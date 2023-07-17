eComm brand Styched acquires Flatheads
Flatheads will continue offering its range of products with all departments being operated and managed by Styched
Styched has announced its acquisition of Flatheads, a Direct-to-Customer (D2C) online casual sneaker start-up that gained fame on Shark Tank India season 2. The deal represents Styched's foray into the footwear segment.
On the acquisition, Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO at Styched said: “We have been following Flatheads for quite some time, and I have personally interacted with Ganesh earlier. The acquisition opportunity came to us through a common investor, and we felt it would be a perfect deal for us considering we wanted to launch sneakers in a big way within Styched as well. The technical know-how of Flatheads would really help us create a wide range of affordable sneakers collection. So, while Styched will continue to play in the sub-1000 INR segment, the semi premium segment would have Flatheads as the flagship brand.
“The Flatheads-Styched deal gives new wings to our idea of creating unique footwear for the young Indian. Styched has changed the operating model of creating and delivering fashion, and I'm very excited to see Flatheads taking the next leap together. Young Indians are just starting to flaunt their sneakers as a new fashion and lifestyle statement. The market is evolving, and it will be a unique journey for the category, different from other parts of the world. It will be fulfilling to see Flatheads being an integral part of the market creation and growth,” said Ganesh Balakrishnan, Co-Founder of Flatheads.
Flatheads will continue offering its existing range of products with all departments now being operated and managed by Styched.
Meet the marketing mavericks
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 1:07 PM | 3 min read
Ujjval Dua
Brand Lead - Campa, Reliance Consumer Products
Ujjval Dua, Brand Lead for Campa at Reliance Consumer Products Limited, is a marketer with a passion for building brands that make an impact. With over five years of FMCG experience, Ujjval is cultivating a brand presence for Campa, one sip at a time.
In his words, Ujjval has all three - industry knowledge, consumer insights, and a generous pinch of audacity. An engineer turned marketer, the power of numbers and an uncanny ability to decode market trends have helped him to successfully lead cross-functional teams and achieve organizational goals.
Before joining Reliance, he honed his skills at PepsiCo for 4 years. From conquering the rural heartlands of Uttar Pradesh with on-ground campaigns to devising strategies for trade channels, he left his mark.
In his current role, he took on the task of launching Campa, a brand of carbonated soft drinks, from scratch. In a competitive category, he crafted a brand strategy, created the brand identity, and oversaw the product development process that resulted in turning heads and taste buds. By launching a Rs 10 pack, he has positioned Campa as the only national player to offer a PET bottle at such an accessible price point.
Ujjval is a die-hard supporter of Liverpool FC - he breathes, lives, and dreams of football. When he's not cheering on his favourite team, he can be found indulging in diverse cuisines at new restaurants.
Syed Rizvi
Brand Manager - Oreo, Mondelez India
Syed Rizvi, Brand Manager at Mondelez India, believes in building strong brand connections and resonating with consumers. He has spent over 5 years with Mondelez and is now leveraging his FMCG repertoire to cultivate the success of the beloved cookie brand - Oreo.
Syed is an engineer from IIT Mandi, where his research on using AI/ML to track human motion got published in a reputable scientific journal. During his MBA days at XLRI Jamshedpur, he was a national runner-up for TBLA and DBS Hackathon.
Syed's experience as a marketer has had exciting milestones. As Brand Manager for Oreo Activations, he led the ‘Bring Back 2011’ campaign, earning industry acclaim. He also spearheaded geo-plot activations expanding Oreo's footprint in new territories and tripling the festive gifting segment with innovative packaging. One of his brainchilds - The Bakers Republic of Oreo became a successful brand property on Swiggy. As Sales Analytics Manager in the past, he wielded data-driven insights to unlock untapped growth potential.
He has focused on building biscuits gifting as a category during festive occasions and has championed the recipe-fication of biscuits, inspiring consumers to experiment with biscuits as recipe ingredients. In Syed's words, he has a ‘Strong penchant for left & right brained work’. With his finger on the pulse of consumer desires and a passion for music that fuels his creativity, he delivers marketing symphonies that hit all the right notes.
vivo India ropes in Wunderman Thompson India as AOR
Wunderman Thompson was appointed following a multi-agency pitch process
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
Smartphone brand, vivo India has appointed Wunderman Thompson India as its Agency on record (AOR). Following a multi-agency pitch process, Wunderman Thompson emerged as the agency to handle brand vivo’s product portfolio and will handle three product series (V series, Y series and Series T).
Wunderman Thompson will be in charge of conceptualising and carrying out integrated marketing campaigns and digital initiatives for the brand. The agency will concentrate on raising the visibility of the product portfolio, strengthening their positioning, and raising consumer awareness to maintain product leadership.
Commenting on the win, Chief Client Officer – WT South Asia & Managing Partner – WT Delhi, Joy Chauhan, said, “It’s a proud moment to partner with vivo in a highly competitive category. At Wunderman Thompson, we inspire growth for ambitious brands, and we are excited about partnering with Vivo to provide business solutions and drive growth for the brand. With Vivo on an exciting growth trajectory, we are thrilled to be part of their growth journey and create stellar work on their new range of products.”
Commenting on this partnership, Head of Marketing Communications, vivo India, Karun Arora said, “Consumer is at the heart of everything we do at vivo. During the pitch, Wunderman Thompson team presented a consumer-centric integrated approach that resonated with us. We are excited to welcome them as our AOR on product series, I am confident the team will support us in developing engaging communication that supports our overall vision and appeals to consumers at large.”
Havas Media Network India gets Integrated Media Mandate of Capri Global Capital Limited
The agency won the mandate following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch. The account will be led by Manish Sharma, Managing Partner – West, Havas Media India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 11:18 AM | 3 min read
Havas Media Network India, the media arm of Havas India, has secured the Integrated Media mandate for Capri Loans, a brand of Capri Global Capital Limited - a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company. The agency won the mandate following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch. The account will be led by Manish Sharma, Managing Partner – West, Havas Media India to offer cutting-edge strategies and services from the agency’s Mumbai office.
Capri Loans aims to increase its market presence and sought an agency that specializes in developing strategies to amplify brand recognition and foster customer preference in the sector. As the chosen agency, Havas Media Network India demonstrated its prowess in meeting these objectives through a comprehensive and bespoke approach. Havas Media India will leverage its expert integrated approach to drive the accomplishment and enhance visibility of Capri Loans’ Gold Loan, MSME Loan and Home Loan products. The agency's integrated media services encompass a vast spectrum of functions, ensuring a holistic and effective media communication strategy for Capri Loans with the most viable media mix. The agency will provide innovative media strategies and manage all aspects of media planning.
In addition, Havas Play with its combine expertise in Sports, Entertainment and Content will support the sports initiatives of Capri Global.
Talking about the association, Basant Dhawan, Group CMO, Capri Global, said, “Capri Loans is on a mission to democratise the credit access through its products and services and bring a transformative change to credit inclusion. We have an ambitious strategy to leverage the burgeoning opportunities and a critical goal of developing an ecosystem that encourages collective development of the low-income group across the country. Havas Media Network India’s understanding of our vision and their differentiated approach stood out for us. Combined with our expertise in providing the right credit, we are looking forward to work with Havas Media Network India to engage with our target audience more effectively through right media channels. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to delivering outstanding results together.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, stated, "We are thrilled to have secured the integrated media mandate for Capri Loans. Capri Loans believes that financial progress grants families, access to health, education, and an overall better quality of life and we are honored to be associated with such brand ethos. With our integrated approach and strategic planning driven by a team of seasoned professionals, we look forward to creating a meaningful impact that resonates with their target audience and propels their growth in the competitive financial landscape of India.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, said, "We eagerly look forward to driving impactful and result-driven solutions that strengthen Capri Loans’ market position and capture new opportunities within the financing industry. Our agency's comprehensive media services will encompass various channels, facilitating a synchronized and targeted media communication strategy to effectively reach the intended audience."
Cricket media rights: Will broadcasters loosen purse strings?
Industry experts caution that due to market challenges, big spending on IPL and consolidation of players the BCCI bilaterals may not rake in big money
By Sonam Saini | Jul 17, 2023 8:56 AM | 4 min read
While two of the three major cricket media rights for the upcoming cricket season have already been auctioned, the broadcasting rights for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bilaterals are still up for grabs. The IPL’s media rights value has indeed hit the sky, but it remains to be seen if the bilaterals command a premium too.
Industry experts caution that the upcoming cricket media rights may witness a significant drop in premium due to market constraints and a decrease in the number of players as a result of consolidation. Some attribute it to the demand-supply dynamic, which is believed to have an impact on value.
Lull in buyers’ market
According to Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital, the cricket media rights auction has shifted from being a seller's market to a buyer's market. He stated that at the IPL media rights auction last year, the pricing increased dramatically and unexpectedly. "The kind of premium paid in the previous cycle was based on the assumption that advertising would always be strong, but what has happened in the last two years has completely reversed it because nobody expected such a sluggish environment in advertising. In some manner, all advertising channels, whether TV or digital, are under pressure.”
New-age companies are slashing ad spends because of the pressure to focus on profitability on account of valuations falling globally and macro concerns.
Taurani believes these macro concerns are here to stay. “They will still take two or three more quarters to come back on track. Advertising from a festive standpoint might grow, at least for the next one year it will be facing challenges both for TV and digital.”
A senior analyst on the condition of anonymity shared that the demand-supply equation has become worse. The macro-environment has changed post IPL and the ICC media rights auctions. “During IPL, viewership might have done well both on TV and digital but in terms of monetization it was very tough. The macro-environment has become tough now.”
Delay in auction
Other experts say that apart from unfavourable market conditions, the delay from BCCI’s end is likely to have an additional impact on the value. It's important to note that players who bid for the IPL and ICC media rights may have already exhausted their budgets.
“The BCCI was long due to come up for their auctions for bilaterals. Those who have already bid for IPL and ICC media rights have already committed a good amount of capital and they need to focus on recovering those investments,” said a senior analyst.
Among other factors, he said was the format. IPL is played in the T20 format whereas the BCCI bilaterals include Test matches along with ODIs and T20s. “Test match ratings are not doing well. These factors also impact the value of the media rights.”
Decline in number of players
To add some context, broadcasters and platforms bid aggressively to get the IPL and ICC media rights. BCCI raked in Rs 48,390 crore by splitting digital and TV rights for IPL's 2023-27 cycle, and Disney Star has paid $3 billion to retain the ICC media rights for the Indian market. The base price for the four-year rights cycle stands at $1.44 billion.
Experts say small players may seek bilateral broadcasting rights as the sector consolidates. For example, the ZEE-Sony merger is still ongoing, while Disney is apparently considering strategic options for its India business.
According to Taurani, the majority of these businesses will now be consolidated. "The number of players bidding for these rights has decreased. So, because of these two bigger reasons, monetization is a challenge in the market. Secondly, the decline in the number of players will have a bearing on the value."
Not all gloom
Sharing reasons for hope, Jigar Rambhia, COO at Sporjo, believes the Zee-Sony merger will put everyone in a stronger position.
“It is Indian cricket at the end of the day. The media rights value is likely to be similar to the last time. There won’t be a drop or hike as such.” He highlighted that the title sponsor has gone at a lower rate compared to last time.
As per media reports, BCCI is planning to close the media rights process by the end of August 2023.
With inputs from Aditi Gupta.
3 days to go: e4m Conclave 2023 to explore all about inclusive marketing on July 20
The theme for the upcoming edition is ‘Inclusive Marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
The much-awaited e4m Conclave 2023 has created a lot of excitement and anticipation among folks in the advertising and marketing industry. The conclave, which will be held on July 20 in Gurugram, has garnered the attention of not just enthusiasts but also professionals, industry experts, and brand leaders. The theme of the 22nd edition of e4m Conclave is ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’. Industry experts will shed light on how inclusive marketing can help brands to get an edge over their competitors, discuss the evolving trends of consumer behaviour and how inclusive marketing can help in brand building.
By embracing inclusive marketing, brands can build trust, and establish long-term relationships with their customers. e4m Conclave 2023 will see seasoned experts from India and abroad sharing insights on how inclusive marketing can win customers and how brands can leverage it and up their game in the highly competitive market. Some of our keynote speakers include Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. and Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt. As the countdown continues, excitement continues to build, and the e4m Conclave stage is all set for the extraordinary summit.
The lineup and agenda of e4m Conclave 2023 is power-packed including a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by the experts from the advertising and media world. The event will kickstart with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld & exchange4media. Following the welcome note, Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. will engage in a fireside chat on the topic ‘Challenges of building business in a diverse yet connected world’.
The next would be a panel discussion by several experts from the world of marketing on the topic ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’. The panellists include Amit Gujaral, CMO, JK Tyre; Vishesh Sharma, CMO Bajaj Financial Securities; Charu Malhotra, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited; Priyanka Sethi, Director and Head of Marketing, Haier India; Poulomi Roy, CMO Joy Personal care. The panel will be moderated by Vani Gupta Dandia, Marketing Consultant.
The main highlight of the Conclave would be a keynote address by Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare. Gerhart will speak on the topic ‘Good Growth’. Following this, the winner of the e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year Award will be announced and will be bestowed with the prestigious title. Soon after, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder boAt and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, BW, Founder, exchange4media, would engage in a fireside chat on the topic ‘Will DEI values lead to business growth?’.
The e4m Conclave 2023 will conclude with the e4m Influencer of the Year Award 2022. The award honours visionaries who have transformed the industry while progressively using innovative technology for business achievements.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
'Kellogg’s India aims to deliver the Hershey's experience with nutrition commitment'
Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing at Kellogg’s South Asia tells us about the company's Hershey's collaboration, marketing strategy for its new product, ad spends and more
By Aditi Gupta | Jul 17, 2023 8:22 AM | 6 min read
One of the largest breakfast cereal brands, Kellogg’s India has collaborated with Hershey’s and launched Hershey’s Chocos.
In an interaction with exchange4media, Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing at Kellogg’s South Asia said that digital marketing is an integral part of their strategy.
HERSHEY’S is a popular chocolate brand. Kellogg’s India is about healthy breakfast options for adults and kids. What led to the collaboration with HERSHEY’S?
Kellogg’s Chocos is India’s largest breakfast cereal brand and has been delighting consumers in India for more than 25 years with its various offerings. The brand has been built on the bedrock of providing delight to its consumers with great products, consistent communication and regular innovations.
Every year, back to school is an important occasion for the brand to bring excitement to children. In the spirit of delivering exceptional food and engaging experiences for children, we collaborated with the iconic brand Hershey's to create a heart-shaped chocolatey cereal that turns milk into a yummy chocolatey treat.
As far as food development goes, we have spent considerable time and effort in creating an experience that not only delivers the Hershey’s experience in breakfast cereals but also delivers on our nutrition commitment to consumers. Kellogg’s Hershey’s Chocos is “too much chocolatey fun” for kids and at the same time gives mothers the satisfaction of giving their child a filling breakfast enriched with Protein, Fibre, Vitamins and Immuno Nutrients.
Early reads from consumers tell us that they love the product and the thought of two brands such as Kellogg’s Chocos and Hershey’s coming together.
How will this partnership benefit Kellogg’s India’s business?
Let me address this in two parts.
Firstly, there is a strong belief in the product which is an outcome of the two brands coming together. Given the nine months of hard work in fine-tuning and getting this product into a place where we say ‘WOW’, we believe we have a real winning product, both in taste and in balancing the right level of nutrition.
Secondly, we have seen this partnership come alive and be successful in some other markets beyond India. Kellogg’s Hershey’s Choco bits (Japan), and Kellogg’s Hershey’s Chocolaty bites (Australia) are a few examples that give us the confidence of success of this partnership.
So, we see this product becoming one of our core SKUs down the line if consumers really like it, and when that happens, you know that product will be here to stay. But frankly, it’s a step-by-step process. We are first focussing on getting the consumers to try our food, and keep generating excitement and then we will see where this goes.
A lot of Kellogg’s breakfast options are available in the market already. What is the reason behind the launch of this new product?
We have identified two significant consumer trends. One emerging trend is the increasing preference for food options that have the potential to positively impact consumers' moods and emotions as they recognize the powerful connection between food and emotional upliftment.
Secondly, there is a perpetual demand for novelty and innovation among consumers and food often plays a pivotal role in meeting those expectations. However, it is crucial to consider not only the quality of the food experience but also the strategic development and presentation of the product. In this case, we have identified that our collaboration with Hershey's offers an exceptional chocolatey experience and provides consumers with the excitement of witnessing two distinct brands join forces to create an unforeseen and intangible sense of joy.
What is your marketing strategy and media mix?
We have launched an Integrated Marketing Campaign (IMC) for the product launch. Firstly, we are sampling around 1.5 million packs along with Kellogg’s Chocos to get consumers to try this.
In addition, we have launched a massive “omni-media” campaign across India. We have used innovative mobile gaming to introduce this launch and have also done some very interesting collaborations with Kid Influencers. Digital Commerce is a big part of our plan and the overall reach is bolstered with a TV plan and retail visibility which will ensure multiple touchpoints with consumers.
This is one of our most intense media campaigns during the Back-to-School season and will reach our consumers in 7 regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam).
Our campaigns are on-air for the last 3 weeks and we are seeing very promising responses from consumers to the campaign and to the product.
Are you going to leverage digital marketing and social media platforms?
Yes absolutely, digital is a very integral part of our IMC and media mix to drive reach as well as engagement. On digital, the ongoing plans include mobile gaming to reach kids who are our core target group. We have created a customized mobile gaming experience where children can play games while watching the new Kellogg’s Hershey’s Chocos TV commercial on their favourite gaming platforms.
Secondly, we are partnering with India’s top kid influencers across different regions on YouTube. On social media, we are collaborating with CAT A influencers and also reaching out to renowned celebrity Moms by giving them a first-hand experience of the new product in a customized gift box. We have also leveraged our Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar on Instagram to build awareness among moms for this new launch.
We are also ensuring impactful visibility on E-Commerce platforms.
How much is Kellogg’s India spending on advertising?
More important than spend, it is pertinent to note that the measured media impact of this campaign is at least 50% more than a regular launch campaign from Kellogg’s.
How do you keep up with the evolving consumer preferences?
The consumer preferences are rapidly evolving at a fast pace. We recognize that consumers continue to look for products that delight them, but are also looking for brands steeped in wellness. We aim to ensure an optimal blend of delight and nutrition in our products. Our range encompasses various options, including multi-grain varieties and products with no added sugar, each designed to provide essential nutrients.
The focus and attention towards nutrition is a relevant trend with health-conscious consumers consuming nutritious heavy food products. To adapt to the preferences of the consumers, we launched a 100% Plant Protein Muesli last year. The popularity of food that is "good for me and good for the planet" is helping create a niche for this offering.
Similarly, we have launched Granola in recent years, product has delightful ingredients such as Almonds, Strawberry, Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries, etc, in a delightful crunchy format that is divine in its taste.
As mentioned earlier, food for mood upliftment and demand for novelty were the insights that we identified before launching Kellogg’s Hershey’s Chocos. We will continue to constantly identify what our consumers desire and innovate with our products accordingly.
Any new products lined up?
Watch this space for more!
boAt’s Aman Gupta in team of young entrepreneurs during PM Modi’s Paris visit
Gupta has also been awarded the e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year title
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 12:47 PM | 1 min read
Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, was part of the team of young entrepreneurs who were invited as an official delegation during PM Modi's visit to Paris, say media reports.
Gupta has also been awarded the e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year title.
Gupta has been quoted by media reports as saying that during the visit he had the opportunity to meet with French ministers, diplomats and corporates.
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2.
