Colgate Palmolive spent Rs 625.53 crore on advertising in FY21

Oral care products maker Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited spent Rs 625.53 crore on advertising during the fiscal ended 31st March 2021 compared to Rs 626 crore in the previous fiscal. For the quarter ending March, the company's ad spend stood at Rs 148.89 crore as against Rs 155.5 crore.



The company reported Net Sales growth of 20% over the same quarter of the previous year aggregating to Rs. 1,275 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Domestic net sales for the quarter reported a strong momentum of 20.2% growth. Reported Net profit after tax for the quarter was Rs. 314.6 crore as against the Net Profit of Rs. 204.1 crore for the same quarter of the previous year, a growth of 54.1%.



Net Sales for the year ended March 31, 2021 was recorded at Rs. 4,810.5 crore, an increase of 7.2% over the same period of the previous year. Reported net profit after tax for the year was Rs. 1,035.4 crore, an increase of 26.8% over the previous year.



Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited MD Ram Raghavan said, "We continue to have strong momentum across all categories. Our focused approach to executing our strategic initiatives has been instrumental in our continued abilities to sustain our growth momentum vs year ago as well as on a sequential basis. Our strong discipline on driving efficiencies continue to hold us in good stead as we make strong progress across key financial metrics on the P&L, as seen in our EBITDA and NPAT growth.



"We continue to amplify our innovation focus. With recent launches like Colgate Toothpaste for Diabetics, Colgate Vedshakti Spray and Oil Pulling, we continue to define oral health in our country. Other initiatives across our portfolio include the launch of Colgate Magik, the first augmented reality toothbrush that makes brushing fun. I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone of our employees, business partners and customers for their continued support in these challenging times."

