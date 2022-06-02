Classplus onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Former Indian cricket team Captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has joined hands with Classplus, an edtech startup, to promote thousands of educators and content creators by turning into a brand ambassador for them. Ganguly took to social media to announce this initiative upon completing 30 years in Indian cricket.

Classplus helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching business and has partnered with Ganguly to launch this first of its kind initiative for edupreneurs where a prominent celebrity is seen endorsing their local brand.

The video clip he released on his social media features some of the many educators and content creators associated with Classplus. The clip uses advanced AI powered technology to recreate Ganguly's presence to promote these edupreneurs. In the 30 second clip, Ganguly is heard saying “The first step towards achieving your dreams is having the right coach.” He then urges the viewers to download the educators’ branded apps powered by Classplus to make their dreams come true.

“Through this campaign we want to send across this message that we truly think of the thousands of educators and content creators associated with us, as our partners. That’s why Sourav Dada isn’t just our brand ambassador but theirs too. With Dada himself by their side, we hope to help these edupreneurs further grow their reach and take their business to newer heights”, said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus, in a statement.

Classplus has already digitized over 1 lakh educators and content creators, and assists them in building their online presence and selling their online courses. This ensures they are able to monetise their content effortlessly and grow their online brand. The startup recently bagged $70 million in a Series D round co-led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global and is currently valued at close to $600M.

