching and admiring Jonathan's gaming prowess for quite some time and are delighted to have him join us as a Brand Ambassador. We believe that Johnathan’s huge fan following and his ability to engage the young Indian audience will help expand FanClash's reach to more communities”, said Rishabh Bhansali, Co-Founder - FanClash.

