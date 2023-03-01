Deepika Padukone named Global Brand Ambassador of Qatar Airways
The actor has starred in a brand film for the airlines
Months after unveiling the official FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, actor Deepika Padukone has announced another Qatar connection. She has been roped in by Qatar Airways as its Global Brand Ambassador.
Padukone shared a post on her social media earlier, announcing the association: “Thrilled to be announced global brand ambassador for @qatarairways! Because there’s nothing else quite like it.”
There's nothing else quite like the luxury of travelling with Qatar Airways ✈️
Introducing our brand-new film featuring our global brand ambassador @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/NjAgXInl7v— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 28, 2023
Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker: "Deepika Padukone is an obvious choice as she has the right global appeal and charisma for our brand. We are truly delighted to have Deepika on board Qatar Airways as our Global Brand Ambassador"
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bharat Puri honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at e4m Indian Marketing Awards 2023
The industry veteran has been in the role of Managing Director at Pidilite Industries for the last eight years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:31 AM | 1 min read
Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the e4m Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) on Tuesday, February 28.
Puri has been helming this role for the last eight years. Prior to that, he was with Mondelez International as President.
The industry veteran was earlier with Asian Paints for 16 years.
The award ceremony saw many other industry leaders being honoured for their valuable contributions.
The main objective of the awards is to advance the marketing profession and to unlock the potential of ideas, markets and businesses and realise their true value for customers and organisations.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Winning comes from understanding your universe of customers'
In his keynote address at the e4m India Brand Conclave, Khasgiwala, Group Chief Operations Controller, Reliance Retail speaks about the future of brand building
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
At the Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) hosted by the exchange4media Group on Tuesday, February 28 in Mumbai, Ashwin Khasgiwala, Group Chief Operations Controller, Reliance Retail delivered the keynote address on the topic ‘Celebrating Choice: Delighting With Experience, Availability & Value.’
He spoke about the success of Reliance brands through the understanding of consumer needs and the future of brand building, listing out the more important things to consider other than just digital.
Marketing has evolved multifold over the last few years but there are certain principles that remain constant. Khasgiwala took the stage to tell the audience about expanding reach and listening to your customers.
“As far as building brands of tomorrow, there are certain very important things. Everybody will talk about digital revolution and digital understanding of the customer, digitally reaching to the customers, AI ML etc. But all that everybody does is rely on certain search capabilities of the larger service provider like Google and Meta. What they are providing inherently is the ability to market and everybody plugs into that. But really, we believe that winning comes from your own understanding of your universe of the customer.
Khasgiwala then lists down attributes and certain principles which help in building a brand. He talks about one of a kind product. “Some uniqueness, some kind of left out space, which we are trying to occupy is a very important consideration in making a brand. Just copying something where already there is a big crowd doesn't lead to anything.”
He then speaks about the importance of correct pricing. “There has to be a price proposition. Everybody gets carried away in giving discount discounts but that discount really is a very short-lived one. If somebody else comes and gives a higher discount, people forget about it unless you have a really a good price proposition along with the recall of the product which uniqueness you are bringing in. There is quality definitely at the base of it. Customer will not be fooled by just a fancy brand name or a marketing. They will understand the quality and recall based on the quality what they have experienced. If anything is wrong in quality, definitely it will be very punished by the customer.”
Khasgiwala says even for the established brands, newness is very much required. “Classic example which can be very easily understood is about the cars. The best brands in the world also have to bring in newer models. They cannot continue with the old model even though they'll change something in the shape but it constantly keeps to be moving. Similarly, the products which are in the FMCG or the consumer space, need to be constantly moving. Inherently we don't experience it but the brands are doing it with some kind of a ‘plus’ ‘extra’. So that's important even for very large brands to bring refreshing scenario. Maintaining ethos is extremely important.”
He makes a note of the importance of sustainability in marketing, keeping a good check on supply issues and using the right communication medium. “People have become very conscious about the planet. So, sustainability cannot be forgotten at the base of it. In terms of when we are doing marketing it has to be connected with the stocks. Otherwise, we would have just done a huge amount of marketing and we don't have anything to supply. That money goes off. Really the unit economics in terms of whatever we are selling has a earning. People just spend money but they forget that we are here for making profit and choosing the right medium of communication is extremely important.”
“Definitely using the right agency is extremely important. Maybe vision and concept we give, but giving it to the right people who are doing it all the timing is extremely important. The last thing I just want to pick up is my customer is very important. To asking the customer feedback, understanding the customer's feedback all the time and being close to the customer being open and modify based on what is a relevant comment. Everyone will have comments but really filtering out what matters is extremely important. We are thinking everything for the customer and trying to read to the customer,” he adds.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We are living in a content economy: Rishabh Shekhar, Pepper Content
At the e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepper Content delivered a session on ‘The Power of Human + AI: How Brands Can Win at Marketing’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:43 AM | 2 min read
In today’s world led by the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard, brands that shy away from using AI for advertising are at a continuous competitive disadvantage. Most advertisers are already using AI to identify and segment audiences, build ad creative, test ads, improve ad performance, and optimize spend—all automatically, in real-time, at scale. Recently at the e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepper Content delivered a session on ‘The Power of Human + AI: How Brands Can Win at Marketing.’
Starting off his session, Shekhar talked about the power of the modern digital world and the power of content and how it has evolved over time. He adds, “We are living in a content economy. As the online GDP increases, although the transaction happens through money, the currency is content, the decision is made when you consume content and decide that you want it. We have moved from an industrial-first approach to an information and value-based approach. Every consumer has tonnes of information on their hand and if you don’t get on that train, you will be left behind.”
According to Shekhar, today every brand, individual, marketer and politician is competing for today’s most valuable resource - attention. He said, “Every brand today is probably competing with the likes of celebrities, people dancing on reels and political coverage. In this ocean of content, brands need to make a wave that makes it to the shoreline.
Shekhar concluded his session with some solutions on how brands can thrive in this content economy, Shekhar added “We have worked with a lot of marketers and they flagged common challenges to us - creating and publishing quality content at scale, Optimizing content marketing workflow and operations, integrating content and data across multiple platforms and proving the ROI of content. Here is where we bring the concept of Human + AI. The best companies are not built against waves, they are built on tides. In terms of solutions, generative AI can help us scale content with the help of a human layer, using expert talent to churn out high-quality content and end-to-end automation of content workflows for SEO and localization.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Strong brands deliver even during turbulent times: Anand Parameswaran, Kantar
At e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Parameswaran, Executive Director, Quantitative & Co-lead (West), Insights Division, Kantar, spoke on Brand Building in the Face of Adversity'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:08 AM | 4 min read
At the exchange4media India Brand Conclave 2023, held in Mumbai on February 28, Anand Parameswaran, Executive Director, Quantitative & Co-lead (West), Insights Division, Kantar, gave a keynote address on 'Brand Building in the Face of Adversity'.
Appositely starting the conversation around what concerns consumers around India, and farther afield, were facing, Parameswaran noted that while the world had passed through the gauntlet with the Covid crisis, people were now concerned about issues such as the war in Ukraine and inflation.
“There is a potential for recession around the world, but not so much in India, which only may see a very small slowdown in terms of GDP numbers. Nearly 92% of consumers have said they are worried about inflation. A recent survey done by Kantar around the time of the Union Budget showed that consumers saw inflation as their biggest concern in India, and this is reflected in the FMCG volumes, which have come down,” he said.
Parameswaran said that brands had some key questions they were asking institutions like Kantar, namely: inflation and consumer perspectives; pricing during inflationary times; going media dark and the impact on the brand; the growth of digital advertising; and whether India and Bharat need differentiated strategies. He then went on to further elucidate each pointer.
Asserting that the tenets of brand building don't really change, Parameswaran referred to the Kantar BrandZ report, published out of India and 30 major markets every year. “We look at strong brands and what we've seen is that strong brands continue to deliver even during turbulent times, they go down less and tend to bounce back much more strongly. So investing in brand building is absolutely critical irrespective of the times we're in currently.”
Looking at equity of brands, he observed that “Equity is a function that drives overall evaluation. We've done studies across multiple brands over long periods and we've seen that brands that improved in their equity have seen a 98% jump in their total brand valuation.”
Two pillars are critical in this: saliency and meaningfulness. While the former referred to the mental availability of the brand in how quickly and easily it came to consumers' minds when they were making a purchase or usage decision; while meaningfulness referred to the extent to which brands can build a clear and consistent emotional connection with their consumers and be seen as delivering their needs.
“Across multiple and reports from around the world, we see that the state of the economy and inflation are in the top three concerns for people. Covid is no longer in the top three. So while people are still spending on essentials and household goods, they may be cutting back on big purchases like new cars. And in India, the situation is still better. This is because in India, there are still only 22 cars per 1000 households, and there is a huge opportunity as this number has risen from 12 only a decade back,” Parameswaran stated.
That being said, even among essential purchases, there was discretion being practiced, whether consumers were using less oil, switching to lower priced brands or even non-brands in certain FMCG categories, meaning brands have to change up strategies to keep up with the evolving needs of consumers.
This especially applied to digital marketing, with Parameswaran quoting reports of 900 million Indians having regular internet access by 2025, and there would continue to be a large increase in both daily usage of the internet as well as the amount of time spent on it.
He noted that as brands and agencies continued to turn to digital solutions, especially in the realms of Artificial Intelligence, Kantar had developed Link AI, a bleeding edge tech platform “that reliably predicts an ad's in-market success all in under 15 minutes, and is built on the Link database, from 230k+ tests, 10+ years of data, and 35MM+ human interactions, and running on perpetually updated models.”
You can watch the full address here.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Our brand philosophy is to keep community at the centre: Harish Bhat, Tata Sons
The Brand Custodian of Tata Sons spoke at e4m India Brand Conclave about Tata Sons’ philosophy and why people still resonate with the group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 7:17 PM | 3 min read
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, Harish Bhat, the Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, spoke about the importance of being connected with the community and how Tata Sons as a brand has managed to build one of the oldest brands in the world.
Associated with the Tata Group for over 34 years, Bhat has played a key role in the launch and nurturing of iconic brands such as Titan, Fast Track, Tanishq and Tata Tea. He was also instrumental in the successful turnaround of the brand’s jewellery business, and the milestone acquisition of brand Tetley.
Speaking about Tata Sons as a brand, Bhat said, “The Tata brand is 154 years’ old and was founded in 1968 by Jamshedji Tata. The average age of a brand on the Fortune 500 list is 40 years, while the average age of a medium-sized brand in this world is 18 years. Companies come and go. The Tata Group and the Tata brands have lived on, flourished and grown from strength to strength, and it continues to do so.”
He further said, “Tata is India’s most valuable brand today with a brand valuation of more than $26 billion, and the only Indian-origin brand in the top 100 in the world, as per Brand Finance Annual Report 2023.”
Narrating the history of Tata Group and the importance of keeping community at the centre, Bhat said, “Jamshedji introduced the concept of provident fund and few people asked him the reason behind it as the wealth belongs to the shareholders. During one of his speeches in 1895, Jamshedji said that we are not more generous or more philanthropic than others. We believe that the success of the shareholders and wealth we create for the shareholders is indeed very important but we also believe that the welfare of our workers and the welfare of our community is central to our enterprise and it is very important to us.”
He further said, “Jamshedji believed that the community is at the centre of an organization. He said the organization exists for the sake of the community. Brands have to make a lot of profit and economic wealth but Jamshedji believed that eventually the wealth should go back to the community and he set out a vision of the group and a brand in which the community is the prime stakeholder.”
"The Tata brand and its trademark is owned by Tata Sons but emotionally and for many other reasons it is owned by the people of India and it belongs to the people of India. This happens only after you keep community at the centre, and this is the reason that people resonate with us," he added.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Combining branding & performance is the logical way ahead: Siddarth Kasturi, Admattic
Siddarth Kasturi, Senior Growth Manager, Admattic, was speaking on the topic ‘Performance Branding: A Paradigm Shift’ at the e4m Indian Brand Conclave
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 6:29 PM | 3 min read
Treating branding and performance as one combined effort rather than two different silos is the logical approach for the future, Siddarth Kasturi, Senior Growth Manager, Admattic said on Tuesday.
Kasturi was speaking on the topic ‘Performance Branding: A Paradigm Shift’ at the 6th edition of e4m Indian Brand Conclave (IBC) held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.
Highlighting the difference between performance branding and performance metrics, he spoke on how brands could implement them in their marketing efforts. “When I say performance branding, it could mean that we are going to track a campaign in terms of branding metrics, but optimizing it in terms of the performance metrics. In the traditional approach, if the business was new, it had to spend heavily in branding activities to raise brand awareness, brand recognition and brand recall. On the other hand, if the business was an established one, it just had to focus on its loyal customer base and drive performance-related metrics like leads, revenue, which in turn leads to sales. This is what we term as performance marketing today.”
Talking about the brand index of new brands, Kasturi quoted a recent study and said if the brand development index is less than 60 per cent for new brands, the brand can benefit by just focusing on performance and marketing. This is because if the new brand is not willing to shell out massive amounts of money into the multitude of channels in a continuous way, it's not actually even worth doing the branding efforts.
Kasturi also shed light on the depleting attention span of consumers. “As per the recent trend, in 2013, a topic on Twitter was trending for about 17 hours, which came down to a whopping 11 minutes in 2020. According to a recent study by Microsoft, the attention span of a user has fallen from 25 per cent to 8 per cent today.”
This decline has affected several apps over the years, Kasturni noted. “One out of every 2 apps is uninstalled in every 30 days and 2 out of 3 apps are actually abandoned after uninstalling by the users in the first 30 days.” He attributed this to the intense competition in the market. “We have over a billion websites in the market today, along with 7 million applications; that is close to over 1,000 mobile applications per category,” he added.
Kasturi also spoke about a few features that a company can incorporate into their branding efforts. He shared insights about frequency and ad sequencing method by which companies can incorporate performance branding into their marketing efforts. He also spoke about the ‘Mixed Marketing Model’ and cross-channel attribution that assigns a value or a credit to each touchpoint throughout the user journey, and making sure that each marketing channel gets the desired credit or relevant credit that it requires.
Kasturi also shed light on the influence of marketing and audience segmentation, and spoke on ways to help brands leverage the use of these features to up their marketing game.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Castrol unveils new brand identity
The refreshed identity is the result of a comprehensive brand strategy process
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 4:28 PM | 2 min read
Castrol has unveiled its refreshed brand, including an updated look and feel. The brand refresh is aimed at better reflecting its unique positioning in the market and the opportunities it sees in meeting the changing needs of customers.
The refreshed brand identity is the result of a comprehensive brand strategy process, which included extensive research, analysis, and input from stakeholders, customers, and industry experts. The updated logo features a more modern, dynamic, and vibrant design, with a focus on our core strengths and differentiators as Castrol aims to broaden appeal with a more diverse customer base in lubricants, services and solutions. It maintains Castrol’s iconic red, green and white colours, which are strongly associated with the brand and is set to improve brand memorability digitally.
"We are excited to launch our refreshed brand, which represents an exciting chapter for our company," said Nicola Buck, chief marketing officer of Castrol. "Our refreshed brand identity reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success."
“The worlds of mobility and industry are facing faster-than-ever changes as the world transforms and aims for net zero, and customers want more sustainable solutions. Change is vital for Castrol to thrive. We’re signalling to the world that we are set for the future.”
“I believe that refreshing a globally recognised brand is not just about changing its appearance or messaging,” adds Michelle Jou, CEO of Castrol. “It's about reinvigorating its essence, and relevance in today's world. We need to listen to our customers, understand their evolving needs and aspirations, and leverage our core strengths to be a brand that inspires them. A refreshed brand should not be just a cosmetic exercise; in my view it's a strategic imperative that drives growth, differentiation, and long-term success.”
The brand refresh also includes a new sonic identity.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube