Emami increases stake in Helios Lifestyle to 45.96%

The FMCG company had previously acquired 33.09% equity stake in Helios for its brand 'The Man Company' in two tranches, in Dec 2017 & in Feb 2019

Emami Limited, an FMCG company in India, has increased its existing strategic stake of 33.09% to 45.96% in Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd (“Helios”). Emami had previously acquired 33.09% equity stake in Helios Lifestyle, known for its male grooming brand “The Man Company” (TMC) in two tranches, with one in December 2017 and the latter in February 2019.

This investment is in line with the company’s strategy of leveraging emerging online opportunities brought about by rapid digitization. With this investment, Emami has further strengthened its position as the largest shareholder of TMC.

Helios owns the fast-growing male grooming brand “The Man Company” (TMC) which offers a head-to-toe range of premium men’s grooming products in Bath & Body, Beard management, Shaving & Perfumes category. The company is having an omnichannel presence across platforms and its products are sold through the company's own website as well as major e-commerce platforms, Lifestyle Modern Trade stores, and premium outlets. The brand caters to the mass premium segment and all its products are free of harmful chemicals. TMC products are endorsed by the Bollywood superstar, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Indian men have become more & more conscious of their looks and they want to appear well-groomed and physically more appealing to attract more attention and stand out in the crowd. The segment offers a huge headroom for innovation & growth. This is well reflected in TMC’s performance as monthly revenues have increased by five times since Emami’s initial investment in December’17.

Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd said, “We are happy with our partnership with TMC and the growth the brand has delivered despite the unprecedented challenges in the last 1.5 years. The investment helps to accelerate our journey towards having a future-ready male grooming portfolio and building an omnichannel premium brand, particularly in the online space and lifestyle stores. The promoters bring in a lot of passion with a strong understanding of the online & digital space which are necessary for growing the business aggressively. This is also in line with our emerging focus on strategic investments in start-ups to incubate new engines of growth. This investment will further boost the growth engine of the company to accelerate its future growth process”.

Hitesh Dhingra, Co-founder & MD, Helios Lifestyle said, “We have always been very excited about our strategic partnership. We are delighted to receive the much-needed support from our strategic partner, Emami. Our strength of brand building through digital marketing, online selling and distribution coupled with Emami’s resource and knowledge will help us further scale new heights in near future.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)