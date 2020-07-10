Disha Patani roped in as brand ambassador for FOSSIL, India

The company said that the actor's 'dynamic sense of style' embodies the brand's sense of optimism and authenticity

FOSSIL is excited to announce the addition of Disha Patani as its newest celebrity brand ambassador in India. The youth style icon successfully drives her large fan base with her authenticity and sense of fashion that is creative, fresh and modern.

“We are so proud Fossil has become one of the top fashion brands in the watch category in India, and one that reflects the aspirations of youthful India. We are constantly innovating our designs while preserving the best of our modern vintage past,” says Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India. “Fossil is delighted to partner with Disha Patani who truly represents millennial India. Her confidence and passion for all that she takes on is remarkable, she has a dynamic sense of style, and she embodies Fossil’s intrinsic optimism and authenticity,” he further added.

Commenting on this association Disha Patani said, “I’m thrilled to be associating with FOSSIL, a brand that brings together the best of design & innovation to create beautifully crafted watches. Celebrating individuality and uniqueness while advocating effortless style, is everything that defines Fossil’s style as well as mine!”

The brand welcomed Disha Patani to the Fossil family on 10th July on Fossil’s newly launched India Instagram page.

Disha’s collaboration with the brand will aim to reach out to her fan base who is equally inspired by her authentic style. The Malang and Baaghi 2 star will be seen in an upcoming brand campaign alongside Varun Dhawan, who has been Fossil’s brand ambassador since 2018.

The campaign will feature the much-awaited watches from this year’s spring-summer collection - traditional & automatic watches, Hybrid HR smartwatches and new platforms for the Gen5smartwatch.