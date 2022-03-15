Emotional advertising is two times more effective than functional advertising: Shivam Puri

At the IMA, Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, spoke on the emotional and functional connection of brands with consumers and how brands can survive in the market despite competition

The Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) hosted by the exchange4media group on Monday saw industry leaders sharing insights on brand building, how emotional communications works wonders for brands, the future of advertising and more. At the IMA, Shivam Puri, CEO- Cipla Health Ltd, spoke on the emotional and functional connection with the consumers and how brands can survive in the market despite competition by using emotional appeal in their campaigns.

While speaking on the topic ‘How Brands make Emotional Connections’, Puri said in advertising, emotion is more effective than logic and said that brands that connected with the consumers emotionally, make it big in the market.

Quoting a survey, Puri highlighted the difference between emotional versus functional connect when it comes to advertising and said that emotional advertising is two times more effective than functional advertising. “The survey was done across almost 1000 plus companies, out of which 31% said that they had seen significant profits when they went for an emotional conversation with the consumers. Moreover, 16% said that they at least have profits when opted for functional communication with consumers, and 26% who said both the type of communications work for them”, he said.

Puri emphasized on the point that for a brand to survive in the market, a perfect mix of both communications is needed. “When you're trying to do a pincer attack on a large brand, or you're trying to build up quick salience for an unknown brand, functional communication works better, but if you're trying to build a very long, sustained consumer love, you have no option but to actually go for emotional messaging”, he said.

Sharing examples of how emotional communications worked wonders for brands, Puri listed two campaigns, The Surf Excel ‘Daag acche hain’ ad and the second one being the Nicotex ad and showed that emotional communication ended up giving great returns to these brands.

Concluding his session, Puri asserted that emotional communication is the key to making your brand big and it is only the emotional connection that will help the brand survive in the long run in the competitive market. He added that at times brands also need functional communication as well, so one should make a perfect mix of both to become a strong brand. “If you're trying to build brands that last more than your lifetime if you're trying to build strong modes of brands where the brand gets bigger irrespective of who comes around, your brand continues to survive and thrive, go for emotional hooks and emotional communication”, he said.

