e4m-Taboola roundtable today: Join the biggest discussion with smartphone & telecom CMOs
This virtual panel will discuss how the smartphone & telecom industry would shape up in 2021 as the world adjusts to and recovers from Covid-19
As part of our continued focus to decipher trends shaping market sentiments, exchange4media, in association with Taboola, is organizing a virtual roundtable on –‘How the smartphone & telecom industry has adjusted its launch and performance strategy in the wake of Covid 19, today at 3 PM.
The smartphone industry has seen disruption in the short term from both the supply chain and consumer demand thus forcing the industry to re-adjust and re-imagine its marketing strategy.
To talk about all this and more, the panel will bring together industry thought leaders to discuss how the smartphone & telecom industry would shape up in 2021 as the world adjusts to and recovers from Covid-19 while facing new challenges on multiple fronts.
Speakers at this panel are Ruchira Jaitly, CMO-India, HMD Global(Nokia), Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, Oppo India, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola India, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea, Sandeep KS, Associate Director - Marketing, Redmi India, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, Chanan Fogel, VP-APAC, Taboola. The session will be moderated by Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media.
