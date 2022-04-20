Entravision MediaDonuts continues expansion in Asia, opens new office in Bangladesh

The company's expertise lies in its extensive technology stack, along with exclusive global and local partnerships with digital media and technology companies

Online advertising and technology company Entravision MediaDonuts is continuing its expansion in Asia in the second quarter of 2022 with a new office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, its eighth in the region.

The media and advertising industry in Bangladesh has grown significantly in the last few years, data suggests. The internet penetration is currently at 31%, representing 53 million connected consumers, with the number continuously growing in double digits. Trend analysts are seeing a shift from traditional to digital channels, which is expected to accelerate in the next five years. Digital ad spend is forecasted to reach USD 400 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 10%, making Bangladesh an important market for growth.

Entravision MediaDonuts’ expertise lies in its extensive technology stack, along with exclusive global and local partnerships with digital media and technology companies. Its entry into the Bangladesh market makes strategic sense, considering its well-established presence in neighboring country India for more than a decade now. There could not be a better time to enter this developing market with a long-term vision.

“We are thrilled to launch Entravision MediaDonuts in Bangladesh,” says Pieter-Jan de Kroon, CEO and Founder of Entravision MediaDonuts. “With a population of 166 million, Bangladesh has a young, large, and dynamic population which is an incredible opportunity for advertisers to connect with the GenZ and millennial audiences through the wide range of performance and social advertising solutions we’ll be offering in this market.”

The Entravision MediaDonuts Bangladesh office is now operational.

